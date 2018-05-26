All the Denver Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

After more than two years of construction, Tres Chiles finally opened on Tennyson Street this week. The Mexican restaurant has slowly been taking shape from what was once a two-story brick home. Across town, Mario's Ocean Club took only two months to get the doors open in the former home of Chowder Room on South Broadway. While the menu is almost entirely the work of owner Mario Vega, a nod to the previous tenant can be found in the clam chowder, the original recipe from Chowder Room's chef, Matt Stein.

Here's a complete list of of all the restaurant openings and closings for the week of May 21, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Acova, 3651 Navajo Street

Cafe UR Way, 10941 East Colfax Avenue

The Draft Tavern, 4990 Ward Road, Wheat Ridge

Emmalee House, 3500 Morrison Road

HighSide Brewing, 720 Main Street, Frisco

Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway

Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street