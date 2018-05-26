 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Tres Chiles is now open on Tennyson Street.EXPAND
Tres Chiles is now open on Tennyson Street.
Mark Antonation

All the Denver Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | May 26, 2018 | 6:47am
AA

After more than two years of construction, Tres Chiles finally opened on Tennyson Street this week. The Mexican restaurant has slowly been taking shape from what was once a two-story brick home. Across town, Mario's Ocean Club took only two months to get the doors open in the former home of Chowder Room on South Broadway. While the menu is almost entirely the work of owner Mario Vega, a nod to the previous tenant can be found in the clam chowder, the original recipe from Chowder Room's chef, Matt Stein.

Here's a complete list of of all the restaurant openings and closings for the week of May 21, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Acova, 3651 Navajo Street
Cafe UR Way, 10941 East Colfax Avenue
The Draft Tavern, 4990 Ward Road, Wheat Ridge
Emmalee House, 3500 Morrison Road
HighSide Brewing, 720 Main Street, Frisco
Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway
Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
CY Steak, 1222 Glenarm Place
FanDraught Sports Brewery, 19340 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
Night Hawk Brewery (Sunday), 2780 Industrial Lane, Broomfield
The Walrus Saloon, 1911 11th Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

There will be no more pole dancing or steaks.
There will be no more pole dancing or steaks.
Courtesy the Diamond Cabaret

"Cliff Young Pulls Up Stakes at CY Steak"

The Walrus closed after 35 years at 11th and Walnut streets in Boulder.EXPAND
The Walrus closed after 35 years at 11th and Walnut streets in Boulder.
Westword

"Walrus Saloon Closes After 35 Years in Downtown Boulder"

A barbacoa burrito smothered in green chile will be familiar to northwest Denver neighbors.EXPAND
A barbacoa burrito smothered in green chile will be familiar to northwest Denver neighbors.
Mark Antonation

"Tres Chiles Opens Breezy Mexican Eatery on Tennyson Street"

This pulled-pork sandwich is only $3.50 on Tuesdays at Cafe UR Way.EXPAND
This pulled-pork sandwich is only $3.50 on Tuesdays at Cafe UR Way.
Mark Antonation

"Brooks Smokehouse Family Opens Cafe UR Way on East Colfax"

There have been so many openings over the past few months, you probably haven't been able to keep track of them all. And with warm weather finally settling in along the Front Range, you're probably looking for some great new spots where you can enjoy eats and drinks outdoors.

This is the perfect weekend to try out some of the rooftop bars, decks and outdoor dining areas on our list of the ten best new bar and restaurant patios. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!

Have you spotted any other restaurant or bar openings and closings? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >