Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for March 2017
Quality Italian opened in Cherry Creek during the first week of March 2017.
Mark Antonation
Denver rebounded from a slow February (with only about a dozen openings) to cap off March with more than twenty new restaurants. Some of the biggest were new hotel restaurants; Quality Italian landed at the Halcyon in Cherry Creek, while Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club moved in at the Maven Hotel downtown. Other well-known restaurant groups brought new locations of Bubu (at Republic Plaza on the 16th Street Mall), Biju's (in the Whole Foods on East Hampden Avenue, Ali Baba Grill (in LoHi), and Smokin' Dave's BBQ, which came down the mountain from Estes Park to light the fire in North Denver.
We also said goodbye to a favorite neighborhood hangout; Jake's Sports & Spirits on Walnut Street closed earlier this week, but new owners will remodel and reopen as a German-style beer garden this summer. And not too far away in RiNo, Owlbear Barbecue served its last brisket at Finn's Manor; but the Texas-style smokehouse should hopefully return in a new location soon.
An assortment Navajo fry-bread tacos at Kachina.
Danielle Lirette
Expect big things for April too, as the Stanley Marketplace fills in its remaining restaurant slots and the nearby Eastbridge Town Center in Stapleton gets ready to unveil the first of several big-name eateries — with Cattivella and Concourse to be among the first.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in March 2017:
RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN MARCH:*
9 Thai, 4122 East Colfax Avenue
Ali Baba Grill, 2201 West 32nd Avenue
Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Whole Foods), 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Blue Sparrow Coffee, 3070 Blake Street
Bubu Republic Plaza, 303 16th Street
Burnt Barrel, 1201 16th Street
Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street
Hinman's Bakery retail shop, 4850 East 39th Avenue
Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street
Kachina Southwestern Grill, 1850 Wazee Street
Mad Greens (the company's first drive-thru), 944 West Dillon Road, Louisville
Otra Vez, 610 16th Street
Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee Street
Quality Italian, 241 Columbine Street
Seoul Catering, 2080 South Havana Street
Shin Myung Gwan, 2680 South Havana Street
Smokin' Dave's BBQ, 1551 Cortez Street
Sprezzatura Pizza at Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton
State 38 Distilling's the Corner Saloon, 1123 Washington Avenue, Golden
Tacos Los Compas, 1385 Santa Fe Drive
Whiskey Biscuit, 3299 South Broadway, Englewood
Yemen Grill, 2353 South Havana Street, Aurora
Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2900 Zuni Street
Poka Lola is now open in the Maven Hotel downtown.
Danielle Lirette
RESTAURANTS CHANGING NAMES THIS WEEK:*
Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails (from Ignite Burgers + Lounge), 2124 Larimer Street
RESTAURANTS MOVING THIS WEEK:*
Ras Kassa's (moved from Boulder), 802 South Public Road, Lafayette
Thai Basil (from 1422 East 18th Avenue), 1400 East 18th Avenue
RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN MARCH:*
Afia Grill, 2353 South Havana Street
Baur's Restaurant & Listening Lounge (open for music only), 1512 Curtis Street
Handy Diner, 2958 Downing Street
Jake's Sports & Spirits, 3800 Walnut Street
Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor, 2927 Larimer Street
Tacos y Salsas (downtown location only), 1533 Stout Street
Thai Monkey Club, 4122 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Roll Call.
It may be a while before we see this selection of beef and pork cuts at Owlbear Barbecue.
Mark Antonation
