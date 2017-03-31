Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for March 2017

EXPAND Quality Italian opened in Cherry Creek during the first week of March 2017. Mark Antonation

Denver rebounded from a slow February (with only about a dozen openings) to cap off March with more than twenty new restaurants. Some of the biggest were new hotel restaurants; Quality Italian landed at the Halcyon in Cherry Creek, while Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club moved in at the Maven Hotel downtown. Other well-known restaurant groups brought new locations of Bubu (at Republic Plaza on the 16th Street Mall), Biju's (in the Whole Foods on East Hampden Avenue, Ali Baba Grill (in LoHi), and Smokin' Dave's BBQ, which came down the mountain from Estes Park to light the fire in North Denver.

We also said goodbye to a favorite neighborhood hangout; Jake's Sports & Spirits on Walnut Street closed earlier this week, but new owners will remodel and reopen as a German-style beer garden this summer. And not too far away in RiNo, Owlbear Barbecue served its last brisket at Finn's Manor; but the Texas-style smokehouse should hopefully return in a new location soon.

EXPAND An assortment Navajo fry-bread tacos at Kachina. Danielle Lirette

Expect big things for April too, as the Stanley Marketplace fills in its remaining restaurant slots and the nearby Eastbridge Town Center in Stapleton gets ready to unveil the first of several big-name eateries — with Cattivella and Concourse to be among the first.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in March 2017:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN MARCH:*

9 Thai, 4122 East Colfax Avenue

Ali Baba Grill, 2201 West 32nd Avenue

Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Whole Foods), 7400 East Hampden Avenue

Blue Sparrow Coffee, 3070 Blake Street

Bubu Republic Plaza, 303 16th Street

Burnt Barrel, 1201 16th Street

Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street

Hinman's Bakery retail shop, 4850 East 39th Avenue

Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street

Kachina Southwestern Grill, 1850 Wazee Street

Mad Greens (the company's first drive-thru), 944 West Dillon Road, Louisville

Otra Vez, 610 16th Street

Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee Street

Quality Italian, 241 Columbine Street

Seoul Catering, 2080 South Havana Street

Shin Myung Gwan, 2680 South Havana Street

Smokin' Dave's BBQ, 1551 Cortez Street

Sprezzatura Pizza at Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton

State 38 Distilling's the Corner Saloon, 1123 Washington Avenue, Golden

Tacos Los Compas, 1385 Santa Fe Drive

Whiskey Biscuit, 3299 South Broadway, Englewood

Yemen Grill, 2353 South Havana Street, Aurora

Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2900 Zuni Street

EXPAND Poka Lola is now open in the Maven Hotel downtown. Danielle Lirette

RESTAURANTS CHANGING NAMES THIS WEEK:*

Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails (from Ignite Burgers + Lounge), 2124 Larimer Street

RESTAURANTS MOVING THIS WEEK:*

Ras Kassa's (moved from Boulder), 802 South Public Road, Lafayette

Thai Basil (from 1422 East 18th Avenue), 1400 East 18th Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN MARCH:*

Afia Grill, 2353 South Havana Street

Baur's Restaurant & Listening Lounge (open for music only), 1512 Curtis Street

Handy Diner, 2958 Downing Street

Jake's Sports & Spirits, 3800 Walnut Street

Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor, 2927 Larimer Street

Tacos y Salsas (downtown location only), 1533 Stout Street

Thai Monkey Club, 4122 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Roll Call.