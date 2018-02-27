Review: Ambli Delivers International Fare With a Human Touch

We’re living in a post-text world, where pictures — emojis, GIFs, Instagram feeds, etc. — are taking the place of words. We’re also inching toward a post-human scenario, where artificial intelligence supplants what happens between two ears. In restaurants, touch screens have already replaced servers, conveyor belts are sidelining runners, and service is lost in the name of expediency. But just when it seems like new ways have scuttled the old, in walks Jimmy Bharmal, a vision of what restaurants used to be, and a reminder of what we’ve nearly lost.

Debonair in sport coat with handkerchief tucked in his pocket, this gray-haired gentleman with an easy smile walks over to my table at Ambli, which opened four years ago in a backwater strip mall off Leetsdale Drive and South Holly Street, halfway between a McDonald’s and a Tuesday Morning. Although a second Ambli opened near the Denver Tech Center last fall, I’m curious how the original is holding up, in this unlikely location without the glitter of a new build. Initially launched as a grab-and-go, Ambli changed course just a few months later, keeping an international lineup but adding an emphasis on service.

And what service it is. Resting his wrinkled hands on the back of a chair, Jimmy pauses to acknowledge each of us with a nod. “Welcome,” he says, drawing out the syllables with the weathered cadence of someone who’s lived long enough to reflect on what matters in life...and who’s come up with people as the answer. “Have you been to Ambli before?” After highlighting his favorites on the sweeping menu — the kuku paka chicken, the tikka masala — he bids us good evening. Later, as I make my way to the restroom, I pass him in the back, and his eyes light up. “Are you enjoying your meal?” he asks kindly. His is a deep form of hospitality, born not of gimmicky throwbacks like cart service or tableside Caesars, but of lifelong conviction. Jimmy is more than a reminder of the way things used to be; he is the embodiment of what has allowed Ambli to thrive against the odds.