No Olathe Corn Yet? Peaches Are a Sweet Bet, Says Chef Amos Watts

At just 9 a.m. on a Saturday morning, the Union Station Farmers' Market was already getting hot, and chef Amos Watts was beginning to sweat. But the head chef of Corrida in Boulder is accustomed to working in a steamy kitchen, so the rising temperature outside didn't bother him, nor Haley McDonald, his sous chef and market companion for the day.

"When you go to the farmers' market, you get to pick out just what you want," says the chef while hunting for ingredients. "At Corrida, if we can get it from a local farm, we try to."

EXPAND Spicy micro-greens from Ollin Farms. Linnea Covington

The idea for today's sample bite was to make something with Olathe corn, a favorite summer ingredient that has just started popping up at farms from which the chef buys produce. Unfortunately, Watts's best laid plans, which included creamed corn, were not to be — as the sweet cobs had yet to make it to the Union Station market. He quickly bounced back and ad-libbed his star plate. The featured dish, he decided, would highlight peaches by using a simple and delicious method: turning them into a buttery, jammy spread to slather over goat cheese and fresh bread.