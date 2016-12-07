An Uptown Surprise: Construction Resumes at Las Delicias

EXPAND Las Delicias will open with a new rooftop patio. Mark Antonation

Las Delicias has been a Denver institution since the Torres family opened its first Mexican restaurant at 439 East 19th Avenue in 1976. But the place closed sooner than expected in September 2015, ahead of a scheduled remodel. Despite a note posted on the Las D website that said the remodeled restaurant would return in the spring, things didn't look promising for the return of the popular neighborhood green chile joint, as the space stood dark and idle while all around it the construction of new condos, apartments and retail buildings continued at a feverish pace.

Those needing a fix of their favorite burritos, rellenos and smothered pork chops still had four other Las Delicias outposts throughout the metro area, added over the decades in Westminster, Glendale, Littleton and Parker. But redevelopment of the original property seemed like a real possibility — until just recently, when construction resumed and exterior details became visible. Among them: a new sign and glossy cedar siding at the entrance, a fenced-off sidewalk patio area, and a new rooftop bar and patios that will afford guests a great view of the neighborhood.

While the owners have not yet given a date for the reopening of Las Delicias #1, construction appears to be nearly complete. With luck we could be enjoying a margarita on the rooftop just as sunny spring weather returns, almost a year later than the project was originally promised.