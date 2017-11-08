Anecdote Cafe Opens in the Golden Triangle

After a series of construction delays, Anecdote Cafe has softly opened for business in the Golden Triangle. The cafe fills the hole left in the neighborhood's coffee scene when Rooster & Moon shuttered last September after eight years in business.

Anecdote's interior layout will feel familiar to Rooster & Moon regulars, but with a splash of bright new colors.

Located in Rooster an&d Moon’s former space at 955 Bannock Street, Anecdote is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cafe is closed on Tuesdays.

Anecdote provides all the cafe essentials, including coffee and tea, as well as a selection of pastries, sandwiches and snacks. Among the options are glazed scones, cinnamon rolls, and raspberry muffins topped with almond slivers. Anecdote also serves a selection of spirits, with happy-hour specials running from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Anecdote's doughy homemade cinnamon rolls are topped with cream-cheese frosting. Veronica Penney