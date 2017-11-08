 


Anecdote take over the former Rooster & Moon cafe space and patio.
Anecdote take over the former Rooster & Moon cafe space and patio.
Veronica Penney

Anecdote Cafe Opens in the Golden Triangle

Veronica Penney | November 8, 2017 | 12:55pm
AA

After a series of construction delays, Anecdote Cafe has softly opened for business in the Golden Triangle. The cafe fills the hole left in the neighborhood's coffee scene when Rooster & Moon shuttered last September after eight years in business.

Anecdote's interior layout will feel familiar to Rooster & Moon regulars, but with a splash of bright new colors.
Anecdote's interior layout will feel familiar to Rooster & Moon regulars, but with a splash of bright new colors.
Veronica Penney

Located in Rooster an&d Moon’s former space at 955 Bannock Street, Anecdote is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cafe is closed on Tuesdays.

Anecdote provides all the cafe essentials, including coffee and tea, as well as a selection of pastries, sandwiches and snacks. Among the options are glazed scones, cinnamon rolls, and raspberry muffins topped with almond slivers. Anecdote also serves a selection of spirits, with happy-hour specials running from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Anecdote's doughy homemade cinnamon rolls are topped with cream-cheese frosting.
Anecdote's doughy homemade cinnamon rolls are topped with cream-cheese frosting.
Veronica Penney

Anecdote is currently running with a limited menu, but plans to add new baked goods as the kitchen is completed and up and running. Along with fresh pastries, look for community events and art installations in the near future.

 
Veronica is a contributor to Westword’s Food & Drink section and is equally passionate about cooking and eating. She can be found riding her bike really, really far -- usually farther than intended, thanks to her terrible sense of direction. Her culinary enthusiasm and outdoor adventures are fueled by strong black coffee and the undying hope of finding an excellent cheese plate.

