The Happiest Hour: Angelo's Does Cheap Oysters and a Taste of Old Denver

If you’re a recent transplant, you’re probably tired of longer-time Denver denizens remarking with wide-eyed wonder at the changes this city has undergone in the last decade. But forgive us the earnest indulgence, because whether we were born and raised here or just moved here ten years ago, we still can’t quite believe that RiNo is anything other than forlorn warehouses, that Union Station is home to fine dining and a farmers' market, that once-sleepy Tennyson Street is a hotbed of drinking and dining. (If we’ve been around longer, we’re probably still rambling on about LoDo’s reinvention from a crime-ridden wasteland, or LoHi’s emergence as a thing — or how much we hate the modern monikers.)

You can still make out old Denver in some places, though it might take a little squinting. Try a time-forgotten drive on the wild and weird and defiantly ungentrifiable Colfax, where salty old barflies still gather for their daily constitutional and a little banter. Or hole up in spots like My Brother’s Bar, where the walls exude history and bartenders still whisper of a beatnik past.

If you want a glimpse of old-money Denver — if a frontier town like Denver can have an old money set — head to Angelo’s Taverna, the Italian haunt at 620 East Sixth Avenue that’s been serving neighborhoods near the Denver Country Club since the Nixon administration.