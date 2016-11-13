Anointed Barbecue & Soul Food Hosts Community Outreach Event Today

EXPAND Marriese "Mo" Jones welcomes the community to Anointed. Mark Antonation

Mo Jones opened Anointed BBQ & Soul Food three months ago and has been cooking up good grub with Southern flair at his little takeout eatery at 2504 West Hampden Road ever since. But Jones is more than a good cook; he's also the founder of Hedges & Highway Outreach Ministries. Hedges & Highway, devoted to community youth and homeless individuals, will be holding its second annual November Neighborhood Service Day today, which will include a job fair, giveaways from local businesses, and guest speakers addressing issues of substance addiction, abuse and homelessness.

Survival packs, coats and emergency food bags will be available to help individuals and families in need, and the job fair will have recruiters from Walmart, Macy's, Sprout's and other Colorado employers. Of course, there will also be plenty of Anointed food: Florida-style barbecue with Southern sides like fried green tomatoes, collard greens, cornbread and sweet-potato pie.

Special guests will include the Denver Fire Department, Sheridan mayor Dallas Hall, addiction counselor Ryan Hall and Jones himself, who has battled addiction, prison and homelessness in his younger years.

The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. today, November 13, at Anointed. Guests can bring toys for Toys for Tots, coats and other donations. For more information, contact Jones at 720-737- 2829 or anointedbbq@yahoo.com.