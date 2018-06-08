Anthony Bourdain Had a Love/Hate/Love Relationship With Denver

The news that Anthony Bourdain took his own life while on location in France to film an episode of CNN's Parts Unknown resonated throughout the Denver dining scene. Bourdain's visits to the Mile High City were few, but we clung to his words and opinions like blessings (or curses) from the Vatican.

After a 2002 stop here, Bourdain stated that he would never return to Denver, finding nothing worthwhile to eat during a tour of downtown on foot. But that was his public persona: casting judgment and moving on, leaving chefs, diners and audiences to wonder if it was just an act for the cameras, all bluster and bravado at the expense of our restaurant scene...or if there was a kernel of truth in his words.

He eventually returned to Denver, but not until 2009. People were still mad, but also proud of Denver, so they let him know where to find the kind of gloriously craveable street eats that food shows are so good at showcasing — and Bourdain listened. After his visit, Denver was featured in a 2010 episode of No Reservations, in which he said:

