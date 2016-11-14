menu


Aoba Sushi Leaves the Crowded LoDo Pool

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Aoba Sushi opened in May 2012.
Lori Midson
Lori Midson
Back in 2012, permitting glitches delayed the opening of Aoba Sushi at 1520 Blake Street, in the former home of Organixx (and, for two decades before that, the Egg Shell) — and in the meantime, LoDo was flooded with plans for other sushi spots, including Hapa Sushi next door at 1514 Blake Street and Blue Sushi Sake Grill, a block away at 1610 16th Street (in old home of Dixons, which it shares with Lucky Pie).

Since then, of course, LoDo's restaurant scene has only gotten more crowded.

But now one sushi joint has gotten out of that crowded pool: Aoba closed at the end of service last night.

