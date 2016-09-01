Arrivals and Departures: Our Restaurant Roll Call for August 2016

EXPAND The bar swings into action on opening night. Mark Antonation

August restaurant openings got off to a slow start but picked up steam by month's end, keeping pace with the rest of the year, which has averaged about twenty opening a month. Big-name national acts were part of the mix, with Sol Cocina, from Southern California, and Departure, from Portland, Oregon, adding their names to the roster of Cherry Creek North eateries. Fast-casual chains Zoës Kitchen and Thrive 360 also wedged their way into the already packed scene.

But it was this month's closings that took us by surprise, especially the loss of Patsy's Inn, which had served classic Italian-American noodles and red sauce in the Highland neighborhood for more than ninety years. By that standard, Mona's on 15th Street and Black Pearl on Old South Pearl seemed like upstarts, even though they both clocked more than a decade each before calling it quits (although both could reemerge in some form or another in the coming months). And Osaka Ramen barely lasted a year in the fickle Cherry Creek neighborhood. Fortunately for ramen-heads, the RiNo original is still going strong.

Summer — with tourists in town and extra outdoor seats filled with sun-lovers — doesn't seem like a great time to close for renovations, but that's just what several restaurants — Zengo, Adrift and Barricuda's — did. Barricuda's managed an overhaul in less than a month and is now back in action with karaoke and its late-late-night menu, while Zengo expects to reopen by late September and Adrift is also undergoing an ownership change that will result in a new menu as well as updated decor. And this weekend, The Tavern Uptown will close for a lengthy stretch as the building will give way to a massive overhaul to usher in a new aparment building. The Tavern will close after Labor Day but is hosting a weekend long bash with lots of discounts starting Friday night.

Here's our complete list of August openings and closings:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN AUGUST*:

Anointed BBQ & Soul Food, 2504 West Hampden Avenue

Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street

Biryani Pot, 3157 West 38th Avenue

Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue

Carnitas California, 1470 South Santa Fe Drive

Cheese Ranch Artisan Deli, 601 16th Street, Golden

City & Country Deli & Sausage Co., 2393 South Downing

Cochino Taco, 3495 South Downing Street, Englewood

Departure Restaurant & Lounge, 245 Columbine Street

Downpours Coffee, 1200 Clayton Street

Fat Jack's, 906 Curtis Street

Lancer's Diner, 2991 West Evans Avenue

Nixon's Coffee House, 695 East Louisiana Avenue

Resolute Brewing Company, 7286 South Yosemite Street, Centennial

Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton

Rush Bowls, 1665 Central Street

Sol Cocina, 250 Columbine Street

Thrive 360 Eatery at 1001 17th Street Torchy's Tacos, 8505 East Arapahoe Road

White Fence Farm, 7615 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

Zoës Kitchen, 1970 15th Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS REOPENING IN AUGUST*:

Barricuda's (remodel), 1056 Ogden Street

The Denver Wrangler (moved from 1700 Logan Street), 3090 Downing Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS CHANGING NAMES IN AUGUST*:

Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales (from Former Future Brewing), 1290 South Broadway

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING IN AUGUST*:

4 G's Mexican Restaurant (moving to Englewood), 2200 South Broadway

Adrift (remodeling after ownership change), 218 South Broadway

Zengo (extensive remodel), 1610 Little Raven Street

EXPAND Patsy's regulars order one last round. Mark Antonation

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN AUGUST*:

Amass, 2240 Clay Street

Black Pearl, 1529 South Pearl Street

John Holly's Asian Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street

La Polleria, 7422 South University Boulevard, Littleton

Mona's, 2364 15th Street

Osaka Ramen Cherry Creek, 2817 East Third Avenue

Patsy's Inn, 3651 Navajo Street

The Walnut Room Pizzeria, 2 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

