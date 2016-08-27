menu

Arrivederci, Patsy's: Our Ten Most Popular Food Stories of the Week

The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, August 22-26


Arrivederci, Patsy's: Our Ten Most Popular Food Stories of the Week

Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword
Last call at Patsy's on August 22.
Last call at Patsy's on August 22.
Mark Antonation
There was plenty of action to chew over on Denver's dining scene this week, with unexpected closings — including Patsy's after 95 years, and the Cherry Creek Osaka Ramen after less then a year — and announcements of other restaurants growing, with White Fence Farm opening in Westminster and Denver Beer Co also heading north, to Arvada. Keep reading for our most popular food stories of the week.

Jeff Osaka making ramen.
Jeff Osaka making ramen.
Lori Midson

10. Jeff Osaka Closes Cherry Creek Ramen Shop, Reboots Twelve

Casa Bonita, a monument to Tex-Mex?
Casa Bonita, a monument to Tex-Mex?
Kris Gabbard/Flickr

9. Reader: Only an Ignorant Texan Would Think Tex-Mex Is Mexican

The cheeseballs at Mell's, made fresh daily.
The cheeseballs at Mell's, made fresh daily.
Mark Antonation

8. Say Cheese: Denver's Seven Best Cheese Shops, and What to Eat When You Go

Patrick Crawford (left) and Charlie Berger plan to open a third location next year.
Patrick Crawford (left) and Charlie Berger plan to open a third location next year.
Denver Beer Co

7. Denver Beer Company Will Open Third Brewery, in Olde Town Arvada

All aboard for brunch at Snooze in Union Station.
All aboard for brunch at Snooze in Union Station.
Jake Shane

6. "Snooze" Describes a Person Who Waits Over an Hour for Brunch

Keep reading for five more of this week's most popular food stories.


