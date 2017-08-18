Arson at Windsor Development Torches Planned Prost Brewing Project

The town of Windsor lost a little piece of its history and a little bit of its soul on August 6 when someone set fire to a 118-year old former flour mill that locals had described as being like an old friend. Built in 1899, the four-story mill had managed to survive time, a tornado and multiple uses over the years, and city officials were elated earlier this year when a developer bought the structure and announced plans to renovate and refurbish it into a mixed-used site that would have included restaurants, a brewery and offices. It was going to be one of the first new developments in a while in downtown Windsor, located between Fort Collins and Greeley.

Now the developer, Blue Ocean Enterprises, and the city are trying to figure out how and whether they can rebuild, and what that might look like for the remains of the building and the site.

So is Denver's Prost Brewing. Although it hadn't been announced publicly yet, Prost was planning to open a new brewery and restaurant in the old flour mill, an expansion that brewery co-founder Troy Johnston describes as a perfect fit. "There were some larger and maybe more well-known breweries than us that were interested in it, but Blue Ocean wanted a restaurant, and because of that, it made it a natural fit for us."