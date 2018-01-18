The Atomic Cowboy Is a Neighborhood Bar for Three Neighborhoods

I used to frequent the Atomic Cowboy (the original one, at 3237 East Colfax Avenue) when I first moved to Denver more than ten years ago — and so did nearly everyone else in my Congress Park neighborhood. Back then, the Atomic Cowboy was just a simple but hip bar for a new, slightly-less-sketchy Colfax crowd. I went back the other night for old times' sake with a few friends, one of whom used to be my Congress Park neighbor. The place still felt the same in many ways; there was still a guy stamping hands at the door, but this time I appreciated being ID'd, because it made me feel young. Gone, however, was the nightclub-like line that I remember snaking out the door and down the street. It was a Saturday night and there were plenty of people inside, but not in a standing-room-only, spill-beer-on-the-person-next-to-you sort of way. The reassuringly weird space-cowboy art was still hanging on the exposed brick walls, and there was still a selection of board games to play. All in all, it was the same old place.

Atomic, as we used to call it, was initially opened by Leigh Jones, who is now part of a group that runs the Horseshoe Lounge, Inga's Alpine Lounge and the Bar Car. Shortly after the Atomic's opening in 2004, current owner Drew Shader took the reins, and he's overseen the bar's growth and development ever since.

When I lived across the street, the food menu was minimal and the beer list was large and full of craft beers — a novelty at the time. This is no longer a cutting-edge thing, but there are still 24 varied taps with craft beers from near and far. Trivia night was also a big deal (before that, too, became ubiquitous), and people used to get really excited about it. Apparently trivia night is no longer, but according to our peppy young server, people still call asking about it. Happy hour remains remarkably similar, though, running from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. On offer are $2 PBRs, $3 well drinks, $4 for all other beers, and $5 for Hornitos and Jim Beam drinks.