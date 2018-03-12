Peak to Peak Will Expand Into Former Mu Brewery Space

Aurora's Peak to Peak Tap & Brew plans to open a second location this summer at 9735 East Colfax Avenue, where Mu Brewery closed in February 2017. Peak to Peak will use most of the Mu's leftover equipment, although owners Gordon and Joy McKennon will bring in a new seven-barrel brewing system.

The expansion brings a bit of a silver lining to Mu's closure. That brewery, owned by Nathan Flatland, had been part of the city's efforts to revive the area around its Aurora Cultural Arts District. But the location turned out to be more difficult than anticipated, and Flatland told Westword the brewery never turned a profit.