Adrian Miller Celebrates NAACP Image Award Book Nomination

Author and food historian Adrian Miller has been gobbling up national recognition for his recent books about soul food and the African-American chefs who served American presidents. His most recent accolade was an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction, for his 2017 book The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas.

The Image Awards presentations were held on Sunday, January 14, and Monday, January 15, in Pasadena, California. While Miller didn't win in his category (the award went posthumously to Dick Gregory for Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies), he says that attending the ceremonies was a great experience and a good way to spread the word about the book. "I'm certainly hoping for more circulation — especially within the African-American community," the author adds.

The President's Kitchen Cabinet. University of North Carolina Press