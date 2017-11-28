 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Adam Avery (left), Eduardo Petrossi and Larry Avery toast the deal.EXPAND
Adam Avery (left), Eduardo Petrossi and Larry Avery toast the deal.
Mahou San Miguel

Avery Brewing Sells Minority Stake to Spanish Beer Conglomerate

Jonathan Shikes | November 28, 2017 | 10:55am
AA

Avery Brewing, which has been one of Colorado's most unconventional beer makers for the past 25 years, has sold a minority stake of its business to Spanish brewing conglomerate Mahou San Miguel. The billion-dollar company also owns a 30 percent stake in Michigan's Founders Brewing, which it bought into in 2014.

"At this time, we cannot disclose the financial details of the agreement, but I want to reiterate that it is a minority investment, and Adam Avery and Larry Avery will still continue to lead our brewery," brewery spokeswoman Vanessa Cory said in a statement, adding that Mahou San Miguel is also a family-owned company.

Related Stories

The deal isn't a surprise. Avery spent $30 million on a state-of-the-art brewing campus and restaurant, which it opened in 2015, just as sales for many medium-sized and large breweries began to slip in the face of increasing competition. Avery has also streamlined its portfolio over the past two years, jettisoning many of the unusual seasonal releases it had used to build its reputation in favor of more marketable year-round offerings.

“Dad and I decided two years ago that in order to fulfill our vision of the new brewery and all of Avery Brewing’s potential, it made a lot of sense to seek a partner,” says brewery founder Adam Avery in a statement.

Avery opened its new campus in 2015.EXPAND
Avery opened its new campus in 2015.
Avery Brewing

At that time, the father and son established criteria for a perfect partner: privately held and family-owned, offering a long-term investment and strategic advantages, made up of good people with shared values, and agreeable to purchasing only less than 50 percent of Avery. "Mahou San Miguel emphatically checked all of those boxes for us and is our ideal partner for continued growth, remaining faithful to our beers and our culture," Adam Avery continues. "It is with great satisfaction that we stand side by side such a respected family company with a dedicated focus on brewing and the future.”

Avery is far from the first Colorado brewery to sell off a stake of its business. Oskar Blues Brewing in Longmont, Funkwerks Brewing in Fort Collins and Renegade Brewing in Denver have all taken on outside investments, while Breckenridge Brewery was purchased outright by Anheuser Busch InBev.

First founded 127 years ago, Mahou San Miguel has 3,000 employees working at seven plants in Spain and one in India (along with a water bottling business). In 2016, the company made roughly 11.5 million barrels of beer, including Mahou Cinco Estrellas, San Miguel Especial and Alhambra Reserva 1925.

“This new alliance, between two family companies, has been possible thanks to the passion we share for beer and tradition, and that we have similar values," Mahou San Miguel CEO Eduardo Petrossi added in a statement. "We share the commitment with the communities in which we are present, our long-term vision, concern for the development and well-being of individuals and our aim of doing things right, placing the consumer always at the center of our decisions. Avery Brewing stands out due to the excellence of its beers, recognized on numerous occasions, with a focus on tradition, but also innovation, ingenuity and creativity."

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >