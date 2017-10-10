Azitra Offers Plenty of Vegan Indian Cuisine in Broomfield

Carnivores may have already discovered Azitra at 535 Zang Street in Broomfield, but vegans will also find good food and phenomenal service in its warm, welcoming location. Not only will you discover authentic Indian dishes with a depth of flavor, but you’ll find plenty of plant-based options, making dining with a group of eclectic eaters a breeze.

On the regular dinner menu, dairy- and meat-free options are clearly marked with a “V” (as well as "GF" for gluten-free dishes). Start with a traditional crispy rajwadi samosa or an all-star appetizer, the gohbi Manchurian: tender cauliflower florets smothered in a slightly spicy tomato glaze.

Tofu and kale jhatpat (sautéed in a winter spice blend), bhindi amchoor (okra dusted with mango powder) and eggplant bharta (which is cooked in a clay oven, then mashed and sautéed with garlic and tomatoes) are all served with basmati rice for dinner. The naan isn’t vegan, but for a crisp alternative, try the roti, a flatbread made without butter. (the garlic roti rocks).