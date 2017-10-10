Azitra Offers Plenty of Vegan Indian Cuisine in Broomfield

Carnivores may have already discovered Azitra at 535 Zang Street in Broomfield, but vegans will also find good food and phenomenal service in its warm, welcoming location. Not only will you discover authentic Indian dishes with a depth of flavor, but you’ll find plenty of plant-based options, making dining with a group of eclectic eaters a breeze.
On the regular dinner menu, dairy- and meat-free options are clearly marked with a “V” (as well as "GF" for gluten-free dishes). Start with a traditional crispy rajwadi samosa or an all-star appetizer, the gohbi Manchurian: tender cauliflower florets smothered in a slightly spicy tomato glaze.
Tofu and kale jhatpat (sautéed in a winter spice blend), bhindi amchoor (okra dusted with mango powder) and eggplant bharta (which is cooked in a clay oven, then mashed and sautéed with garlic and tomatoes) are all served with basmati rice for dinner. The naan isn’t vegan, but for a crisp alternative, try the roti, a flatbread made without butter. (the garlic roti rocks).
But even if a dish isn’t naturally vegan, it can be made that way with a few simple alterations. “Most items with a cream sauce can be replaced with soy or coconut milk,” explains Rishu Mehta, Azitra’s general manager. For example, the rich cream sauce in the vegetable korma doesn’t miss a beat with the addition of bright and flavorful coconut milk instead of dairy. And whatever your heat preference is, the chef is willing to accommodate — just keep in mind that spicy here is no joke.
More great news for plant-based eaters: Azitra is currently working on expanding its vegan selections even more. You can expect a vegetable tikka masala simmered in a coconut tomato cream sauce, vegetable pakora (veggies fried in a chickpea batter) and vegetable patia (fresh veggies cooked in a sweet mango sauce) among the updated options. The menu is expected to roll out in the next month or so.
It’s not just the food that’s worth the trip. Wine is also a major draw here, with bottles specifically chosen to pair nicely with the unique flavors and spices of Indian cuisine. For the past five years, Azitra has won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its deep and diverse wine menu. Wines are stored at 57 degrees, and the restaurant will decant a bottle for you before you arrive if you call ahead. If wine isn’t your thing, the bar also offers a list of innovative cocktails with fresh ingredients, some local beers on tap and bottled beers from India.
Azitra is located at 535 Zang Street, Suite C, in Broomfield. The restaurant is open for dinner from 5 to at least 9 p.m. nightly, with lunch served every day but Sunday. For more information, call Azitra at 303-465-4444 or see the restaurant's website.
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado-based writer and editor covering food, craft beer, and travel for a decade. She has contributed veg-friendly content to a wide variety of local and national publications. As a plant-based eater, she believes you can eat vegan and still have fun exploring Denver's culinary scene.
