Chicken Wings for the Soul: Bachir's Serves Home Cooking in Thornton

The low-slung, battleship-gray building at the foot of Thornton’s twin water towers just off West 104th Avenue hardly seems like a prime location for a restaurant. A garage for city vehicles or perhaps a maintenance workshop, sure, but the structure lacks the welcoming air and, most important, consideration when selling food that might draw customers: location, location, location. Instead, it hunkers in the middle of an otherwise vacant lot at 10254 Ura Lane, on a mostly forgotten street that leads nowhere but past aging apartments and housing developments. Still, chef Nahasa Bachir thought it looked perfect when he decided to go into business for himself last summer and began slinging chicken wings on the patio, alongside a liquor store that takes up the front half of the building.

Neighbors took notice and were soon forming lines at Bachir’s Soul Food (as he named his business) on Sundays, buying up every wing and whatever else the chef, born and raised near West Point, Mississippi, put on his menu. Inside that building, with its odd angles and maze of interior rooms, an old dive bar with a kitchen was just what Bachir needed to bring his business inside for the colder months. He leased the kitchen and one small dining room to start with, buying enough plates and silverware for the folks who could fit inside and shopping for ingredients almost daily to make sure he was serving the freshest food he could.

Soon that tiny dining room wasn’t enough (one day was so busy the chef had to run out and buy more plates), so the landlord offered Bachir his convenience-store space (the business was foundering, anyway), an odd mashup of that dive bar and a grocery store, with glass-front refrigerators (some still half-full of soda bottles) lining three of the walls. Overall, the restaurant has the feel of a country gas station, where neighbors come for food, drink, conversation and sundries (though the sundries are no longer for sale), all under one roof.