Axe-Throwing Venue Doubles in Size After Only Six Months

Denverites seem to love working out their anger on a piece of wood — with sharp implements. Bad Axe Throwing has been so popular since opening in July at 845 East 73rd Avenue that the venue already needs more space to handle all the reservations. So on Monday, December 18, Bad Axe will reopen just around the corner at 7338 Washington Street, which will have twice as much space as the original spot, with six axe-throwing lanes and twelve targets.

Bad Axe Throwing was founded in 2014 in Burlington, Ontario, where apparently woodsman-themed outings are a big deal. The Denver outpost is working on landing a liquor license so that it can soon start serving local craft beers, the company notes. If that sounds a little less than safe to you, consider that Bad Axe has professionally trained axe-throwing professionals to help teach you the proper technique. (Also, we checked the place out ourselves and nobody lost a finger.)