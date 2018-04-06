The Happiest Hour: Discounted Sustainable Seafood at Bamboo Sushi

If you've listened to any environmental expert bang on for a bit about our looming planetary crisis, then you know that equally troubling as climate change, the melting polar ice caps, and rising pollution is the state of our oceans. Warming seas and acidification are causing coral bleaching and massive die-offs of species (including delicious things like oysters), and there's an island of plastic the size of Mexico currently floating in the Pacific. Add to that overfishing, which also takes its toll on crucial ecosystems. It's enough to make one lay down in despair.

Futile as it seems, though, there are things we, as individuals, can do, and they're the things you've heard your hippie friends harping on for decades: BYO canvas bags to the grocery store, ride your bike (it's the carbon dioxide from cars that's causing the acidification, see), and consider what you're eating.

Regarding that last point, rest assured that this is not some ploy to get you to go vegan. But it is cause to think about the seafood you're consuming, and encouragement to look for species that aren't currently headed toward the endangered list. That's hard to do if you eat a lot of sushi; the stock of fish like bluefin tuna and red snapper are in particularly dire states, yet they remain some of the most popular items on the sushi bar.