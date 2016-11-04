menu

Banded Oak Brewing Honors Barrels, Barrel Man and the Broncos With T-Shirt

New Brewery Planned for 29th and Fairfax in Park Hill


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Banded Oak Brewing Honors Barrels, Barrel Man and the Broncos With T-Shirt

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 12:53 p.m.
By Jonathan Shikes
Nobody was as proud of wearing orange and blue — and not much else — as the Barrel Man.
Nobody was as proud of wearing orange and blue — and not much else — as the Barrel Man.
Courtesy of Banded Oak Brewing Co.
A A

Tim “Barrel Man” McKernan, who died in 2009, was probably the most famous super fan that the Denver Broncos ever had; bearded and somewhat heavy-set, he attended every home game (missing only four) for thirty years. Banded Oak Brewing, which also has a love of barrels, had decided to honor the Barrel Man’s ways with a limited-edition t-shirt the brewery will sell on Sunday, November 6, during the Broncos-Raiders game.

“Our graphic designer, he comes up with funny ideas, and we were playing around with Broncos themes,” says Banded Oak co-owner Will Curtin, "and the barrel seemed to fit.”

Related Stories

Curtin, who was a Broncos season-ticket holder for a few years, grew up in Alabama as a diehard college football fan, but added the Broncos to his list of favorite teams when he moved to Colorado (even though they share the same colors as Auburn, the University of Alabama’s hated rival).

The brewery only has 36 shirts, which will sell for $20 each, to start with, but Curtin says he hopes they catch on and that he'll have to order more. Banded Oak opened earlier in 2016 and plans to serve mulitple barrel-aged beers. It currently has two on tap, both aged in Cabernet barrels, along with several other beers and is planning to release two more barrel-aged beers in bottles later this month.

The Barrel Man, second from left, with other super fans.
The Barrel Man, second from left, with other super fans.
Tim Barrel Man McKernan Facebook page

Here is a profile of the Barrel Man, as written by the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association, where McKernan was inducted into the group's Ring of Honor in 2009:

"In all types of weather for thirty years, Tim McKernan attended every home game (minus four games) at both Mile High Stadium and INVESCO Field at Mile High wearing nothing but an orange barrel that covered his torso, a cowboy hat, and boots. On the colder days, he would add a pair of gloves. His iconic barrel started with a simple bet, and it turned into a national icon of fandom.

He first wore a barrel in 1977 after making a $10 bet with his brother over whether wearing one would get him on television. He won, wearing one painted to resemble an Orange Crush can. The soda was also the nickname for the defensive of the late 1970s."

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Banded Oak Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

470 Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80203

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >