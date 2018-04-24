Bang Up to the Elephant Adds Tropical Punch to Vegan Doughnuts

It makes sense that Capitol Hill's recently opened Bang Up to the Elephant (1310 Pearl Street) would offer Caribbean-inspired vegan doughnuts, since the restaurant is anything but ordinary. The eclectic menu is inspired by the food of the West Indies, Africa, India, South America, Europe and China, and is described as "calypso," which owner Kevin Delk has characterized as the “punk rock of the Caribbean."

Bang Up to the Elephant offers at least three different varieties of doughnut each morning, in addition to its vegan Dirty Banana Balz. Doughnuts are made fresh so they change daily, but recent hits have included tiger-striped chocolate mango, passionfruit toasted coconut, soursop glazed, spiced cinnamon sugar, tamarind glazed, and spicy curried coconut.

As far as inspiration for flavors goes, Delk says the team is enamored of tropical drinks at the moment, which is inspiring their creativity. “We're also playing with future selections that will play off cute plants and cuddly animals,” Delk says, after the Easter Bunny doughnuts were a huge hit.