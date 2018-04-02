 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The crab orecchiette at Bar Dough.EXPAND
The crab orecchiette at Bar Dough.
Linnea Covington

Dish of the Week: Crab Orecchiette at Bar Dough

Linnea Covington | April 2, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

There's everyday pasta, and then there's pasta that you long for and crave the moment you finish eating it (and begin planning your next visit to the restaurant serving it). Such is the case with chef Carrie Baird's crab orecchiette, a seasonal dish on the menu right now at Bar Dough, 2227 West 32nd Avenue.

"I thought it was a really good vessel for crab and a fun play on lobster mac and cheese," says the chef, who recently made it nearly all the way to the final round of Bravo's Top Chef. She's right; the crab orecchiette does bring to mind macaroni and cheese, only spicier, smoother and richer — without being heavy.

Related Stories

To create this delectable dish, Baird chops up housemade "charcuterie sausage," an ingredient made with the scraps of salami, hot Calabrese, pancetta, prosciutto and whatever other odds and ends are left from topping pizzas. The sausage is integrated into the sauce, so you won't find large pieces of it; for meaty bites, dig into the delicate snow crab claws poking out from the pool of pasta and sauce. Baird rounds out the flavor with garlic, shallots, white wine and something she calls "cheese whiz," though it's definitely not that processed stuff from a spray can, even if her version produces the same orange-yellow tint. The whole mess simmers until the flavors meld and then gets tossed with the orecchiette (Italian for "little ears"), which Baird says is one of her favorite pasta shapes.

The result is a dish that sings with heat from the Italian sausage and conveys a velvety texture that slips across the tongue. It's surprising and fresh, and unlike any other crab dish we've had. The orecchiette won't be on the menu long — Baird says probably another two weeks. Get it soon and then join us in cheesy pasta dreams until Bar Dough comes up with its next tempting seasonal offerings.

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >