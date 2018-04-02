Dish of the Week: Crab Orecchiette at Bar Dough

There's everyday pasta, and then there's pasta that you long for and crave the moment you finish eating it (and begin planning your next visit to the restaurant serving it). Such is the case with chef Carrie Baird's crab orecchiette, a seasonal dish on the menu right now at Bar Dough, 2227 West 32nd Avenue.

"I thought it was a really good vessel for crab and a fun play on lobster mac and cheese," says the chef, who recently made it nearly all the way to the final round of Bravo's Top Chef. She's right; the crab orecchiette does bring to mind macaroni and cheese, only spicier, smoother and richer — without being heavy.