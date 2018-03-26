Barolo Grill Team to Open Chow Morso in Former Squeaky Bean Space

The Squeaky Bean closed last summer after eight years in two separate locations: first at 3301 Tejon Street in LoHi and then at 1500 Wynkoop Street downtown. Today, the original location is the home of Señor Bear — and now we know what's moving into the corner spot on Wynkoop. Ryan Fletter, who took over as owner of Barolo Grill three years ago, will open Chow Morso Osteria there in October.

Fletter and Barolo Grill chef Darrel Truett have already had practice serving Italian street food and hand-rolled pasta at Avanti Food & Beverage, where they opened a counter-service version of Chow Morso in 2016. With their two-year lease set to expire in October, the team was on the lookout for a permanent address where they could expand Chow Morso into a casual, osteria-style Italian eatery that would fall somewhere between the white-tablecloth elegance of Barolo and the quick-eats window at Avanti.

These doors will soon bear the name Chow Morso Osteria. Westword file photo