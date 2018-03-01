Cheap Drinks and Skee-Ball Keep Customers Coming to Barry's

Barry Zadikoff's family has been in the bar business in the Mile High City since the 1950s. His parents and grandparents owned bars, and he followed in their footsteps. Zadikoff himself has owned quite a few watering holes over the years, but lately he's been focused on the one that bears his name: Barry's on Broadway (58 Broadway). I've been in the bar various times for happy hour or as a stop on a trip down this bar-and-restaurant-heavy main drag, but I decided to drop in on a Sunday with some friends and enjoy the casual atmosphere, replete with Skee-Ball and budget-friendly drinks.

We took advantage of the Sunday special — $5.50 for a domestic canned beer and a shot — and then settled in at the back, past the long, narrow galley of the bar and behind the Skee-Ball machine, to shoot a little pool. Over billiards, my friend recalled that Barry's was one of the first bars she ever visited in Denver, on a night that also included the Lancer Lounge (before it became the Vesper Lounge) and waking up in a stranger's apartment in Capitol Hill — which is not surprising, given that Barry's and the Lancer were prime places to get drunk on the cheap in Denver, and Barry's still is.

Pool tables can be found at almost any bar, but here the main attraction is Skee-Ball, so we plied the bartender for quarters and loaded up the machine, playing a few amateur-level games that weren't even close to the high score needed to win a free shot. Back at the bar, the bartender gave us more backstory about Barry's, pointing out that Zadikoff himself was sitting not too far from us. "That's Barry?" I asked. "The one and only!" he replied.