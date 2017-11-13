Basta Chef Kelly Whitaker to Open the Wolf's Tailor in Sunnyside

"Everyone knows the story of the wolf in sheep's clothing — but not a lot of people think of the people who make the wolf's clothing." That's chef Kelly Whitaker's explanation for the name behind his latest venture, a restaurant in Sunnyside called the Wolf's Tailor that will build on Whitaker's detailed explorations of Japanese and Italian culinary traditions.

Whitaker elaborates that it's the people doing the work behind the scenes that eventually create something noticeable and significant — people like the farmers growing heritage grains in Colorado, cooks spending decades perfecting something as seemingly simple as grilling skewered meats over oak charcoal or rolling one shape of pasta over and over, and even tailors making aprons, knife rolls and restaurant uniforms.

The Wolf's Tailor won't be a Japanese or an Italian restaurant, though. Instead Whitaker will channel the techniques and cooking styles he's learned from his visits to the two countries to build something new. "It's really telling the story of what I want to cook," he notes.