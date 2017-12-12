Beckon|Call Unveils First Half of Twin-Restaurant Project on Larimer Street

Sometimes a new food and beverage "concept" is more difficult to describe than it is to experience. Such is the case with Beckon|Call, a new dual-identity cafe and restaurant at 2845 Larimer Street.

After poking your head inside Call, the white cottage on the right half of the property (Beckon is the slate-gray one on the left), you'd probably feel comfortable saying, "Oh, I can get a sandwich and a coffee here. What's the big deal?"

And, really, it's not a big deal, but it is a warm and lively spot to grab some breakfast or lunch, at least for now. Call opened this morning serving coffee, tea, juices, housemade pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and made-to-order dishes like mackerel tartine, chicken-and-rice soup, and yogurt with fresh-made granola. It will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December, but then things will get a little more interesting. The whole project, launched by Craig Lieberman, the founder of cracker company 34 Degrees, will come together in mid-January, when Beckon opens as a chef's-counter restaurant, at which point a joint liquor license for the entire property will be activated and Call will also extend hours to serve as a more casual counterpart to its upscale neighbor.