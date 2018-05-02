Beer Calendar: April Showers Bring Maibocks and Cinco de Mayo Beers

You can find the American flag on just about anything these day, from sugar packets to underwear to ads from real estate agents. So it appearance on a Colorado beer can might not make anyone's head spin around. But its patriotic placement on Dry Dock Brewing's Colorado Freedom Memorial Blonde is actually quite complicated. In 2014, Dry Dock became the first brewery in the nation to be granted an exemption by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates beer labels, allowing it to print the flag on a bottle of beer; the agency doesn't allow it and had rejected several previous attempts. But Dry Dock's request was endorsed by a high-ranking military officer, and since some of the profits are donated to the group that keeps up the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora (it is dedicated to the 6,000 Coloradans killed in action since 1876), the TTB gave the label the green light. This time around, Dry Dock is canning the beer for the first time, which gave the brewery another first: the first can to display the flag. (Budweiser's American cans don't actually show the flag, in case you are wondering; they just depict stars and stripes.) The cans make Dry Dock owner Kevin DeLange proud of what the brewery is doing and what it was able to accomplish. Find Colorado Freedom Memorial Blonde in stores this month.

Keep reading for craft beer tappings in the metro area.

Wednesday, May 2

Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Rackhouse Pub are celebrating the release of Maibock, a traditional spring lager, all week. Today, you can get $9 liters all day and appreciate the Maypole, which was erected on May 1. On May 3, get a purple Bierstadt Crowler coozie for $1 with the purchase of a Maibock Crowler whilst listening to the lyrical stylings of A.J. Fullerton. And on Friday, May 4, it will be Maibock Mayhem when the Rackhouse unveils its new Beer Hall garage doors, with pop-up German grub, music by the Rhinelanders and authentic Lederhausen and Dirndls from Uta Moden.

Thursday, May 3

Joyride Brewing is streaming the World Beer Cup ceremony live from Nashville from 6 to 9 p.m. today. The feed comes courtesy of the Brewing Network. "There will also be a webcam in our taproom that will stream back to the ceremony, so we'll have a chance to raise a cheers to everyone in attendance," Joyride says. "Come cheer on Joyride and other Colorado breweries as we compete for gold against the entire world."

Platt Park Brewing

Friday, May 4

Platt Park Brewing releases two polar opposite IPAs. The first is Space Sloth Milkshake IPA. This tropical and creamy beer was brewed with Mosaic and Huell Melon hops, fresh papaya, passion fruit, Madagascar vanilla and lactose. The second beer is Dune Brut IPA. A gluten-reduced and aggressively hopped IPA, this one is "pale in color, bone dry and gives the impression of effervescence," the brewery says. "Rakau and Hallertau Blanc were added post-boil to give the aroma of white grapes, figs and apricot."

Okay, yes, San Francisco-style Brut IPAs are suddenly a thing. Fiction Beer Company will tap one called "I will not drink any f***ing Merlot" that is based on the novel Sideways by Rex Picket. "I will not drink any f***ing Merlot" is a play on a Champagne-like beer and is "extremely dry with a punch of hop flavor and aroma from excessive dry hopping with low-perceived bitterness," Fiction says. "Hallertau Blanc, Rakua, and Motueka hops shine through in this with flavors of white grapes, apricot, and citrus give this beer a bubbly personality."

Wit's End Brewing, which is now located inside Strange Craft, taps Mai The Fourth, brewed specially for (the universally recognized) Star Wars Day on Friday, May 4. "It is a period of lagered brews. Wit’s End Brewing Company, brewing from a hidden base within Strange Craft Beer Co., have made their fourth annual beer in support of Star Wars Day, May 4. During the Brew, Wit’s End managed to use their secret mashing techniques and extended lagering to produce MAI THE FOURTH, a Maibock lager with enough flavor to fill an entire taproom. Pursued by summer months, this classic spring style races to glasses aboard draft taps and in Crowlers that can serve the people and restore lager to the galaxy," the brewery says. "Mai The Fourth, a traditional German-style lager, is brewed to highlight malt characters without too much sweetness, uses German hops to help balance it out, and was fermented with Bavarian lager yeast to produce clean, malty flavors with a touch of fruity grape notes." The beer taps at noon, and there will also be food from My Angel's Fine Cuisine.

Odell Brewing is releasing a new year-round beer called Colorado Lager. "This crisp, clean lager is brewed in Colorado and only available in Colorado," Odell says. The Odell crew will be at Rhein Haus in Denver from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., giving away swag.

Cerveceria Colorado

Saturday, May 5

Cerveceria Colorado, a brewery project from Denver Beer Co, will open its doors at 11 a.m. with nine beers on tap, all of them honoring the traditions, cuisine and culture of Mexico. Located next to the brewery's original spot on Platte Street, Cerveceria Colorado is both a beer bar and a statement: "Cerveceria Colorado believes beer is inclusive, collaborative and celebratory. Cerveceria Colorado is here to build bridges, not walls, in our communities," owners Patrick Crawford and Charlie Berger say. In addition to the beers, there will also be Mexican games, Mexican food trucks, a Tres Leches cake tasting, piñata smashing and a photo booth.The opening lineup of beers includes Lupulo Cacao, a chocolate pale ale; Senor Pina, a pineapple blonde; Venga, a traditional Mexican lager that you can try Chelada style with rimmed salt and a lime wedge; Barrica Reserva, Tequilla barrel-aged saison; Churro Stout, a milk stout aged on vanilla beans and cinnamon; Cocolimon, a kettle sour with zested limes and shredded coconut that was created in collaboration with Cerveceria de Colima in Colima, Mexico; Nopalito, a wheat beer with nopal created in collaboration with La Cirquera from Querétaro, Mexico; and Poblano Pils, a smoked Mexican lager aged on smoked fresh poblano peppers.

Fermaentra Brewing is introducing a new beer called Brut Li, its version of a Brut IPA. Coming in at 7.1 percent ABV, this is "the most refreshing, effervescent and perfect platform to showcase hop aroma and flavor," the brewery says. "The use of 'Brut' in the name of the style refers to the fact that we have left no sugar behind in the fermentation process. But make no mistake, this beer is not bitter like a run-of-the-mill West Coast IPA. While we have designed the beer to contain no residual sugar, all of the hop additions are done in a manner to reduce bitterness, accentuate flavor, and the hop additions themselves add some perceived sweetness on their own. Bright, bursting with aroma and flavor, effervescent, and yes… it’s dry." For this variation, Fermaentra split the hop additions equally between Citra and Idaho 7 for "a pungent grapefruit-meets-passionfruit dankness." The brewery plans to introduce multiple variations of the beer during the course of the year.

Join Cerebral Brewing for the bottle release of its two newest Barrel-Aged Breakfast Porters, Personal Day and Double Maple Work From Home. Coming in at 13.7 percent ABV, Personal Day is the brewery's Work From Home aged it in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels for twelve months with cassia bark and Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans; it was then conditioned on Colombian coffee beans roasted by MiddleState Coffee. The other beer, Double Maple Work From Home, is a 13.6 percent version of Work From Home aged in maple syrup bourbon barrels for twelve months with Peruvian coffee. Go to the Facebook page for more information.

TRVE Brewing releases two collaboration beers brewed during GABF last fall. Aqua Dementia, brewed with North Carolina's Burial Beer, is a lagered saison fermented in oak puncheons. "We knocked this beer out into oak and then wheeled the barrels into our cold room to ferment at cold temperatures. A crispy, bubbly saison from two breweries that fucking love saison," TRVE says. Only forty cases are available. The second beer, the Bees Made Honey in the Lion's Skull, made with help from Perennial Beer, is a mixed-culture saison using both Colorado alfalfa and Missouri wildflower honeys. "The honeys were added both in the boil and for a secondary fermentation, which occurred in oak." There are about one hundred cases available.

Call to Arms Brewing is paying homage to an American classic with its Ballroom Lite Lime, which will be tapped in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The brewery says it is "dressing up its beloved Ballroom Beer with fresh organic limes and Rocky Mountain water." The 5 percent ABV beer will be available in bottles and buckets. A bucket of 5 bottles will be $20 and a single bottle for $5. After May 5, the beer will be on tap after bottles run out.

Alpine Dog Brewing's Chile Pepper Beer Fest returns at 1 p.m. to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The brewery will tap four new beers: Grapefruit + Mango + Habanero Session IPA; Mocha + Chipotle Red Ale; Jalapeno + Anaheim Blonde Ale; and Blueberry + Habanero + Tequila Barrel Aged Wit. There will be a food truck as well.

Alternation Brewing will throw a Cinco de Mayo fiesta starting at noon, with food from the Vegan Van, along with a day filled with beer releases and live music. The biggest release is For the Animals, an almond-milk stout made with lactose-free milk, almond meal and organic almond extract from Savory Spice Shop. "This revolutionary beer mimics the intense creamy finish of traditional lactose additions through high mash temperatures, an extended boil, and a low attenuating yeast strain," the brewery says. "The result is a beautiful stout with a nutty aroma and creamy finish suitable for all beer lovers." One dollar from each taproom sale will be donated to the Humane League, and there will be live music from Genghis Stoetzer and Ben Hammond.

Lone Tree Brewing unveils the Hoppy Little Trees Project, a fresh year-round rotating IPA series. These IPAs be available exclusively in Lone Tree’s tasting room beginning with the first release today. "The Hoppy Little Trees Project beers will succeed Lone Tree’s recently retired Simcoe IPA and share the former IPA’s grain bill; which includes 2 Row, Heritage, Crystal, White Wheat, and Dextrin malt, while playing with select combinations of different hop varieties. The first IPA in the new series features Cascade, Amarillo, Centennial, Willamette, an experimental YCH hop variety; and is dry-hopped with Vic Secret, Jarrylo, and the same experimental hop," the brewery says.

It's "Simcoe" de Mayo at 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield, which will celebrate all things Simcoe hops with the release of its Mexican-style lager, Playa Nevada. "This crushable, crisp lager features a healthy helping of Simcoe hops for a refreshingly smooth finish," the brewery says. 4 Noses will also tap Serrano Pale Ale, which has a subtle heat and a citrus forward finish — and also boasts 100 percent Simcoe.

Renegade Brewing

Thursday, May 10

The Juice is Loose, a hazy pale ale, returns to Renegade Brewing at 1 p.m. The brewery is beginning a series of monthly limited sixteen-ounce canned releases, and it will start with this one. Juice is Loose is double dry-hopped with Citra and Huell Melon hops. It's $5 per can.

Saturday, May 12

Colorado Plus Brewpub will celebrate its fifth anniversary in Wheat Ridge. The brewpub will have more than 25 of its own beers on tap along with various other selections from Colorado craft breweries. They will be grilling out in the front patio and playing music, and throwing some cornhole.

Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette will release two new canned beers at noon that will only be available in the tap room. The first is Codename: Ice Cream Man, a 6.5 percent ABV milk shake IPA "inspired by the ice cream truck favorite, The Creamsicle," the brewery says. It is the most "extreme variant" of Codename in terms of recipe modification; it was brewed with Centennial, Citra and El Dorado hops, along with lactose, vanilla and orange. The second beer is Hop Shaman, a collaboration with Further Brewing. "African Queen and Southern Passion dominate an insanely large dry hop aimed at a fruit-dominant profile," Odd13 says.