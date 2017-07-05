Beer Calendar: Baere, Bruz and Great Divide Breweries Plan to Party

Zephyr Brewing Facebook page

Zephyr Brewing, which has held down a garden-level space at the corner of 26th Street and Walnut since December 2014, will become the second brewery to move out of the ever-tightening River North Arts District. The brewery, founded by Brian Wood and Rich Wisniewski, will host a moving party on Saturday, July 8.

The owners posted on Facebook that they are moving, but haven't said why, where or when. They also said they plan to have more than one location in the future: "Although RiNo will always be our true home, we have received an opportunity that we cannot pass up. Details on our new locations will be announced shortly."

Zephyr, named for the former Minor League Baseball team that used to play in Denver, is located in the same building as Osaka Ramen and Bijou's Little Curry Shop. Although it was one of the first breweries to open in the neighborhood, it has had trouble finding a niche over the past two and half years.

There are currently fifteen breweries in RiNo, with more on the way. River North Brewery, which had to move last year to make way for a luxury condo complex, announced in late June that is is returning to the area.

Now, here are best craft-beer events and tappings through July 28.

105 West Brewing taps a new IPA every Monday and Wednesday this month. 105 West Brewing Facebook page

Wednesday, July 5

105 West Brewing in Castle Rock is tapping a new IPA every Monday and Wednesday throughout July; each one will stay on until it's gone, but some will last longer than others, so if you want to try a specific beer, get there on the release day just to be sure. Here's the tapping schedule after today: July 5 is Raspberry Full Metal Jacket IIPA; July 10 is White IPA; July 12 is Blueberry Full Metal Jacket IIPA; July 17 is Coffee Hopped and Loaded IPA; July 19 is Jelly the Elder IIPA; July 24 is Denali IPA; July 26 is Grapefruit Rocky Juice NE IPA; July 31 is "Every IPA we Have Left." In addition, 105 West will have three other IPAs — Hopped and Loaded IPA, Rocky Mountain Juice NE IPA, and Black IPA — on tap all month.

Thursday, July 6

Join Black Shirt Brewing at 6 p.m. when it taps a rare collaboration firkin. Dyadic Rational ESB, which was three years in the making, was put together with Elevation Beer Company in Poncha Springs. You can also catch a free show in the beer garden from Elk Tongue, a “psychedelic desert rock" band.

Lone Tree Brewing and Odell Brewing collaborated on a Coffee IPA. Lone Tree Brewing

Friday, July 7

Freshcraft will tap another First Firkin Friday cask from Station 26 Brewing at 5:30 p.m. This time around, it's a lightly tart, 4.1 percent ABV gose brewed with pink Himalayan sea salt and fermented on watermelon puree. "The cask received a healthy addition of fresh English cucumbers and chopped mint leaves, brightening an already vibrant and refreshing beer. At the last Firkin Friday, Freshcraft kicked the firkin within an hour.

Join Ratio Beerworks for the return of Major Nights Lime Gose, a summer seasonal that "blends tart, savory, acidic flavors into one beautiful easy drinking summer classic," the brewery says. Major Nights Lime Gose, which was originally called The Knew Schmew, was a collaboration with Denver band, The Knew. "This mildly tart, mildly salty, traditional German-style wheat beer, received the “dry hop” addition of nearly 400 hand-zested limes. Major Nights is an explosion of unique savory flavors brought on by the use of coriander and red gold Hawaiian sea salt, as well as the bright refreshing tartness of fresh limes."

Lone Tree Brewing will host its annual Brews for CancerBlows dinner and will pour CancerBlows Coffee IPA, which was brewed in collaboration with Broken Compass Brewing. The dinner consists of five courses from chef Paul Worley paired with five beers. There will be live music by the H2 Big Band and trumpet players from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Proceeds from this event will go to CancerBlows and The Ryan Anthony Foundation. To make the beer, the breweries used Kenyan Thaita AA roast from Denver’s Boxcar Coffee. "This beer’s light grain bill — comprised of 2-row malt, biscuit malt, crystal malt, and oats — makes way for bold and juicy Mosaic hop additions and lightly roasted, fruit-forward coffee," Lone Tree says. "Lactose is added to convey a coffee-and-cream mouthfeel." Attendees will get welcome goblets of this beer during a private tour of Lone Tree Brewing with Head Brewer Josh West. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at squareup.com.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus taps a fasser every second Saturday of each month. Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Saturday, July 8

After two and a half years in the River North neighborhood, Zephyr Brewing is moving — although the brewery hasn't revealed the new location yet. To mark the occasion, Zephyr plans to host "one helluva moving party," the brewery says. "Although RiNo will always be our true home, we have received an opportunity that we cannot pass up. Details on our new locations (yes, more than one) will be announced shortly." Get $2 off each beer before 7 p.m. (when the Rockies play). There will be games, raffles, food and live music.

It's time for "Jorts of July," says Baere Brewing, which will celebrate its third anniversary "in this beautiful strip mall with Jorts, beer, ice cream and good times." The beer ice cream was made just for Baere by Sweet Action Ice Cream down the street, and there will also be live T-shirt silk-screening in four different colors by INDYINK from noon to 5 p.m. As for the beers, there will be fifteen of them, along with special tappings throughout the day. They include a 4.3 percent ABV anniversary Brettanomyces beer dry-hopped with Eureka, Columbus and Mosaic, and two bottle releases: Reciprocity B1, a golden sour brewed with rye, Reciprocity B2, which is a golden sour aged in a Laws Whiskey House barrel.

Bruz Beers is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a full day of festivities planned, including a car show from 7 to 10 a.m., a farmers' market starting at 10 a.m., live bands (including Denver Meatpacking Company) from 4 to 10 p.m., numerous special beer releases all day, yard games and the Park Burger food truck. In addition, the brewery will release its new summer seasonal, Colorado Blond, a Belgian-style blond made with Colorado pilsner malt from Root Shoot Malting in Loveland, hops from Highwire Hops on the Western Slope and a Belgian yeast cultured in Denver.

Goldspot Brewing will host its first ever farmers' market from noon to 5 p.m. Drink beer while you shop for fresh local produce and goods, "grown and made by folks you know," the brewery says. Vendor list TBA.

Great Divide Brewing will host a giant block party from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Square on 21st, the newly-created temporary urban green space on 21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets; the party takes place around the same time as Great Divide's annual anniversary party, but the brewery doesn't want to call it its 23rd anniversary party this year because the format will be different, a spokeswoman says. In the past, Great Divide held anniversary block parties on Arapahoe Street but moved them to its five-acre property in River North a few years ago. This one returns to the Ballpark neighborhood, and will have three different ticket structures. "The city of Denver and the Ballpark Neighborhood Association have supported Great Divide since day one,” Great Divide founder Brian Dunn explains. “With this in mind, we want to celebrate where it all started." There will be lots of live music, lawn games and lots of beer, depending on what kind of ticket you buy. There are $6, $12 and $46 options. You can buy them and find details of the ticket categories at GreatDivide.com.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus will tap its monthly Second Saturday Fässer, when it pours one of its unfiltered, naturally carbonated lagers directly from the lager tank. For July 8, the beer is Vienna Lager, which will tap at noon.

Fort Collins Brewing will say goodbye after fourteen years with a day-long party in its tasting room. "We will be pouring outrageous pint deals, discounted merchandise and food specials all day long," the brewery says. Fort Collins Brewing was bought out by Canada's Red Truck Brewing in June; Red Truck plans to shut down the brand and reopen in August under the Red Truck name and brand.

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild, returns to Riverside Park in Salida for its 21st annual celebration of independent Colorado craft breweries. Enjoy more than 300 samplings from 75 breweries at this mellow fest, which takes place alongside the Arkansas River. Long a favorite of breweries and attendees because of its small-town, outdoorsy vibe, the fest has changed over the years as Colorado's craft brewing scene grew, but it still retains some of that feeling. Tickets start at $40 and are are available at TwoParts.com.

Sunday, July 9

The Bluegrass Brunch returns to Station 26 Brewing, featuring bluegrass tunes from Wood Belly, barbecue from Turn-In BBQ, doughnuts from Glazed and Confuzed and, of course, lots of beer.

Cho77 and Ratio Beerworks will have dinner together. Cho77

Monday, July 10

East meets west when Cho77 hosts Ratio Beerworks for a special Dim Sum Beer Dinner. Cho77 Chef Ryan Gorby and Ratio co-owner Jason zumBrunnen will present a five-course dinner "celebrating their innovative take on both tradition cooking and brewing techniques," Ratio says, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Pairings include: Red Chili Pork Dumplings, Crunch Shallots, Chinese Vinegar and Chili-Soy with Dear You French Saison; Lamb & Lentil Dumpling, Paneer and Cilantro Yogurt with Domestica American Standard Ale; and Cobia Poke, Strawberry, Cucumber and Crispy Rice Cake with Handwritten Belgian Abbey Ale. Tickets, $49, and more information are available at nightout.com.

Tuesday, July 11

Pizzeria Locale will host a Crazy Mountain Brewing happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. at its restaurant in Highland Square. Each guest can snag one free flight of Crazy Mountain beer — no food purchase necessary.

Call to Arms is one of several breweries celebrating anniversaries today. Call to Arms Brewing

Saturday, July 15

Intrepid Sojourner Brewing, 925 West Eighth Avenue, will honor French National Day (which is actually July 14) with a party called the Bastille Day Celebration of Saisons. The brewery, which takes its inspiration from ingredients found all around the world, will convert its parking lot into a giant beer garden, or jardin a biere, and welcome in Resolute Brewing, CO-Brew, Cannonball Creek Brewing and Black Sky Brewery, who will all be pouring tasty French- and Belgian-style offerings. Intrepid Sojourner will tap a new Imperial Saison of its own, as well as other special releases every two hours starting at 2 p.m. In addition, there will be live music from Mikey and the Pikeys at 4 p.m., and food from Maine Street Barbecue.

Joyride Brewing will toast three years on Sloan's Lake with a block party on 25th Avenue between Sheridan Boulevard and Benton Street that will include live music from seven bands, three food trucks (Burgerchief, Turn-In BBQ, Johno's Food Truck), outdoor beer tents, a kids' zone and several beer releases. The fest begins at 11 a.m. when Flying Splash Kicks take the stage in the parking lot across the street from the brewery. They'll be followed by Johnny Tarr at noon, Full of Mirrors at 1:30 p.m., Dirt at 3 p.m., Coambient at 4:30, Wandering Natives at 6 and Funk at 8 p.m. As for beer, Joyride brewed three different collabs to celebrates its three years, with Elk Mountain Brewing, Little Machine Beer and Hogshead Brewery. If you buy a pint of each of the collaboration beers, you'll receive a special edition commemorative glass. There will also be a rare-beer tent with some aged specialties, including five different versions of Tour Time Barleywine.

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar on East Main Street in Buena Vista is celebrating its first anniversary with a mini beer festival and live music from 2 to 6 p.m. Baere Brewing, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Cerebral Brewing, Elevation Beer Company, and Melvin Brewing will be pouring during the fest. Live music will start on the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. with Boulder-based rock band Augustus followed up by Denver-based bluegrass band The River Arkansas at 6. The Jailhouse recently extended its liquor license to include the lot next door, which houses an outdoor stage called the Watershed BV – a shared community space – where all the live music will be taking place. There will be food from the Bearded Lady food truck and the Jailhouse will be open before, during, and after the fest with service as usual and a special selection of beers filling its ten taps.

Friday, July 21

Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora kicks off its three-day third anniversary celebration by tapping four barrel-aged beers, including a 2016 reserve. On Saturday, the brewery will host a Hawaiian style pig roast (courtesy of Nokealoha) and release its Anniversary Brew-Archer's ALE (an imperial blueberry honey blonde). And on Sunday, Launch Pad will release its Birthday Cake Soyuz Stout and a another top secret beer. There will also be a brunch food truck and free cake.

Friday, July 28

To celebrate seven years of brewing German-inspired beers, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland will turn its parking lot into a biergarten at 4 p.m. and will host live music, games for the kids and face painting. Also included will be Blood Orange Griffin Ice Cream, food by The Loveland Kiwanis Club and specialty beer tappings: Bourbon Barrel Aged Master Thief and a mystery barrel aged sour. Live music from Blind Alley Troubadours starts at 7. The festivities begin again on Saturday, July 29, with more live music, burgers and brats and drinking games like hammerschlagen. And finally, the brewery will tap Snow Drop as well as the "seven dwarfs" — seven fruited versions of Snow Drop.

