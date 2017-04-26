Beer Calendar: Buck Beers, Belgian Brews and Local Knowledge From Great Divide

Elevation Beer Facebook page

Elevation Beer Company is revamping its packaging again. This time, the Poncha Springs brewery will phase out twelve-ounce glass bottles in favor of cans for its core lineup, which includes 8 Second Kolsch, Wave Wheel Wit, First Cast IPA and Little Mo Porter. The brewery will also add a fifth canned beer, Elevation Pilsner, which will be available in six-packs this summer. Elevation's Black Diamond series — Señorita Horchata Porter and Raspberry Gulch Imperial Saison — will remain in four-packs of twelve-ounce bottles for now, while the Double Black barrel-aged series and Freestyle Series of experimental beers will remain in 750ml bottles for the foreseeable future.

“This change in packaging comes at an exciting time of growth and expansion within the company, and a time of finding our identity as a Colorado beer company that shares a love of beer, community and the outdoors,” said Elevation co-owner Carlin Walsh in a statement. The cans should hit shelves in May.

Here are the best craft-beer events through May 13:

Wednesday, April 26

Dead Hippie Brewing in Sheridan offers up Peace Love and Cheese at 6:30 p.m. Try a flight of five beers paired with cheeses and meats from the Truffle Cheese Shop. Seating is limited; purchase tickets, $25, in advance.

Thursday, April 27

Falling Rock Tap House will tap a host of Wicked Weed beers at 5:30 p.m. "We've got the hops and the fun stuff in equal measure," Falling Rock says. Beers from the Asheville, North Carolina, brewery include Pernicious, Freak of Nature, Lt. Dank, Tropicmost Gose, Montmaretto, Lost Toys #1 and Barrel-Aged Oblivion.

Friday, April 28

Tivoli Brewing will host its first Buck Beer Bash from 5 to 10 p.m., with the brewery's own Buck Beer as the star, along with signature suds from the breweries distributed by Tivoli's local distribution arm. "Buck Beer became a regionally favored style, originally based off of Bock-style beers, in the early 1860s," Tivoli says. "Every year, on May 1, Colorado brewers would brew their version of 'Buck Beers' and release them at the notorious Rocky Mountain Buck Beer Festival. Now, in 2017, we are bringing this rich tradition back." There will be live music from Steel Horse Swing, The Wildflowers and Woodshed Red. Admission is free, although there are VIP tickets available for $25 at eventbrite.com; VIP tix get you unlimited tasters, VIP area access, exclusive tours and more.

Join Fiction Beer Company for the tapping of Island of Conclusions, a new imperial IPA double dry-hopped with Citra and El Dorado hops. "Tropical and juicy. Notes of citrus, pear and bubblegum," the brewery says. The beer was inspired by "The Island of Conclusions" from the novel The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Jester.

Lone Tree Brewing and Boulder's Wild Woods Brewery have collaborated on a Kölsch-style beer made with birch bark in honor of National Arbor Day. The two "tree-themed breweries teamed up to brew a beer with bark from birch trees, a native Colorado tree, in the boil. This addition should impart subtle earthy flavors and fresh herb aromatics," the breweries say. Both breweries will tap Arbor Day Kölsch and "pass out seedlings to customers and encourage them to post tree-planting photos on social media using the hashtag #ArborDayBrew."

River North Brewery will present Brass & Beer tonight, "the second in an ongoing series of concert-level musical performances in an intimate yet casual setting," the brewery says. "Featuring Apollo Chamber Brass, this show goes beyond a typical taproom band appearance. Drawing talent from orchestras along the Front Range, Brass & Beer marks the first brewery performance by the quintet. Showcasing pieces from classical to jazz to big band, this show is guaranteed to keep you on your toes with a spectrum of sounds." In keeping with its previous show, Bach & Beer, River North will offer a “name-your-own” ticket price model at the door, with a suggested donation of $20. "All ticket sales will go directly to the artists. The brewery requests attendees bring cash for entry, with beers sold by the glass via cash or credit card," River North says. The taproom will open at 4 p.m. for pre-show beers, with dinner available from the Rocky Mountain Slices truck. The brewery asks that all guests arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start.

Saturday, April 29

Great Divide Brewing is launching a new beer series just for Denver called Local Knowledge. The series will offer hyper-limited, hyper-local pilot beers designed to give taproom visitors something new to take home each time they visit, similar to a small brewery. The single-batch beers will only be available in Great Divide's two Denver taprooms on draft and in bottles. "Each six-pack comes with a bookmark boasting a different Denver tip provided by locals such as Jonathan Shikes from Westword, Tobias Krause of Two Parts, and Eric Gorski, a Denver-based journalist and former beer writer for the Denver Post," the brewery says. (Yes, I listed my name first.) The first release is a hazy, New England-style IPA. That will be followed by Apricot Colette in May and Raspberry Sour in June.

Join Mockery Brewing for its second annual Reinheitsgewhat?! Party in celebration of the 501st anniversary of the German Beer Purity Law, Reinheitsgebot. "It's going to be a grand day of mocking and rocking the law, with new and limited beer releases (all of which break the law)," the brewery says, along with live music from the Polkanauts, a German menu from Revelry Events, and commemorative steins for the first one hundred people.

Denver Beer Co brings back its Oyster and Stout Festival. The brewery has once again teamed up with Seattle Fish Company and Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood to make a beer, Blue Island Oyster Stout, that was brewed with Blue Island No. 9 Oysters from Peconic Bay, New York. From noon to 5 p.m., DBC will pair the briny brew with oysters from both coasts at the Platte Street taproom. Tickets, $30 for two beers and a dozen oysters, are available at Denver Beer Co's website.

It's a beer, coffee and doughnuts kind of morning at Wynkoop Brewing, which will tap Bad Habit, a blonde espresso stout made with doughnuts in collaboration with Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Novo Coffee. From 10 to 11 a.m., you can try the beer, along with doughnut bites and conversation with Wynkoop brewer John Sims and the Habit baking team. Tickets are free but limited, so RSVP for a spot at eventbrite.com.

Colorado Plus Brewpub in Wheat Ridge will put all five of the most recent Makin' Noise: A Pussy Riot Beer beers on tap at 11 a.m. The five rye beers were each brewed by five separate breweries — Renegade, Spangalang, 3 Freaks, Goldspot and Caution — to raise money for Earth-related or environmental causes. Colorado Plus itself will donate $1 from each ten-ounce pour to Conservation Colorado.

Parry's Pizzeria & Bar and Avery Brewing return with their sixth annual Big Ass Tap Takeover at five Parry's locations, in Northglenn, Longmont, Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village and Castle Rock. As always, there will be an astounding fifteen to forty different Avery beers on tap at each location starting at 11 a.m., including "highly sought-after bottles at select locations," Parry's says. In addition, "brewery representatives will be present at several locations for some good conversation and perhaps a toast or two." The Longmont location will have live music, as well as hourly drawings for cool craft-beer goodies including Avery VIP brewery tours.

Join Bruz Beers for its first annual Belgian Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with ten Colorado breweries pouring their best Belgian-style beer. There will also be plenty of great food trucks (Rocky Mountain Cheesery, Street Frites Denver, Basic Kneads Pizza, Little India Food Truck) and music from Velvet Compass and the Goonies. Tickets are $48 and available at eventbrite.com.

Powder Keg Brewing in Niwot will release bottles of Twilight Rendezvous, an Imperial Stout aged in Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrels, at noon. They are $18 per 22-ounce bomber, with a limit of two per customer.

Odd13 Brewing hosts its monthly taproom-only release party starting at 1 p.m. This time around, the brewery will release two beers on the same day. The first is Kaptain Ka-Powder, a collaborative IPA brewed with Upslope Brewing. "We each brewed the beer with hop products containing no leaf matter. Our version was brewed with lupulin powder (Mosaic and Simcoe); their version was brewed with hop extracts," the brewery says. The Odd13 version will be available in six-packs and on draft; there will be a limited amount of the Upslope version on tap. The second is Barrel Aged Liftmaster 13,000 (500ml only, no draft). It's a mixed-culture Bier De Garage fermented and "aged in a fresh chardonnay barrel," Odd13 says. "The result is a moderately tart vinous beer with bright flavor, and contributions of white wine, fresh oak and young Brett."

Monday, May 1

"Here at Bierstadt Lagerhaus, we believe in releasing beers at the appropriate time — hence Maibock (May-Bock) is released at the beginning of May," says the brewery. "Our Maibock is pale in color and rolls in around 7.4 percent. So, even though it is a Monday, we will be drinking Maibock — putting up a fancy maypole and playing German music, Hammerschlagen and 2L boot game."

Comrade Brewing will also tap May Day Maibock at 3 p.m. "Brewed with Pilsner and German Vienna malt, this helles-style spring lager was hopped with Hallertau Blanc and fermented cold with Bierstadt Lagerhaus's house lager strain for a dry finish with a slightly sweet flavor and subtle fruit aroma." Comrade says that the three-plus months of lagering makes the beer exceptionally drinkable for its 8 percent ABV strength.

Friday, May 5

Heart Tattoo Blackberry Wit makes its return to Ratio Beerworks at noon. "There’s something to be said about a universal connection, either through the conduit of a familiar song, an emotion, or even a beer," the brewery says. "Heart Tattoo is our blackberry-infused version of our classic Handwritten Belgian Wit. Think fruit smoothie with a kick: This easy-drinking summer seasonal showcases brilliant blackberry flavors on top of the blank canvas that is our Belgian Wit base."

Horse & Dragon Brewing will be the brewery of the month at Lucky Pie Pizza and Tap House in LoDo, as it is the Fort Collins brewery's third anniversary. The kickoff party starts at 4 p.m. and promises a hoppy flight including Horse & Dragon’s anniversary beer, Maracuya, a passion fruit IPA. Lucky Pie will continue to tap Horse & Dragon beers throughout the month; they will include Dragon Punch Double IPA, Citrus Fiesta Kettle Sour, Sad Panda Coffee Stout and more. Every Friday, the restaurant "will feature something new and exciting from Horse & Dragon with a collaborative firkin brewed specifically for Lucky Pie."

Oskar Blues Brewery will celebrate twenty years of business at its original location in Lyons with a weekend-long party beginning with a crawfish boil and kegger starting at 6 p.m. The live music kicks off at 8:30 p.m. from Lil Smokies and opening band Spring Fever with Sally Van Meter. Tickets are $15 for just the music, $20 for just the food, or $30 for everything, including an Oskar Blues cup. Established in 1997 by Alabama native Dale Katechis as a Cajun restaurant, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew began brewing in 1999.

Saturday, May 6

Ursula Brewing is releasing four barrel-aged bottles at 1 p.m., and tapping the beers on draft as well. The first is Bourbon Barrel Aged 180 Gram, a 12 percent ABV Russian Imperial Stout aged for fourteen months. The next two are variants of that beer: Chocolate Hazelnut BA 180 Gram, which was aged for two months on hazelnuts and cacao; and Blueberry Cobbler BA 180 Gram, aged nearly two months on blueberry purée, pecans, vanilla and cinnamon sticks. The fourth beer is Aurora Cuvèe, which started out as Ursula's 9.2 percent ABV Aurora Belgian Dark Strong before being aged in a Laws Scale Rye Whiskey barrel and re-fermented with the brewery's house mixed culture. "What became of it was an extremely complex sour beer that clocks in at 10.3 percent ABV," the brewery says. "Then this last fall, we decided to pitch some unused plum pits from our Belschnickel's Wrath Plum Dubbel. This added a cinnamon-like spice character to this already complex creation."

Alpine Dog Brewing brings back its annual Chili Pepper Beer Festival for the Cinco de Mayo weekend. Celebrate Cinco with several chile-infused special and limited-release beers, including Strawberry Habanero Honey Wheat Ale; Jalapeño and Anaheim Blonde Ale; Chocolate Chili Cherry Stout; and Aji Amarillo (Peruvian Chili Pepper) IPA. Flights are $10; pints are $6 to $7. There will also be a food truck.

Freshcraft will host Telluride Brewing, which is releasing Russell Kelly Pale Ale in cans, at 5 p.m. "Our kitchen is preparing some Russell Kelly inspired food for your enjoyment," Freshcraft says. In addition to having Russell Kelly Pale Ale on tap, Freshcract will also tap Barrel Aged Face Down Brown.

River North Brewery unleashes the 2017 vintages of both Big City Quad and Fancy Effing Stout at noon. Both beers were aged in Manhattan cocktail barrels.

Oskar Blues Brewery continues its twenty-year party at its Lyons location with food from Chuburger, Cyclhops, Oskar Blues Grill (burgers, fajitas, a pig roast and oysters) and a world-record attempt by Hotbox Roasters to make a birthday cake featuring more than 2,000 doughnuts. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. from Interstate Stash Express followed by Halden Wofford & the Hi Beams at 7 p.m. (no cover). Then at 8:30, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, along with opening band Gasoline Lollipops, goes on; tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show.

Sunday, May 7

Oskar Blues wraps up the twentieth anniversary of its original Lyons restaurant with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. to benefit CAN’d Aid Foundation; there is a suggested $5 donation. Music will start at 3 p.m. and a specialty beer will be on tap. Breakfast includes coffee from the company's own Hotbox Roasters.

Thursday, May 11

Good River Beer Company, which is opening a taproom and brewery on South Broadway later this year, will host a party at the Patagonia store downtown at 1431 15th Street, to launch the brewery's "2 Percent for Rivers" program. Good River is donating 2 percent of its gross revenue to river conservation by establishing its own nonprofit organization. There will be live music, gear giveaways, short presentations by Colorado Water Trust and American Whitewater, and lots of beer to share (Good River is already making its own beer). The event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

West side in the house! A group of west-side breweries — Little Machine, Joyride, Strange and Seedstock — will have two shuttle buses running continuous loops between them from 2 to 10 p.m. Start at whichever brewery you choose and ride the loop for $5. Buses will leave each brewery every ten minutes or so. Complete the loop at all four breweries and get a coupon for a free beer at the brewery of your choice on your next visit. Tickets can be purchased at your starting brewery on the day of the event.

Join Dry Dock Brewing and Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 for a day of food, games and beer — in particular, Big John Ale, a collaboration with the firefighters. Taking place at Dry Dock's North Dock location in Aurora, the event also includes a disc-golf tournament and a chili cook-off. Portions of each Big John Ale sold will go toward the Antique Apparatus Fund. Other proceeds will go toward the Firefighters of Aurora Benevolent Fund.

