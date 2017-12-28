Beer Calendar: Dark Beers, a Fundraiser and New Year's Eve

Earlier this month, the owner of Twenty Brew Taphouse in Westminster posted a plaintive note on Facebook stating the business was no longer sustainable and could close in early 2018. Part of the reason: a break-in last fall that resulted in the theft of rare beer, new furniture, a pool table and other items. Furthermore, owner David Jamison says the incident has been emotionally difficult for him.

After seeing the Facebook post, Ryan Means from Stem Ciders decided to set up an event that would raise both funds and spirits for the Twenty Brew crew. The Twenty Brew Taphouse Rally runs today, December 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Westminster taphouse (11187 Sheridan Boulevard, unit 10), and includes cider from Stem and beer from Odell Brewing, Great Divide Brewing, Left Hand Brewing, Upslope, 4 Noses Brewing, Jagged Mountain, Bruz Beers, Denver Beer Co, Locavore Beer Works, Ratio Beerworks, Epic Brewing, Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Wiley Roots Brewing.

"I think it's amazing that the local craft beer community is helping a small business and their owner," Means says in an email about the response from the breweries who offered to pitch in some of their beer.

Saturday, December 30

Just in time to ring in the new year, Fermaentra Brewing will release bottles of its decadent, 11.8 percent ABV Bourbon Barrel Aged Meristem Russian Imperial Stout ($12 for a 375-ml bottle). This version is "thicker and bolder than its predecessors, as it reveals richer flavors of caramelized brown sugar, milk and dark chocolate, coffee, vanilla, oak and that unique Laws Whiskey House small-batch bourbon character from the barrel in which it was aged," the brewery says. "We think it’s our finest barrel-aged imperial stout yet and recommend letting it slightly warm up from cold storage, as the noted flavors really unfurl as you approach the higher 40s to mid-50s in beer temperature. Enjoy now or cellar for the years to come." The beer will not be on tap.

River North Brewery is rounding off its Single Cask program for the year with one of its most "exotic" releases to date, a tripel aged in a lone Manhattan cocktail barrel. "Designed to showcase the essence of a single barrel, all Single Cask beers are only available in the taproom," River North says.

Freshcraft will tap 6X9 IPA at 2 p.m. The beer is a hoppy collaboration between Wyoming's Melvin Brewing and San Diego County's Alpine Brewing. You can find both versions on tap, along with Alpine Pure Hoppiness and Melvin Asterisk.

Sunday, December 31

Epic Brewing brings back its Coast to Coast New Year's Eve Party, where you can celebrate the new year four times starting at 9 p.m. Each hour, Epic will count down the minutes to 2018 from East Coast to West Coast and serve up a themed buffet of bar fare from major cities in each time zone, along with a special beer pairing. DJ Eerie will keep the night going by spinning tunes for each city celebration: New York, Chicago, Denver and Portland. Tickets for the entire shindig, $60, are available at eventbrite.com.

Ratio Beerworks will ring in the New Year with special-release firkins (including a champagne-y firkin and a special variant take on Genius Wizard Imperial Stout), late-night snacks, dance partying and a balloon-and-keg drop at midnight. The Mystery Sisters DJ Duo will be spinning vinyl punk and dance tracks. Finally, right before midnight, the brewery will pop a magnum of a special Ratio beer and hand out free tasters.

Fiction Beer Company hosts its fourth annual New Year's Eve Party starting at 7 p.m. There will be specialty tappings (TBD), live music from the Dollhouse Thieves at 9 p.m., a beer that was brewed just for toasting the New Year, a heated covered patio and complimentary New Year's party favors.

Depravity, Renegade Brewing's stellar imperial peanut butter cup stout, will make its annual appearance on New Year's Eve day. Quantities are limited, so there will be a limit of one case per person. Live screen printing will be provided by Indy Ink; the first thirty people will get a free Depravity T-shirt. The Ham Bone Thieves will be in the house later in the evening playing hits from musicians who passed away in 2017.

Monday, January 1

Comrade Brewing taps two beers at 3 p.m. The first is the all-Colorado Mile High Nuggz. It was brewed with Genie pale malt from Root Shoot Malting, organic Nugget hops from High Wire Hop Farms in Paonia, and yeast from BSI in Woodland Park. The second is Donny American Pale Ale, brewed with Colorado-grown Root Shoot Genie pale malt, wheat and South American crystal malt, and hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo and Citra.

Jonathan Shikes

Thursday, January 4

The three-day long Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival kicks off today in Breckenridge where hundreds of beer brewers, owners and fans will convene for a host of seminars, pairing dinners, tastings, a large festival and all-out partying. Although some of the festival events are sold out, there are still tickets left for the commercial tasting on Saturday — one of the best, most important tastings of the year in Colorado — along with some seminars, and the Calibration Dinner, which is hosted by Adam Avery of Avery Brewing and Bryan Selders of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (and formerly of The Post. There are also various tappings and other beer-related activities around all weekend. Get more information at bigbeersfestival.com.

