Beer Calendar: Dark Beers, Pies and Yeti Awareness Week

When it comes to believing or not believing at this time of year, Santa Claus is the mythical character who gets the most play. But there is another seldom-seen creature who stirs debate: the Yeti. As a result, Great Divide Brewing, which makes a line of Yeti beers, has declared November 14 through November 18 as National Yeti Awareness Week, with November 18 the official National Yeti Day.

"The search for the mythical Yeti dates back to 326 BC with Alexander the Great, and continues on today with the most recent Yeti sighting in the Pyrenees mountains of Spain this past February. To this day, no one has succeeded in capturing the Yeti," the brewery says. “The Yeti population is becoming increasingly reclusive due to human skepticism. The Yeti is an incredibly misunderstood, and often forgotten, majestic creature. Our goal is to unite believers from around the world to join this cause."

To help raise awareness, Great Divide is hosting several tap takeovers and Yeti-themed events around the country, culminating at 5 p.m. Friday, November 18, with a National Yeti Day celebration at Great Divide’s Barrel Bar. The party will feature a plethora of Yetis, including Velvet Yeti, special Yeti Firkins and the rest of the seasonal clan. There will be food pairings as well as snacks made with Yeti Imperial Stout.

Wednesday, November 16

November is Candy Cask Month at Copper Kettle Brewing, and each cask beer will come with a side of candy. "This week's Gingerbread ESB is an English-style pale ale with a perfect hop bitterness and malt balance, and has a more bitter taste than traditional pale ales," the brewery says.

Did you know that Crooked Stave makes more than sours? Yep, it also makes "clean" beers, which are brewed without the yeasts and bacteria that make wild and sour ales taste so funky. Today at 6 p.m., First Draft Taproom & Kitchen will highlight some of Crooked Stave's recent clean offerings, including Sourless IPA; Hemperor's New Clothes; Brewer's Select #3: Dry Hopped American Porter; Coffee Baltic Porter; and Von Pilser (a collaboration with Casey Brewing and Blending in Glenwood Springs).

Thursday, November 17

The fifth annual Chef & Brew Festival, offering dozens of on-point pairings between twenty local chefs and twenty local breweries, returns this year to the Exdo Event Center from 7 to 10 p.m. (VIP ticket holders get in at 6 p.m.) Some of the pairings include chefs Jensen Cummings and Brandon Muncy of Brewed Food and Spangalang Brewery; Mizuna chef Ty Leon and Strange Craft; Euclid Hall chef Jorel Pierce and Ratio Beer Works; Blueprint Bar chef Ryan DiFranco and Wit’s End Brewery; Squeaky Bean chef Darren Pusateri and Elevation Beer Company; and Cho77 chef Ryan Gorby and Caution Brewing. Guests can taste samples of all the dishes and all the beer and vote for their favorites. Judges will select three awards for Best Dish, Best Beer and Best Pairing, while the Grand Prize – Best in Show – will be selected by festival attendees. Organized by chef Michael Long and Excelsior Events, the event raises money for Project Angel Heart. Tickets, $49 for general admission and $69 for VIP, are available at chefandbrew.com.

At 3 p.m., Call to Arms Brewing will release Amigos Con Beneficios, the sixth bottled beer in its Carriage House series of rare barrel-aged ales and lager. The beer, an imperial Vienna lager aged in Deerhammer Distilling whiskey barrels, "offers complex notes of hazelnut, brown sugar, apricot, dark cherry and vanilla — with a touch of oak weaving its way throughout," the brewery says. Call to Arms also teamed up with Il Porcellino Salumi to create Amigos Con Beneficios Cerveza Salami, which was made with the beer. Both Deerhammer and Il Porcellino will be on hand today for the tapping; Il Porcellino will be selling the salami to-go and sliced up alongside a four-ounce taster of Amigos. There will only be 100 375mL bottles of the beer available, with a limit of two per customer, and a small amount on tap.

Jake's Brew Bar in Littleton will tap Three Floyds Brewing's Dreadnaught Imperial IPA today at 2 p.m. The tapping is unusual because Three Floyds doesn't typically distribute in Colorado.

Upslope Brewing in Boulder will release the latest in its Lee Hill Series today at 5 p.m. at its original Lee Hill location: Yirgacheffe Coffee Dubbel, available on draft and in to-go 19.2-ounce cans. To make it, the brewery teamed up its neighbors, Dragonfly Coffee Roasters. "This unique beer combines the bubblegum esters of Belgian yeast with the roasty blueberry flavors and aromas of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee," Upslope says. "The two come together to create a sweet aroma somewhere between cotton candy and plums, balanced against a subtle coffee earthiness. The flavor is a perfect balance between the semi-sweet flavors of the Dubbel and the smooth bitterness from the coffee. This beer is sure to please, and change any preconception you may have of what a 'coffee beer' is supposed to be."

Friday, November 18

Head to Great Divide's Barrel Bar today at 5 p.m. for National Yeti Awareness Day, which celebrates yetis, at least according to the brewery. The party will feature a plethora of Yetis, including Velvet Yeti and special Yeti firkins. There will be food pairings as well as snacks made with Yeti Imperial Stout.

Comrade Brewing, which suffered some serious damage after a truck plowed into the building on October 13, is mostly back up and running, and the brewery plans to release two new beers today to celebrate. The first, fittingly, is More Dodge Less Ram, a triple dry-hopped version of Comrade's acclaimed Superpower IPA. The second is Honeyman 14, which was hopped with Sorachi Ace and Lemondrop in the kettle and dry hopped with Experimental #07270, Centennial and Cascade. "Beautifully bright golden straw color, intense floral and citrus aroma with big notes of red fruits," the brewery says. "Crisp and dry finish with a nice smooth bitterness. The beer is named after our favorite hand truck manufacturer, Honeyman Aluminum Products in Portland, Oregon."

Saturday, November 19

Wynkoop Brewing has revamped its dark-beer event and will host Day of Darks today from noon to 4 p.m. More than 25 breweries will be in attendance. Tickets are $30 and include a commemorative glass, chocolates and chocolate desserts. Proceeds go toward the Movember Foundation and local men’s health organizations, Colorado Cancer Research Foundation and CU Cancer Center.

It's pie season, and Denver Beer Co is feeling festive. Come in today between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Thanksgiving pie and beer pairing. They will have four pies paired with four beers for $20. You can also pre-order pies (and a growler) for Thanksgiving from the Long I Pie Shop. Pick up your order, $40, on November 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Here are the pairings: Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie and Barrel Aged Imperial Porter; Salted Honey Lavender Pie and Incredible Pedal IPA; Pumpkin Pie with Chocolate Ganache and Graham Cracker Porter; and Spiced Apple Cranberry Pie and Cheery Creek Saison.

Joyride Brewing in Edgewater will host a fundraiser for Pints for Prostates from noon to 4 p.m. today, featuring a special blueberry cream ale called So Fresh And So Cream. Pints for Prostates' color is blue, so Joyride brewed this beer to benefit the organization and is donating $1 from every pint sold all month. In addition, the Prostate Conditions Education Council will be on site to do free PSA screens. There will also be raffles and fun. For more information, go to the Facebook page.

Peak to Peak Taproom in Aurora will celebrate its second anniversary today with a whole new lineup of twenty craft brews it has never served before. There will also be special tastings and firkin tappings throughout the day; American Craft Beer Radio Broadcast noon to 1 p.m.; DJ Music from 1:30 5 p.m.; live music from Scarecrow Revival at 7 p.m.; food from Pile High Burgers, Q’s Cuisine, and Pride of Philly; a caricature artist; and games like cornhole, washers, and hammerschlagen. Over the past two years, Peak to Peak has served more than 500 Colorado craft beers from more than 100 breweries.

Today, at its original Lyons brewpub, Oskar Blues will celebrate the fourteenth anniversary of when it kicked off the canned craft beer revolution in the United States. There will be live music from Interstate Stash Express and In the Whale, a silent disco, Cajun-inspired food, and the tapping of Interstate S.M.A.S.H. (which also stands for "Single Malt And Single Hop), which the the brewery made in collaboration with the band. Tickets are $10.

