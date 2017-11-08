Beer Calendar: Drink Up at Baere, Femaentra, Locavore and Alpine Dog

Two Colorado breweries landed on Outside Magazine's annual list of the 100 Best Places to Work this year, and while New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins has been in the list before, this is the first time for Durango's Ska Brewing. The company, which has 72 employees making an average salary of $53,000, offers its people a variety of benefits and of course, free beer, the magazine says, adding: "Each employee receives two shift beers after they are done working their scheduled shift. This encourages employees to hang out at the brewery with their co-workers outside of working hours.” New Belgium, meanwhile, was lauded for having "regular opportunities to join a running or cycling club, and coworkers are encouraged to bike to work by being given a bicycle on their one-year anniversary and by having on-site showers and covered bike parking.”



Look below for craft-beer events through November 22.

Wednesday, November 8

Copper Kettle Brewing took a "note out of Beyonce's book for this weeks Comfort Food Firkin, and you know what? We're not sure you're ready for all this jelly," the brewery says. The beer is lemony, tart, sour with a slight sweetness, "as inspired by one of our favorite comfort foods: jelly donuts." The firkin won't last long.

105 West Brewing in Castle Rock is celebrating its second anniversary with a week-long party with special beer tappings, live music, rotating food trucks and a few special events. Today, the brewery taps American Blonde. Tomorrow, it will tap Double Deez Nuts, followed by Chocolate Booze Cake Surprise on Friday and Raspberry Chocolate Porter on Saturday. For a list of food trucks, music and events, go to 105 West's Facebook page.

Thursday, November 9

Join Freshcraft at 7 p.m. for a hip-hop themed tapping of Brass Monkey, a malt liquor made by Upslope Brewing in collaboration with Freshcraft. "A very lucky few will have the opportunity to purchase forty-ounce bottles of this awesomeness (on-site consumption only)," Freshcraft says. Come dressed to impress in your best B-Boy/B-Girl outfits to have a chance to walk away with two tickets to a future Denver Nuggets game. Come on down and drink some Brass Monkey, that funky monkey.

Alpine Dog Brewing

Friday, November 10

Alpine Dog kicks off three days of third anniversary celebrations at 3 p.m. by releasing a Triple IPA collaboration with Locavore Beer Works and Fermaentra Brewing, which also celebrate their third anniversaries this month. The Clamato Time Fish Taco Food Truck will be on hand. On Saturday, the brewery releases bombers of its second anniversary beer, Wild BA Imperial Stout, followed by this year's anniversary beer at noon. That one is an IPA brewed with Simcoe and Mosaic hops and fermented with wild Brettanomyces yeast. At 6 p.m., Alpine Dog releases Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Liquid Debauchery Barley Wine. MGJ's Burgers Food Truck will outside. On Sunday, the brewery releases Bourbon BA Barleywine at noon and Coffee Tipsy Cairn Brown Ale at 1 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company releases two beers in canned four packs at 2 p.m. The first is Feely Effects Green Tea Milk Chocolate Stout. The second is a double dry-hopped version of Logic is Relative New England Style Imperial IPA; it was dry-hopped with Citra and Summer hops.

Bruz Beers taps Saturnalia, a specialty Belgian-style ale brewed with five imported malts and brewing sugars. "Saturnalia is fermented with two Belgian yeasts, which provide complex fruit and spice notes," the brewery says. "This full-bodied orange-colored ale is spicy with a moderate touch of citrus fruits that linger into the long complex finish." The name Saturnalia is an homage to Saturn, the god of agriculture. "In short, his very name meant 'good times' during the Golden Age. Romans began the one day feast/wine-blast known as Saturnalia to celebrate their good fortune with good friends, good food and celebration."

Weldwerks Brewing in Greeley releases its latest tempting beers at noon in sixteen-ounce four-packs. They are: Lemondrop It Like It's Hot, a 6.4 percent triple dry-hopped New England-style IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Lemondrop hops; German Chocolate Cake Stout, a 7.4 percent ABV imperial milk stout brewed with chocolate malt, lactose, cacao nibs, coconut and just a hint of pecans; and 3.8 Miles, an 8.4 percent New England-style Double IPA brewed with over seven pounds of Mosaic, Lemondrop and El Dorado hops per barrel. All three beers will also be available on tap.

Baere Brewing

Saturday, November 11

"If you've been in the Baere taproom often enough you've likely heard us talk about both our love for hot sauce and our love for Palisade Peach Table Sour. Now we finally have the chance to party with both of these glorious things at the same time," Baere Brewing says about its hot sauce release with the Real Dill. "We met the Dillionaires of The Real Dill not long after we opened and spared no time diving into a fermentation/pickling/hot sauce nerd fest of a conversation. We dreamed of one day co-creating a hot sauce using Baere-liner Weisse as the majority of the souring liquids. We gave them as much beer as they wanted and they hit the kitchen running. After a few different pilot batches, they ... created the ultimate Green Chile Hot Sauce with just the right amount of heat to pour all over anything and everything you can imagine." To go with it, Baere will release bottles of Palisade Peach Table Sour, made with more peaches. The beer will also be available on tap. The chile sauce will sell for $12 per sixteen-ounce bottle, while the beer will cost $14 for a 750-ml bottle.

"Take a bone-dry Belgian-style imperial stout, age it in freshly emptied whiskey barrels for up to one year, and you get the one and only Barrel Aged Avarice." That's the word from River North Brewery, which will host its annual release of this winter specialty at noon. Bottles are $10 with a one-case limit. The brewery will also feature a three-year vertical of Barrel Aged Avarice, dating back to 2015.

Fermaentra Brewing celebrates three years of making beer with a party starting at noon. In addition to food trucks, merchandise giveaways and commemorative glassware (for the first 100 people), there will be a handful of crazy beers. They include: MMXVII Anniversary Barrel Blend bottle release; Galaxy DDH Peasant Magic IPA Crowler Release; three-year collaboration triple IPA release (made with Locavore Beer Works and Alpine Dog Brewing, who are also celebrating their third anniversaries this month); a firkin and other barrel-aged beers.

Pints for Prostates will be at Joyride Brewing Company 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an annual fundraiser with the brewery. Joyride has once again brewed So Fresh and So Cream for the event; $1 from each pint sold will fund a free PSA testing from PCEC, which will be offering a free men's health screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. at the brewery. There will be raffle tickets available for a beer trip for two to the Carolinas as well.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton will commemorate its third birthday with a party with live music (Dollhouse Thieves, The Eric Dorn Trio, and Turkeyfoot), food, giveaways and barrel-aged beers and bottle releases. Beer tappings include: Black Pearl Barrel Aged Imperial Porter; The Vig Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout; Cherry Hammer Barrel Aged Cherry Brown Ale; Fifi Barrel Aged Saison; Edwards Wee Demise Barrel Aged Scottish Wee Heavy; Quadricorn Belgian Quadruppel; and, of course, Mama Had Triplets Triple IPA.

Comrade Brewing will tap Citra SMASH Pale at noon. To brew it, Comrade used American pilsner and wheat malt, along with Citra and Citra hop kief. The 6 percent ABV beer has "intense tropical fruit notes of passion fruit, papaya, mango and a distinct citrus," the brewery says.

Endo Brewing will open its doors for the first time today in Lafayette at 4 p.m. The brand new brewery, at 2755 Dagny Way, will have a variety of specials and giveaways during its grand opening, as well as food trucks, a beer-naming contest, DJs and beer.

Oskar Blues brings back its popular but rare Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy and Java Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy (both at 12.9 percent ABV) with a release party at the Oak Room, which is on the northwest side of the brewery in Longmont. To make the beers, Oskar Blues aged its Ten FIDY Imperial Stout in a blend of Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill bourbon barrels for at least eight months. The Java version was mixed with Oskar Blues-owned Hotbox Roasters cold brew made with a blend of Mexican and Brazilian beans; it will only be available from in the taproom for one day. Sales of the 19.2-ounce cans begin at 10 a.m., "though we have a feeling that a line might begin to form earlier, so we’ll start giving out numbered wristbands at 9:30," the brewery says. "These wristbands will allow you to walk around and not worry about losing your place in line... To ease the pain of the wee hours we’ll have CyclHOPS Bike Cantina slingin' breakfast burritos. Did we mention there’d be coffee? Hotbox Roasters will be on scene." For details on limits, the importance of the wristbands, and other info, go to the Oskar Blues Facebook page. Both beers will be on draft in limited quantities — and the regular BA Ten Fidy should hit some liquor stores in Colorado and across the country.

One of the state's most unusual — weirdest, even — fests returns to Longmont from 6 to 10 p.m., when Left Hand Brewing hosts the fourth annual Nitro Fest at Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Avenue in Longmont. "The world’s only exclusively nitrogenated beer festival" features more than one hundred "super smooth nitro beers" from more than forty breweries in the US, Ireland, the UK, China and Korea. This "wild Cirque de Soleil-style" fest includes "the contagious dance energy from internationally recognized 'jamtronica' band, Lotus," along with Lunar Fire, Sven Jorgensen & Fractal Tribe and Boulder Circus School, Left Hand says. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $75 and available at lefthandnitro.com. Proceeds will benefit Left Hand Brewing Foundation.

Monday, November 13

Join Ratio Beerworks and The Long I Pie Shop for a beer-and-pie tasting event serving four pie samples and four beers for $20. Shauna Lott from the Long I will also be pre-selling whole pies for Thanksgiving. For tickets, reservations and info about the pairings, go to Ratio's Facebook page.

EXPAND 4 Noses Brewing

Thursday, November 16

4 Noses Brewing will release El Jefe, an imperial stout with coffee and cinnamon, in cans an on tap at 3 p.m. "The flavor is loaded with a dark roastiness that transforms into a cinnamon old brew. The flavor ends with a warm dose of dark and milk chocolates," the brewery says.

Friday, November 17

Cerebral Brewing celebrates its second anniversary all weekend. Things kick off today with the release of two canned beers: Remote Island and Gamma Knife. The Adobo Food Truck will be on hand at noon. On Saturday, Cerebral releases the latest round of Here Be Monsters bottles; details are TBA. Copia Confectionery will be on hand "giving away and selling their delicious chocolates," the brewery says. The Farmer in the Hive will be out front starting at noon. There will also be raffles and prizes. And finally, on Sunday, Cerebral hosts an egg-drop competition. Come pick up your kits starting when doors open at noon and competition will begin at 2 p.m." Moe's Original BBQ Truck Denver will be out front. There will also be a customized photo booth in house for the entire weekend, and the brewery will tap a few new releases.

Join Great Divide Brewing at the Barrel Bar in RiNo for a celebration of the second annual National Yeti Day as it honors "the magical beasts we love so much." There will be more than ten varieties of Yeti on tap, including a hot and cold Yeti station for Yeti hot chocolate and Yeti floats made with Yeti ice cream from Sweet Action. Plus, there will be awesome specialty firkins, a food truck and the Yeti Cave. There will also be giveaways and raffles starting at 2 p.m., with prizes like a bar tab, Yeti Beer, new Yeti merch, Yeti Skis from Meier Skis, a Yeti Yoga Mat from Yeti Yoga and more. And finally, the Yeti himself will be in attendance.

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will release Coffee Baltic Porter in cans at 2 p.m. Part of its limited-release series, the beer "focuses on the art of coffee roasting, showcasing the uniqueness of this single ingredient," the brewery says. "Through conditioning of our Baltic porter with freshly roasted beans we strive for a balanced coffee character, adding dark sugar, plum and cocoa notes to the robust porter base."

Saturday, November 18

Wynkoop Brewing brings back its dark-beer showcase from noon to 4 p.m., serving dark, seasonal beers from more than thirty breweries, mostly in Colorado. Tickets, $35, are available at eventbrite.com, and include unlimited tastings in a commemorative glass and chocolate. Proceeds benefit local health organizations like Movember Foundation and Colorado Cancer Research Program.

In November 2016, Lafayette's Liquid Mechanics Brewing began its quest "to make an IPA that could stand tall and compete with our favorite national and local examples," the brewery says. Over the next year, Liquid Mechanics tried eleven versions (some versions brewed multiple times), conducted blind taste tests against some of the best IPAs on the market, and had some heated arguments. But the brewery now believes it has "developed a recipe and process that makes this IPA stand out." The resulting 6.5 percent ABV IPA uses Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, El Dorado and Citra hops. It releases at noon in cans and on draft.

EXPAND Avery Brewing

Sunday, November 19

Avery Brewing in Boulder holds a brewery-only release at 1 p.m. for Flavus Cattus, the 48th beer in its acclaimed Barrel-Aged Series. This 16 percent ABV blonde ale was aged in tequila barrels and is "the passion project of Chief Barrel Herder Andy Parker," the brewery says. "After three years of toying with the idea of a blonde 'demon-strength' beer, Parker made it a reality." The beer — $12 per twelve-ounce bottle — goes on tap at 11 a.m., and a line may form then as well for bottle sales. Avery will also have a limited selection of some of its past beers available for sale form its cellar. Check the brewery's Facebook page for details.

Wednesday, November 22

Ratio Beerworks welcomes the return of two heavy-hitting winter seasonals to the taproom at noon. The first beer is the 8 percent ABV Nobody’s Darlin’ Blended Barrel-Aged Whiskey Ale. The beer blends "various barrel-aged versions of Reservoir Old Ale, Stone + Ratio’s Collaboration India Black Ale and Hold Steady," the brewery says. The second beer is Reservoir Old Ale, a 7.7 percent ABV brew that "imparts bold, toffee, nutty, malt forward flavors from the use of Maris Otter English malts and Muscovado sugar."

Copper Kettle hosts its annual release of Snowed In at noon. This 12.8 percent ABV oatmeal stout was aged twelve months in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels and has "strong notes of chocolate, coffee, and (of course) sweet, sweet local Colorado bourbon," the brewery says. It is available in 22-ounce bombers and on draft.

