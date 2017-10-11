Beer Calendar: Fresh Peaches, Fresh Lagers and the Fresh Hop Festival

Aspen Brewing will be forced to close its downtown Aspen taproom at the end of this month after the developer who owns the building made plans to lease it to another tenant. But the brewery, which actually produces its beer at a different facility in the Aspen Airport Business Center, will continue making beer, and co-owner Duncan Clauss says he plans to reopen in a new location sometime before the end of the year.

Founded in 2008, Aspen Brewing recently began packaging and distributing its beer in Colorado again after a six-month hiatus. It also distributes in several other states and foreign countries.

