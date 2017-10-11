Beer Calendar: Fresh Peaches, Fresh Lagers and the Fresh Hop Festival

Aspen Brewing will be forced to close its downtown Aspen taproom at the end of this month after the developer who owns the building made plans to lease it to another tenant. But the brewery, which actually produces its beer at a different facility in the Aspen Airport Business Center, will continue making beer, and co-owner Duncan Clauss says he plans to reopen in a new location sometime before the end of the year.
Founded in 2008, Aspen Brewing recently began packaging and distributing its beer in Colorado again after a six-month hiatus. It also distributes in several other states and foreign countries.
Keep reading for the best local craft-beer events and tappings through October 21.
Wednesday, October 11
For October, Copper Kettle Brewing will tap a new pumpkin-beer firkin every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Today's beer is Pumpkin Oktoberfest, which is the brewery's traditional Oktoberfest with added pumpkin flavor and spices.
Thursday, October 12
Free beer alert! Renegade Brewing will bring back its original Russian Imperial Stout, but with a new look and a new name. Hammer Imperial Stout (originally known as Hammer & Sickle) returns after a two-year hiatus and is now available in six-packs. Starting at 5 p.m., if you buy a ten-ounce pour, you'll get a free six-pack and you can keep the commemorative glass. The free beer won’t last long, however, so get down to the taproom early.
Friday, October 13
On a recent trip to Palisade, the brewers at Factotum Brewhouse left "the fruitful valley with a copious amount of juicy, fresh peaches handpicked from Whistlestop Shop," the brewery says. So, they created a small-batch wit beer that goes on tap at 3 p.m. Last year's tapping only lasted five hours.
Saturday, October 14
On the second Saturday of each month, Bierstadt Lagerhaus fills its fässer (a wooden barrel) with one of its keller lagers directly from the lager tank. The unfiltered lager changes each month depending on what brewers Bill and Ashleigh think is tasting particularly good. This time, get a sneak peak of their upcoming Doppelbock.
The twelfth annual Fresh Hop Festival returns to Falling Rock Tap House at noon as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Colorado Brewers Guild. The fest features beers made with newly picked whole-cone hops that have been added to the brew shortly after being harvested (ideally within 24 hours). Fresh-hopped, or wet-hopped, beers offer a rawer flavor and aroma than beers made with hop pellets or dried hops. Rather than selling tickets this year, Falling Rock will sell beers by the glass, with 50 cents per pour donated to the CBG. Participating breweries include: 4 Noses Brewing, Avery Brewing, Barrels and Bottles, Brew on Broadway, Bonfire Brewing, Boulder Beer, Caution Brewing, Chain Reaction, Colorado Cider Company, Comrade Brewing, Crystal Springs Brewing, Dillon Dam Brewing, Dry Dock, El Rancho Brewing, Epic Brewing, Florence Brewing, Great Divide, Halfpenny, Horse & Dragon, Jagged Mountain, Joyride, Left Hand Brewing, Little Machine Beer, Lone Tree Brewing, Nano 108 Brewery, Odd13 Brewing, Sanitas Brewing, Spangalang, Station 26, Strange Craft, Westfax, Wibby Brewing and more.
Wednesday, October 18
October is pumpkin-firkin month at Copper Kettle Brewing, which means a new pumpkin beer each Wednesday. Today's is a crisp saison paired with pumpkin and spices.
Saturday, October 21
Celebrate twelve years of Dry Dock Brewing with music, food, unlimited pours of more than thirty beers, including rare and specialty brews (available today only) like vintage barrel-aged offerings from Dry Dock's Signature Series and sour program, a three-year vertical tasting of Bligh’s Barleywine, revisited classics such as Whaletail Wit, Cool Lime Lager, Swordfish Extra Pale Ale, and crowd-favorite firkins. Attendees will also have exclusive access to purchase specialty bottles during the brewery's Anniversary Cellar Sale.
River North Brewery's Nightmare Fuel is back, "just in time to haunt your dreams." Come get spooky, starting at noon, when it hosts a Halloween party in honor of the release of this year's version of Nightmare Fuel imperial coffee stout and Barrel-Aged Nightmare Fuel. "Loaded with more than three pounds per barrel of freshly roasted whole-bean coffee from Logan House Coffee Company," both beers will be available in bottles and on draft. The brewery will also have a costume contest with prizes; there will be food from RagBag Mobile Bistro.
