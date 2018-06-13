Beer Calendar: Fun in a Glass at Lowry Beer Garden, Dry Dock, Call To Arms

The Denver Zoo has been rotating featured beers from differing breweries recently at one of its kiosks. For the month of June, it will be pouring Ratio beers at the stand located between the carousel and Bird World. But since Ratio is a whiz at marketing (it won Westword's Best Brewery for Parties in 2018), the folks there are planning a weekend field trip on Sunday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. because "you're never too old to enjoy a day at the zoo." Ratio's staff will be on hand to drink beer, "hang with the elephants, swing with the gorillas, and rock out with the giraffes."

Thursday, June 14

Call to Arms Brewing will release Old Old Wooden Ship, a port barrel-aged sour saison with notes of ripe nectarine, grapefruit, guava and tart cherry. “You may remember a scene in Anchorman where Ron Burgundy thinks the term 'diversity' means an old old wooden ship,” says Jon Cross of Call to Arms. “Well, we could be wrong here, but we feel this name is very fitting for a beer aged in old old wooden barrels. And, it’s funny.” Call to Arms reserved a portion of Beautiful Impression, from its collaboration with the Brewtography Project, blended it with pediococcus and brettanomyces, and then let the saison age for seven months. "At 6.1 percent ABV, Old Old Wooden Ship is a dry and crisp fruity beer with a tart, sour finish and lingering notes of soft oak," the brewery says. It will be available in a limited release of 375-ml bottles and draft starting at 3 p.m.

Renegade Brewing will release its first barrel-aged beer in a can with an event beginning at 6 p.m. The sixteen-ounce cans feature the brewery's triple IPA, Endpoint, aged in Laws Whiskey Barrels. They cost $8 per can with a limit of four per person.

Comrade Brewing taps Lupulin Manifesto at noon. This is a "re-brew" of a collaboration that Comrade did with Fat Head's in Portland, Oregon. It was made with Munton's Marris Otter and Imperial malts and hopped with Amarillo, Equinox and Galaxy — then dry-hopped with more Ekuanot, Idaho 7, Amarillo and Galaxy.

The second annual Vail Craft Beer Classic, running today through Sunday, is taking things up a notch by offering paired dinners, educational seminars and brewer-led activities like mountain biking and hiking. The four-day celebration kicks off Thursday with a Brewers' Dinner at the Vail Ale House ($65) featuring Crooked Stave Artisans and Fate Brewing. Friday's big event, meanwhile, is Sip at the Summit ($65), which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.; for this, guests ride the gondola to the top of Vail Mountain for the highest-altitude beer tasting in the state (and possibly the country), with beers from thirty local breweries and paired bites. The centerpiece of the weekend, of course, is the Toast of Vail, which goes down Saturday, June 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the heart of Vail, adjacent to Solaris Plaza. There will be beer from more than fifty breweries nationwide, along with live bluegrass music. Other fest events include a fly-fishing class and boozy lunch; a mountain biking tour and guided tasting with Odell and Boulder Beer; and a hike and paired lunch with Horse & Dragon Brewing. Tickets to the various events range from $35 to $195 and can be purchased at vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

Friday, June 15

Platt Park Brewing is tapping two new beers. The first is a firkin of Phaded Pale Ale with added Ekuanot hops. This is a "bright and crisp American-style pale ale that also features Citra, Nelson Sauvin and El Dorado hops. The second beer is Cashmere Kitty IPA. "We used the hard-to-find Cashmere hops to make a new and refreshing IPA," the brewery says. "It's complex and intensely fruity, with overtones of lemon, lime, peach, and melon. Secondary notes of coconut, lemongrass and candy. The body is soft, like cashmere of course."

Call to Arms Brewing will tap Brofessional Juicer Experimental IPA, a collaboration with Cannonball Creek Brewing, as part of its hop-focused McLovin Month.

Freshcraft has been breaking out "the good stuff" for the past few Fridays, and today is no different. "So you made it through the work week! Treat yourself at Freshcraft and let us take care of you," the beer-focused restaurant says. Starting at 7 p.m. Freshcraft will have some sought-after beers from Odd13 Brewing, including Codename Ice Cream Man, Hop Shaman and N00b. They will also have a bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon available for $10 a pour. It's the good stuff.

Saturday, June 16

Lowry Beer Garden will honor its sixth anniversary from 5 to 8 p.m. with a killer evening of house-smoked BBQ, Colorado craft beer and live music by the Royal Aces. Tickets are $30 at the door and include a plate of BBQ (vegetarian meal available upon request) and unlimited sample pours of more than 25 beers from Avery Brewing, Odell Brewing, Dry Dock, Horse & Dragon, Station 26, Ratio Beerworks, Cerebral Brewing and Epic Brewing. And as with everything else at the mostly outdoors venue, this will happen rain or shine.

River North Brewery will release bottles of Chai Mr. Sandman for the first time at noon. "Chai Mr. Sandman is a great example of when experiments just plain work," the brewery says. "Previously released as a one-off keg, this beer was such a hit, we had to brew a full batch." The El Taco Veloz food truck will be on hand.

Fiction Beer Company is releasing two beers on draft and in cans. The first is Hal, a New England-style IPA and a play of the Robot Librarian release from earlier this spring. It was brewed with five pounds per barrel of Galaxy, Medusa and Lemondrop hops. The second beer is Do Not Touch the Flamingos Apricot Saison, which is made with a custom blend of six saison yeast strains and one pound per gallon of apricot.

Comrade Brewing taps Low Visibility Juicy Session IPA at noon. This 4.9 percent ABV beer was brewed with a blend of English Marris Otter and Pale, pilsner and wheat malts, and hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic LupuLN2 Cryo Hop Powder, and double dry-hopped with more Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin.

Beer, Bacon & Bluegrass returns to Black Shirt Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m. Out of Nowhere will be taking the pallet stage, while Tender Belly will be hanging out in the beer garden cooking up free samples of their cherrywood and habanero bacon. They'll also have bacon by the pound for sale. Black Shirt also designed a Tender Belly bacon menu for the day. And finally, there will be beer specials, like buckets of BSB cans.

The A-Town Funk Fest returns to Dry Dock Brewing's original South Dock taproom for the third year. This time around, Dry Dock invited some Aurora friends: Ursula Brewery, Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, and Launch Pad Brewery.

The West Side Brewery Bus Loop returns from 2 to 10 p.m., continuously rolling between Joyride Brewing, Call To Arms, Zuni Street Brewing, and Little Machine. Start at whichever brewery you choose, then ride the loop all day for only $5 (there are two buses). Complete the loop at all four breweries and get a coupon for a free beer at the brewery of your choice on your next visit. Tickets can be purchased at your starting brewery.

The brand-new Redgarden Restaurant and Brewery, at 1700 Dogwood Street in Louisville, will host its official grand opening celebration starting at 11 a.m. The tap room will have as many house beers as the brewers can turn out, and they'll be supplementing the normal farm-to-table food menu by roasting a pig.

Sunday, June 17

Goldspot Brewing brings back its farmers' market for the season. In addition to beer, you can find produce from Groundwork Denver's farm and greenhouse, baked goods from the Noshery, quinoa from Keen One Quinoa and eggs from Diagonal Jay Farm.

Thursday, June 21

Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora hosts its Summer Solstice Rare Beer Tapping, when it will pout Upland Brewing Revive Pineapple Sour and Prim Plum Sour; Pure Project Sensei Kolsch and Papillion Grisette; Propolis Melissa Saison; Dogfish Head 120 Minute Triple IPA; Ommegang Saison Rose; and Stone/Societe Skedaddler IPA.

Funkwerks Brewing in Fort Collins is staying open late to party in the sunshine on the longest day of the year. The Summer Solstice Patio Party features buckets of Provincial (five for $19), music from the Dollhouse Thieves from 7 to 9 p.m. and cupcakes from Johnny Cupcakes.

Friday, June 22

TRVE Brewing will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a two-day Bacchanal at the Hi-Dive featuring tasty beer and brutal music. Friday's lineup includes the bands Krallice, Wayfarer, FÓRN and Many Blessings. On Saturday, it will be Fister, Nothing Positive Only Negative, Worry and Voideater. Shows start at 8 p.m. Find tickets at ticketfly.com.

Saturday, June 23

In conjunction with Hogshead Brewing's sixth anniversary, the brewery will host a cask ale festival and crawfish boil. For $45, you get all the crawfish you can eat and cask ale from some of Hogshead's favorite breweries, including Westbound and Down, Comrade and Bierstadt Lagerhaus. "This is your only chance to drink the best of the best, all on cask and hand-pulled direct from the engines," Hogshead says.

Frontmaniac Double IPA, Black Shirt Brewing's 7.5 percent ABV "recklessly double dry-hopped DIPA,' returns to the taproom at 11 a.m. "Aromas of freshly sliced pineapple, ripe mango, and peeled mandarin orange meet subtle undertones of spring strawberries, sap, and field grass," the brewery says. "Tropical and lush, with a soft, restrained bitterness rounding things out, Frontmaniac has a recklessly hop-hazed spotlight shining on it." The Delta Sonics Blues Band will be playing on the pallet stage from 2 to 5 p.m.

Launch Pad Brewing in Aurora will release its limited French Toast Russian Imperial Stout at noon. There are only one hundred bottles and one keg available. The Wing Wagon Food Truck will be at the brewery.

Call To Arms continues its series of Rumpus Events with a new one called Rumpus & Chill. The brewery will tap a version of its World Beer Cup gold medal-winning beer, More Like Bore-O-Phyll, as well as other special thirst-quenching beers as you "kick it Denver summer-style with an island twist." There will be music on the patio from Sun-Dried Nanners from 4 to 7 p.m., and food from the Ohana Grille Hawaiian Fusion Eatery Food Truck.

The Rocky Mountain Beer Festival is back for its fourth year at the Louisville Community Park, a few blocks from historic downtown Louisville. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be beer from more than thirty Colorado breweries, like 14er Brewing, Asher Brewing, Beer By Design, Cerberus Brewing, Declaration Brewing, Elevation, Endo, Fate Brewing, Front Range Brewing and many more. There will also be ciders, mead, gluten-free beers and ice tea hybrids. In addition, guests will find lawn games and live music (The Sweet Lillies, FolkStrange Americans, and the Michael Hornbuckle Band. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Some proceeds will go to benefit the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center.

Buoyed by its growing national reputation, its awards and its great beer, Weldwerks will host its inaugural Invitational in Greeley at the Greeley DoubleTree Hotel, 919 7th Street. There will be two different festival sessions, one from noon to 3 p.m. and one from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are a whopping $100, but that's because 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit local Weld County nonprofits, including the Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado. The price also includes access to nearly 100 beers from more than forty of the best breweries in the country. They include: Amalgam, American Solera, Angry Chair, Atom, Avery, Barrel Culture, Bearded Iris, Black Project, Bottle Logic, Boulevard, Brew Gentlemen, Casa Agria, Casey, Cerebral, Crooked Stave, Destihl, Firestone Walker, Fremont, Funky Buddha, Great Notion, Hop Butcher, Horus, J. Wakefield, Jester King, Kane, Liquid Mechanics, Lost Abbey, Mikerphone, Modern Times, More, New Image, Odd13, Our Mutual Friend, Perennial, Rare Barrel, River North, Scofflaw, The Answer, The Bruery, The Veil, Toppling Goliath, Trve, Voodoo, Wiley Roots. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks on site. Weldwerks strongly recommends that festival-goers stay the night in one of Greeley's hotels, including the DoubleTree, the Homewood Suites and Candlewood Suites, which are offering discounted lodging to attendees. Find tickets and more information at eventbrite.com.

The 29th edition of the Colorado Brewers' Festival — which kicked off Colorado craft-beer culture so many years ago — returns to Washington Park, in downtown Fort Collins, today and tomorrow with more than 150 beers from more than forty Colorado breweries. There will also be food vendors, artisan exhibitors and hours and hours of live music. This year, the festival will introduce a new Collaboration Beer Pavilion featuring six beers made exclusively for the festival by more than twenty Fort Collins breweries. Additional Brewers' Festival weekend programming includes the Summit at Colorado Brewers' Festival and Breakfast & Brews. Get all the details on those events, plus hours, prices and tickets, at coloradobrewfest.com.

Thursday, June 28

Renegade Brewing holds its second monthly Beers + Banned Books event from 6 to 10 p.m., this time featuring the novel Catcher in the Rye. The series pairs books from the banned book list with a new beer created in a Squarrel Barrel; this time around, it is Redacted Rye IPA aged with scotch-soaked American Oak staves and flavored with bitters and actual cherries.

Saturday, June 30

Join Renegade Brewing for its first Hop Head Festival, where hopheads will unite at the brewery's production facility in the Yard on Santa Fe, 918 West 1st Avenue, for a celebration of "everything great about the little flower that could." There will be live music, food trucks, games, an "interactive hops buffet," merchandise and lots of beer, including some special-release beers and a new canned offering. There are three ticket types available, ranging from $5 to $35. For tickets and more information about the tickets and the festival, go to eventbrite.com.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton hosts its fourth annual Freedom Fest from noon to 10 p.m. to celebrate great beers, awesome food, amazing music, and extraordinary friendships. There will be live music from Strings and The Box, Rock Doctors and the Eric Dorn Trio. And yes, Jolly Farmer Watermelon Wheat will make its return on draft and in bottles. Ticket packages are available.

The Hop Wars saga continues at 2 Penguins Tap & Grill in Centennial. Once again, the beer bar will have five of Colorado’s best hazy NEIPAs on tap, each battling for supremacy of your taste buds. Cast your vote once you’ve tried a flight of all five. If you’re extra adventurous, try to guess all five breweries of your flight correctly for a special bonus prize. Juicy Bits by Weldwerks Brewing is the returning champion; they will be up against Outer Range Brewing, New Image Brewing, Cerebral Brewing and Odd13 Brewing. Flights begin pouring at 3 p.m.