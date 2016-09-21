Beer Calendar: Parties and Tappings at Fiction Beer, the Rackhouse and Black Shirt Brewing

EXPAND Upslope is one of many Colorado brands that was distributed by C.R. Goodman, which was purchased last week by Breakthru. Upslope Brewing Facebook page

Although consumers may not notice much of a difference, many Colorado breweries, bars and liquor stores were rattled this week when longtime local craft-beer distributor C.R. Goodman revealed that it has been acquired by nationwide liquor distribution giant Breakthru Beverage. Founded by Chuck Robertson and Ken Goodman, who have been in the industry since 1983, C.R. Goodman handles dozens of craft-beer brands over the years, including Left Hand Brewing, Upslope, River North, Odd 13, Funkwerks and Bristol, and owned the Colorado rights to breweries like Stone, Boulevard, Firestone Walker, Dogfish Head, Ninkasi and Victory. Breakthru, meanwhile, distributes Odell, Avery, Great Divide, Denver Beer, Ska, and others.

“With the changing landscape in Colorado we felt the timing was right to make this change for our suppliers, customers and employees,” Goodman wrote. “We chose our suitor carefully and know the Breakthru team will take the same passion and energy we’ve had for our brands to the next level.”

Wednesday, September 21

It's Fresh Hop Cask Month at the Copper Kettle, which is tapping a different fresh-hopped beer every Wednesday. Today's was made from eight pounds of Chinook hops grown at Voss Farms in Arvada.

Fiction Beer Company continues its week-long second-anniversary celebration today by tapping its ALS Dry Hopped Sour Release. The beer is Fiction's Synchronic Sour blended and dry hopped with this year's Ales for ALS hops. One dollar from every glass sold goes to help fund ALS research.

Black Shirt Brewing will tap an IPA conditioned atop fresh pineapple and Valencia oranges and dry-hopped with lemondrop hops today at 11 a.m. as part of its One Keg Wednesday program. The beer is "resinous, grassy, juicy, hazy and ultra-tropical," the brewery says.

Thursday, September 22

Euclid Hall is celebrating the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6 through October 8) with a series of intimate craft-beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Odd 13 Brewing.

Friday, September 23

Join Black Shirt Brewing for the release of its new cans. "They are colorful and unique, perfectly encapsulating the BSB essence and culture," the brewery says. The beers include "Frontman, A mic'd up, hoppy and loud IPA; Stringbender, an amplified, resonant and expressive saison; and Timekeeper, a precise, balanced and crisp rye pale ale." DJ Details will be spinning tunes on the patio.

Hops & Pie will tap several fresh-hopped beers today, starting at 11:30 a.m. They include Super Damp and Well Oiled Machine from Comrade Brewing; Fresh Hop 1,000 Barrel from Strange Craft; Fresh Hop Juicy Banger from Station 26; and More Like Borophyll from Call to Arms.

Fiction Beer Company continues its week-long second-anniversary party today by tapping Logic Is Relative IPA, which pays homage to New England author John Irving (all of Fiction's beers are named for books). The beer itself "hints at the characteristics one might expect" from a New England-style IPA.

Halfpenny Brewing in Centennial will move tapping nights for its Craftbench series of single-keg beers to Friday nights and tap Wet Hop Ale today at 7 p.m. It features fresh cascade hops from LaRusso Hop Farms in Denver that were picked on Saturday, delivered Saturday night, and in the boil kettle on Sunday.

Launch Pad Brewing in Aurora will tap Oatmeal Raison Cookie Ale today. It was brewed with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, allspice and rum-soaked raisins.

Saturday, September 24

The Rackhouse will host the first RiNo Oktoberfest today, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring fall seasonals and Oktoberfest beers and ciders from Bierstadt Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders (both located inside the Rackhouse building) as well as brews from Epic Brewing, Ratio Brewing, Our Mutual Friend, Beryls Beer, Black Shirt, Zephyr, Mockery and Stem Ciders. There will be classic German food, oompah bands, a Masskrugstemmen competition and more. Tickets are $20 at rinobeers.com and include mug rental, one liter of beer and a donation to the RiNo Art District.

River North Brewery will release the latest beer in its collaborative series with Mr. B's Wine & Spirits: B'Side Quandary. This time, it's the brewery's signature quadrupel, Quandary, aged sixteen months in a Laws whiskey barrel with black currants. This is a single-cask release and will be very limited. As with B'Side Avarice, Mr. B's will have a pre-release through its e-mail system the Monday prior to the tap-room release (draft and bottle). More details TBA.

The Fermentologists homebrewing and fermentation-science club will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a party from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Crafty Fox that features tap takeovers from TRVE Brewing and Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales. There are a limited number of tickets, and they include unlimited pizza, two craft beers from a select menu, and access to exclusive craft beers from Black Project and TRVE. Two of the exclusive beers are Black Project Microb, a Fermentologists wild culture saison collaboration fermented in a syrah wine barrel with 100 percent native Colorado microbes; and TRVE Solid Hex, a watermelon mixed-culture saison fermented in French foeders. The other beers will be selected and announced by the Crafty Fox. For information, go to the bar's Facebook page.

Crazy Mountain Brewing opened its Denver taproom and restaurants months ago, but has decided to hold a grand opening celebration today at 3 p.m. There will be beer discounts and live music.

Alpine Dog Brewing will tap its Fresh Hopped IPA today at noon. "This magnificence in a glass is loaded up with pound after pound of just-picked Colorado hops from the Western Slope and brewed for your sipping pleasure," the brewery says. Beef King food truck will be on hand.

Fiction Beer Company wraps up its week-long second-anniversary celebration today with a party featuring a special sour beer tapping, giveaways, live music from Strings and the Box, The Dollhouse Thieves, and Cosmic Mesa.

Sunday, September 25

Strange Craft Beer Company will tap Palisade Peach Hefe today at noon. It will also host its first farmers' market out back in the beer garden. There will be fresh produce, honey, bee skin-care products, salsa, designer clothing and more for sale; sales benefit the Earthlinks nonprofit. There will be live music by JP & Friends at 3 p.m., too.

Avery Brewing in Boulder will release the fortieth beer, Scarlata Cucumis Sour Ale, in its series of barrel-aged beers today at 11 a.m. It's an unusual, brewery-only release; Scarlata was aged in oak barrels with fresh pressed cucumber juice and hibiscus. There is a limit of one bottle per person.

Wednesday, September 28

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will release Surette Reserva Prunus Persica today at 5 p.m. at its taproom in The Source. Based on the brewery's rustic saison, this beer has been given a heavy-handed addition of Colorado peaches, "creating super fruity and tropical stone fruit characteristics layered with white wine notes," says Crooked Stave.

Thursday, September 29

Euclid Hall is celebrating the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Funkwerks.

Friday, September 30

The Brew on Broadway (The BoB) in Englewood will tap Cinderella’s Evil Wet Twin Sister, a wet-hopped version of its Cinderella Twin Double IPA. It will also tap Shady Wet Blonde, a wet-hopped version of its Shadyside Blonde. The brewery gets its hops from High Wire Hops in Paonia.

Saturday, October 1

The 11th annual Fresh Hop Festival returns today from 1 to 4 p.m., but it has moved from its home at Falling Rock Taphouse to a larger location: the future home of Brewery Liberati, at 2403 Champa Street. "Fresh hop season is a special one, and a short one at that," says Two Parts, which is putting on the fest. "This festival celebrates beers brewed with fresh hops from the vine, which deliver an unparalleled hop character. As one of the main ingredients in beer, whole cone hops should be celebrated. Expect the unexpected at this festival. Not every beer will be bitter and hop forward, but all will be super-exclusive of all varied levels of hoppy flavor, color and style." Participating breweries include: Alpine Dog, Barrels & Bottles Brewery, Black Sky, Boulder Beer Company, CAUTION: Brewing, Chain Reaction, Comrade, Denver Beer Co, Dillon Dam Brewrey, Elevation Beer Company, Fate Brewing, Fermaentra, Fiction Beer Company, Great Divide, Horse & Dragon, Jagged Mountain, Joyride Brewing, Little Machine, Nighthawk Brewery, Odell Brewing, Paradox Beer, Sanitas Brewing, Spangalang, Strange Craft, The Brew on Broadway (The BoB), Three Barrel Brewing, and Tommyknocker. Tickets are on sale now for $40 at TwoParts.com.

It's time again for Gratitude!, Our Mutual Friend's annual anniversary celebration of friendship and the beer made possible by it. "Every year [the Saturday before GABF], we take the opportunity to celebrate you! We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family, and countless people in the craft beer industry," the brewery says. "To show our appreciation, we will have $4 standard and $5 special release pours all day and more than twenty beers on tap." There will also be food trucks, music, giveaways and at least six bottle releases. Those releases include: Gratitude 3 Sour Ale, 2016 American Wild Ale, 24FPS Golden Sour (2015 GABF Silver Winner), Thanatoid RIS aged in Laws bourbon barrels, barleywine aged in Laws bourbon barrels, barlerywine aged in Laws rye barrels, and barleywine aged in Laws wheat-whiskey barrels. For the taplist, go to OMF's Facebook page. No tickets needed.

The Post Brewing in Lafayette will host Townie Fest today from 1 to 5 p.m. "Guests will enjoy a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired food, limited-release beers from brewmaster Bryan Selders, carnival games, swag giveaways, and a raffle. The festival will be held on the grounds surrounding The Post," the brewery says. There will also be all kinds of food, games, stein hoisting, kids' activities, raflfes, a dunk tank, costumes and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $100. Proceeds benefit the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

Lone Tree Brewing will release its annual Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA today at 11 a.m. "Hop Zombie comes in strong at 8.9 percent ABV and 90 IBU. A hop lover’s dream, this beer is deep red in color, with rich malt character balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma," the brewery says. "Eight different hops spanning from North America to New Zealand are used to craft this brew, including experimental varieties that showcase citrus, floral, pepper, and dark fruit notes." The brewery will also offer a three-year Hop Zombie vertical flight tonight, along with special merchandise, a zombie costume competition and food.

"Want to chat up some brewers and not deal with the GABF crowd?" asks 38 State Brewing in Littleton. Then come to brewery to meet brewers from multiple Colorado breweries between 3 and 5 p.m. They will be hanging out and chatting. Find peeps from Asher, Grand Lake, Halfpenny, Launch Pad, Locavore, Mu Brewery, Resolute, Ursula and 38 State. They will also be giving away GABF tickets.

New Terrain Brewing will open its doors for the first time in Golden today at noon. They will have a lineup of seven or so beers, food and live music starting at 6 p.m.

Want to earn your beer? Then join Upslope Brewing for its second annual Backcountry Tap Room, a family-friendly hike to a pop-up tap room in the wilderness. This year, the brewery will lead participants to Vance's Cabin, a 3.1 mile hike along the Ski Cooper Trail at 10,980 feet. There they will get one 19.2-ounce can of Upslope's limited Fresh Hop IPA and up to two more cans of one of their year-round styles.

The fresh-hop IPA was brewed with four hundred pounds of Colorado-grown nugget and cascade hops. It "pairs perfectly with a fall day on the front range with some sweet views," the brewery says.

Sunday, October 2

Strange Craft Beer will use its new nonprofit tap, called Strangers Helping Strangers, to tap Heather’s Fresh-Hopped IPA, made with fresh nugget hops from High Wire in Paonia. A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society.

