Beer Calendar: Shirtless Putin, Crustless PB&J and a New Brewery Opening

Crazy Mountain Brewing has opened a tasting room inside the trendy Latincity food hall in downtown Chicago. The Colorado brewery, which has operations in Denver and Edwards, "is partnering with internationally renowned chef Richard Sandoval to open a Crazy Mountain Cervezeria inside of Latinicity, a sprawling food hall featuring a range of Latin-inspired eateries in Block 37 at State Street and Randolph in The Loop district," according to the Vail Daily . "There will be a large variety of beer on tap that will pair with the selection of food stalls, including artisanal Latin sandwiches (tortas); fresh sushi and ceviche; Peruvian-style stir-fry blended with Asian flavors; Brazilian smoked, grilled and roasted meats; zesty salads; fresh seafood prepared with Latin cooking styles and ingredients; design-your-own tacos, burritos and bowls; burgers and hot dogs with a Latin kick; and hearty, comforting stews and soups." Sandoval operates dozens of restaurants in the U.S. and abroad, including Zengo, Tamayo and La Sandia in Denver.

Here are all of this week's craft beer events.

Wednesday, October 19

October is Pumpkin Cask Month at Copper Kettle Brewing, which will tap a new firkin of pumpkin beer each Wednesday. Today's Pumpkin Chocolate Milk Stout "is dark and delicious, brewed with real lactose for a creamy body," the brewery says. Pavy's Food Truck will be on hand.

For its weekly One Keg Wednesday, Black Shirt Brewing will tap an IPA made with cave-aged Chinese Pomelo tea from Boulder Tea Company. "It's earthy, robust, and delightfully fruity and floral, the brewery says. Pomelo Tea IPA taps at 11 a.m.

EXPAND Call to Arms Brewing

Thursday, October 20

Call to Arms Brewing is pleased to announce the tapping and limited bottle release of Shirtless Putin Nuzzling with Dolphins, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial Baltic porter with coffee and the fifth installment of its CTA Carriage House series. "A true Baltic Porter, this beer was brewed with Czech Pils yeast and started as our 'Shirtless Putin on a Horse,'" the brewery says. "Seven different malts were blended and used in the original brew, along with Bravo hops. We then placed the beer in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels, generously sourced from our good friends at Small Batch Liquors. Lastly, we added Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters Hometown Blend to round out the beer." There are only 150 375mL bottles available, with a limit of two bottles per customer; they go on sale at 3 p.m. There will also be a limited amount of Shirtless available on tap. In addition to the release in the taproom, Small Batch Liquors will have a very small number of bottles available for sale down Tennyson Street.

Friday, October 19

GABF-week treats are still in town. Today at 5:30 p.m., Falling Rock Taphouse says it will serve some Wicked Weed beers. "We went through a lot of amazing beers during GABF week, but we didn't manage to go through all of the kegs we received from Wicked Weed! So we're celebrating with a special tapping including 2016 GABF Silver Medal Winner Lunatic (Belgian-Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale) and four other amazing beers," Falling Rock says. "There's a keg of Pernicious for you hop heads, and a keg of Kiwi Morte for those looking for sours, Uncle Rick's Pilsner and Pacifimost Gose for a little lighter drinking."

Avery Brewing brings back its seasonal winter strong ale, Old Jubilation, today with a taproom party starting at 4 p.m. The 8.3 percent ABV beer "has a gorgeous mahogany hue, a hint of hazelnuts, and a finish reminiscent of mocha and toffee. No spices, just a perfect blend of five specialty malts," the brewery says. Wear your best/worst ugly sweater and get a pint of Old Jubilation on the house.

The Brewability crew is getting ready. Brewability Lab

Saturday, October 22

The Brewability Lab, a new brewery dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment in the brewing industry, will celebrate its grand opening today at 2 p.m. in the former Caution Brewing space in east Denver. There will be food from Johno's Food Truck and Spooked Rabbit Waffles, music from The One and Only Jon Ham and Rick Newell's band, and a silent disco. More details TBA.

River North Brewery will tap the second in its series of American IPAs, the first IPAs that the brewery has made. Hooray for Hops v. 2: Electric Luaploo features Columbus, Azzaca and Amarillo hops.

"Peanut butter and jelly made just the way mom did: crustless... and just the way she didn't: alcoholic." That's how Ursula Brewery in Aurora describes its Imperial Crustless Peanut Butter and Jelly Porter, which it will release today. Each full pour will come paired with a classic, crustless PB&J sandwich. Bottles will be available to take home, along with limited-edition logo tin lunchboxes and glassware.

Dry Dock Brewing tuns eleven years old this month and plans to celebrate from noon to 5 p.m. at its North Dock production facility in Aurora with a party featuring unlimited pours of 28 of the brewery's rare, vintage, and specialty beers, as well as samples of our Signature Series Raspberry Imperial Stout that will debut that day. There will be live music by Chris Dismuke Music and food from the Mile High Cajun Food Truck. Tickets are $35.

Odyssey Beerwerks has teamed up with the Arvada Fire Department and the Arvada Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 4056 in a fundraising event to benefit the Friends of Arvada Fire. It includes the tapping of Old Dodge Irish Red Ale, a 5.5 percent ABV "malt-focused ale that brings out the hearty flavors of fall," the brewery says. "Rich caramel and slightly roasted malts create a solid foundation for the touch of smoked malt in the finish that reminds us of the noble service provided by our local fire department." Today, all proceeds from the sale of pints and growlers of Old Dodge will be donated to the Friends of Arvada Fire; $1 from every other pint sold will be donated as well. In addition, there will be music from the Arvada Pipe & Drum Band and Velvet Compass; and food from Yummy's Brazilian Delicacy & International Cuisine. The Old Dodge Fire Truck, for which the beer is named, will also be on site.

Monday, October 24

GABF week was so nice that First Draft Taproom is doing it twice, hosting events all week and tapping some of those rare and out-of-state beers that are so hard to come by. Check the tap room's Facebook page for the list of events (like trivia and DJs) and the taplist, which includes beers from the likes of Bell's, Shorts, Lawson's Finest, Beachwood BBQ, Russian River, Societe, Fathead's, Marble and many more.

Diebolt Brewing will tap Blood Orange Pale Ale with Orange peel and Mandarina Bavaria hops today. "The base beer is our Mariposa Pale Ale," the brewery says. "We are calling this one I Bleed Orange to go with the Broncos Monday Night Football game. We will have the game on in the tasting room."

Friday, October 28

Seedstock Brewing is tapping a bourbon barrel-aged scotch ale today at 6 p.m. What Would Cheesus Do will be there serving grilled cheese sandwiches.

River North Brewery will host Bach & Beers today at 7:30 p.m. with guest musician, internationally recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe. "Denver audience members will discover the connections between the art of brewing and the art of playing the music of Bach. Just as many brewers follow a recipe that was used hundreds of years ago, Steuart's approach to playing Bach also looks back on old 'recipes' and methods of playing," organizers say. "The program of Bach’s Cello Suites will be interlaced with short explanations of Steuart’s historical, interpretive approach along with comments from the brewery on the historical brewing method of each beer. Each of the three suites will be paired with one of River North’s own brews."

Beer and chocolate is hard to refuse. River North Brewery

Saturday, October 29

Just in time for Halloween, River North Brewery will host a four-course chocolate and beer pairing with the Chocolate Lab. "Each chocolate bite will be perfectly paired with one of our beers, including a barrel-aged pairing," River North says. Tickets are $20 or two for $35 at eventbrite.

Saturday, November 5

"A block party in November, why the hell not?" asks Mockery Brewing, which will celebrate its second anniversary today with limited barrel-aged beer releases, more than twenty beers, free screen-printed koozies and commemorative glassware. There will also be live music, food trucks and giveaways.

Fermaentra Brewing will toast its second anniversary today with a huge taplist (details are TBA), including ERinyes and Kicker Twister, firkins, barrel-aged strong ales, and the release of its MMXVI Anniversary Blend in bottles (only 100 are available). The first 100 people will also get a commemorative glass to keep with their first pour. Quiero Arepas will be there for lunch and Roll It Up Sushi for dinner.

Oskar Blues will release the highly-anticipated Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY and Barrel-Aged Java Ten FIDY today when they opened. The beer will be sold in 19.2-ounce stovepipe cans ($12.50 each) and in 32-ounce crowlers ($25 each); it will also be available on tap. No limits.

Upslope Brewing will celebrate its eighth anniversary in Boulder today from 2 to 8 p.m. with a party at its Flatiron Park location. The brewery will take over the parking lot to make room for lives music (Coambient, Reckon, Guerrilla Fanfare, The Pamlico Sound), food trucks (Rollin' Bones BBQ, Sancho's Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Rocky Mountain Slices, & Schnibs Pretzels), and more than fifty different beers on tap, including vintage favorites, collaboration brews, specialty styles, and core classics. There will also be photos, games and other fun.

