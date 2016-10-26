Beer Calendar: Spooky Times and Tappings at Local Breweries

EXPAND Comrade Brewing is still open during repairs. Comrade Brewing

Repairs are underway at Comrade Brewing, which was hit by a large pickup truck last week, smashing into the front of the building, destroying two garage doors, damaging the brewery’s beer tanks and rupturing the gas and water lines. On Tuesday, the broken doors were removed and the brewhouse was moved back into place, says brewery owner David Lin. Next up: getting the plumbing repaired and restarting the burner for the brew kettle.

But a little carnage won't keep Comrade down. Today, the brewery will tap a single keg of Koffee Leroy, which is Comrade's Leroy American Brown Ale infused with with Ink! Coffee Nitro Blend. Then, on Friday, they'll tap the last beer brewed before the accident, Galaxy Smash, made with American two-row barley and Galaxy hops from Australia. The beer is "light and crisp, with notes of peach, passion fruit and citrus," the brewery says.

Wednesday, October 26

"Ever wonder what pink tastes like?," asks Strange Craft Beer Company. Find out today at 3 p.m. when the brewery taps Prickly Pear Saison. "Harvested fresh from the garden in Arizona, the fruit of the prickly pear cactus is bright magenta pink in color and flavor, adding a unique character to this 4.9 percent ABV beer," the brewery notes.

River North Brewery will debut Mexican Chocolate Porter today at 4 p.m. in the taproom. The limited-release beer was brewed with cinnamon, vanilla bean, cocoa and pequin peppers.

October is Pumpkin Cask Month at Copper Kettle Brewing, which will tap a firkin of Vanilla Bean Rum Pumpkin Porter today. This 7.2 percent ABV beer was made with vanilla beans and pumpkin spices. The Savory Life food truck will also be on hand.

Black Shirt Brewing hosts its monthly pie-and-beer pairing today with the The Long I Pie Shop. Today's pies are: Caprese (mozzerella, tomato, basil pesto); the Tradition (apple crumble); Honey Flower (salted honey lavender); and Pumpkins in the Mud (pumpkin with chocolate ganache).

EXPAND Little Machine celebrates a year in business. Little Machine Beer Facebook page

Thursday, October 27

Little Machine Beer will kick off its first anniversary weekend with the Little Machine Wax Party today, featuring $10 big-beer flights that include: BB Rodriguez on Laws whiskey barrels; Buzzer Barleywine; Buzzer Barleywine on Syrah barrels; and Buzzer Barleywine on bourbon barrels. Also, get your board or skis waxed by Rocky Mountain Tunes from 4 to p.m.. There will also be live music from Wylie "Crazy Horse" Jones at 7 p.m. Enter the raffle for a chance to win gear, accessories, swag and beer courtesy of Meier Skis, SOS Outreach, Little Machine and more. All proceeds will be donated to SOS Outreach.

Friday, October 28

Seedstock Brewing is tapping a bourbon barrel-aged Scotch ale today at 6 p.m. What Would Cheesus Do will be there serving grilled cheese sandwiches.

Caution Brewing in Lakewood brings back its annual Halloween party tonight, along with the one-night-only return of Frisky Bat, a whiskey-barrel aged version of the brewery's Toaster Bat. There will be karaoke and music videos at 7 p.m., a tiny-pumpkin drawing contest, and a costume contest. Also, anyone in costume tonight gets candy.

Little Machine continues its first anniversary weekend today with $10 big-beer flights that include: BB Rodriguez on Laws whiskey barrels; Buzzer Barleywine; and Buzzer Barleywine on Henry McKenna Bourbon barrels. There will be live music with Josh Moorehead and the Guestlist as well.

River North Brewery will host Bach & Beers today at 7:30 p.m. with internationally recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe. "Denver audience members will discover the connections between the art of brewing and the art of playing the music of Bach. Just as many brewers follow a recipe that was used hundreds of years ago, Steuart's approach to playing Bach also looks back on old 'recipes' and methods of playing," organizers say. "The program of Bach’s Cello Suites will be interlaced with short explanations of Steuart’s historical, interpretive approach along with comments from the brewery on the historical brewing method of each beer. Each of the three suites will be paired with one of River North’s own brews."

Dry Dock Brewing will tap a cask of Count Chocula Blonde Ale today at 3 p.m. at its original South Dock location as part the brewery's weekly Firkin Friday program.

EXPAND A lineup of beers at Call to Arms. Call to Arms Brewing Facebook page

Saturday, October 29

Hops & Pie will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a fall pumpkin-beer fest at noon. The taplist includes: Wicked Weed's Barrel-Aged Xibalba; Call to Arms Brewing's Girl You Craisin; Southern Tier Pumpking and Warlock; Jolly Pumpkin La Parcela; Dogfish Head Punkin Ale; New Holland's Ichabod; Shipyard Pumpkinhead; Dry Dock Imperial Pumpkin; Uinta Oaks Jacked Imperial Pumpkin; and Four Noses (GABF gold-medal winning) Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale.

The Tennyson Street Fall Rumpus & Fundraiser returns to Call to Arms Brewing from noon to 8 p.m., when the brewery will close early for the night. You can expect a pig roast from Il Porcellino Salumi; pizza and tacos from Mas Kaos; live music from Midnight Shakedown from 4 to 7 p.m.; candy for trick-or-treaters in the Tennyson Street Trick or Treat Crawl; and special beer tappings, including the brewery's second collaboration with Hops and Pie, a cranberry ruby saison named Girl, You Craisin. The event raises money for Drink For Pink, which supports breast cancer awareness. Wear your best Halloween garb.

Just in time for Halloween, River North Brewery will host a four-course chocolate and beer pairing with the Chocolate Lab. "Each chocolate bite will be perfectly paired with one of our beers, including a barrel-aged pairing," River North says. Tickets are $20 or two for $35 at eventbrite.

Little Machine wraps up its first anniversary weekend today with $10 big-beer flights that include: BB Rodriguez on Laws whiskey barrels; Buzzer Barleywine; Buzzer Barleywine on Syrah barrels; and Buzzer Barleywine on Henry McKenna Bourbon barrels. There will also be live music from 1 to 5 p.m. from Funkma$ter.

Copper Kettle Brewing will release two small-batch variations of its highly-regarded Well Bred — a 10.3 percent ABV beer that the brewery used to call an English-style barleywine, but now classifies as an English strong ale. The first variation was aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels, while the second was aged in Laws Whiskey House bourbon barrels. "Well Bred is a regal English strong ale aged in bourbon barrels for four months, which adds some faint hints of vanilla and sugary, caramel notes from the bourbon and some malty notes of fruit, slightly nutty, with a touch of molasses," the brewery says. The Wing Wagon Grill will be on hand.

Ratio Beerworks will celebrate Halloween with special beers, costume contests and the return of the RaMoans, a Ramones tribute band, taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. The brewery will be pouring Darklands, a hoppy brown lager; Nobody's Darlin', a Barrel-Aged Whiskey Ale, and a few special firkins.

Join Gravity Brewing in Louisville for its first Tsar Bomba Day, during which it will release Bourbon Barrel Aged Tsar along with a few other renditions of this beer. Limited 750ml bottles and draft only. There will also be a Halloween costume contest with prizes.

EXPAND Craft beer doesn't get much scarier than Halloween pints at Black Sky. Black Sky Brewery

Sunday, October 30

Black Sky Brewery will release its latest bomber today, starting at 11 a.m., this time in the Halloween spirit with Pumpkin Killer, a rum barrel-aged ale.

Monday, October 31

Mu Brewery in Aurora will celebrate Halloween by releasing bomber bottles of Angry Imp, a 10.6 percent ABV stout aged for months in a Woody Creek bourbon barrel.

Golden City Brewery is celebrating it's 23rd anniversary today with a big bash from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pints and growlers will be sold at 1993 prices: $2 pints and $4 growler refills. (Imperial beers won't be sold in sixteen-ounce serving sizes or included in growler refills). Yummy’s, a Brazilian food truck, will be on hand. Halloween costumes are welcome, although the brewery's costume contest will actually be held at the annual GCB Halloween party on October 29.

Wednesday, November 2

Rock Bottom in downtown Denver will be celebrating 25 years of beer today. Although the brewery is part of a much larger chain now, it was one of the only places to find locally brewed beer back in 1991 when it opened. To celebrate, house beers will be priced at $2.50 per pint, and there will be a Taste of Rock Bottom in the evening with food and beer pairings. At 6 p.m., Rock Bottom will tap its Anniversary Ale, a Dortmunder-style lager that has a "clean character with notes of biscuity malts." The Moses Jones Band will play from 6 to 8 p.m. 8 pm.

Saturday, November 5

"A block party in November, why the hell not?" asks Mockery Brewing, which will celebrate its second anniversary today with limited barrel-aged beer releases, more than twenty beers, free screen-printed koozies and commemorative glassware. There will also be live music, food trucks and giveaways.

Fermaentra Brewing will toast its second anniversary today with a huge taplist (details TBA), including ERinyes and Kicker Twister, firkins, barrel-aged strong ales, and the release of its MMXVI Anniversary Blend in bottles (only 100 are available). The first 100 people will also get a commemorative glass to keep with their first pour. Quiero Arepas will be there for lunch and Roll It Up Sushi for dinner.

The fifth annual Denver Bacon and Beer Festival returns today from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at The Glitter Dome, 3600 Wynkoop Street, courtesy of EatBoston and Two Parts. It includes mouth-watering and innovative dishes from Denver restaurants and a large range of beers from Colorado craft breweries (participating restaurants will be announced later, but some of the breweries include Alpine Dog, Boulder Beer, Breckenridge Brewery, Call to Arms Brewing, Cerebral Brewing, City Star Brewing, Colorado Cider Company, Comrade Brewing, Goldspot Brewing, Great Divide, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, and Left Hand Brewing). Proceeds benefit Project Angel Heart and Metro Caring. The winning restaurant and brewery will each have a $750 donation made to the local nonprofit of their choice. Tickets, ranging from $50 to $70, can be found at TwoParts.com.

Oskar Blues will release the highly-anticipated Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY and Barrel-Aged Java Ten FIDY today when their Tasty Weasel Taproom opens today. The beer will be sold in 19.2-ounce stovepipe cans ($12.50 each) and in crowlers ($25 each); it will also be available on tap. No limits.

Upslope Brewing will celebrate its eighth anniversary in Boulder today from 2 to 8 p.m. with a party at its Flatiron Park location. They will take over the parking lot to make room for lives music (Coambient, Reckon, Guerrilla Fanfare, The Pamlico Sound), food trucks (Rollin' Bones BBQ, Sancho's Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Rocky Mountain Slices, & Schnibs Pretzels), and more than fifty different beers on tap, including vintage favorites, collaboration brews, specialty styles, and core classics. There will also be photos, games and other fun.

Saturday, November 12

Locavore Beer Works is celebrating its two-year anniversary today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and plans to tap Fireside Winter Spiced Ale, Santa’s Secret Sauce, an orange spiced milk stout on nitro, and Sassy Fireside, which is the winter spiced ale aged in a sassafras barrel. The Dollhouse Thieves and The Fabulous Boogienauts will perform back to back live music sets from 2 to 9 p.m. Brad's Pit BBQ will also be on hand.

Left Hand Brewing's Nitro Fest — the only festival featuring exclusively nitrogenated beer — returns to Longmont's Roosevelt Park today from 6 to 10 p.m. for its third incarnation. Featuring more than forty breweries from across the country pouring rare, never-before-seen nitro styles, Nitro Fest also boasts a circus-like atmosphere. It is "a swanky, steampunk escape pairing super smooth ales with Beats Antique, a genre warping, electro-acoustic odyssey setting the sonic storyline," Left Hand says. "With general admission and VIP tickets available, guests are invited to don their best threads and join a collection of the best breweries in the nation for a transcendent evening of unlimited tasting alongside live performance art." There are fire dancers, stilt walkers and aerial artists, along with food from Samples World Bistro, La Momo Maes, G-Spot Food Truck, Flavor of India and Hefe’s Tacos. Breweries include BrewDog, Melvin, Founders, Dogfish Head, Grand Teton, Firestone Walker, and more. For tickets, $30 to $85, and more information, go to pourhard.com.

