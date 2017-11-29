Beer Calendar: Tweak, Wavering Radiant and a Ho, Ho, Ho Slapdown

Dive Bar Beer will take a bit part in a new TV comedy series from writer-director Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) and Emmy-winning writer Bobby Mort (The Colbert Report). The show, Loudermilk, which airs on the Audience Network, stars Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance-abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude. One of the recovering addicts in Loudermilk's counseling class works at a fictitious ad agency that has many clients, including Dive Bar Beer (for the purposes of the show). So various mock-ups of the logo and label appear in numerous episodes.

"The obvious irony is focused on the character, a client of Loudermilk's alcohol-abuse classes, working on marketing a beer product," says the real Dive Bar Beer's Mark Douglas. "A bit of a dark-comedy story line, but well within the humor of the Dive Bar Beer brand." Dive Bar Beer was founded earlier this year by Douglas, Tom Flanagan, Jeff Martin and Adam Hunt; the company makes one beer, Nice Dart American Lager, with the goal of bringing back the easy-drinking, lawn-mowing lagers that your dad drank. Dive Bar doesn't have a taproom or a brewery, choosing instead to contract-brew its beer at Crazy Mountain Brewing in Denver.

Thursday, November 30

Finn's Manor will be hanging out with friends from TRVE Brewing and Call to Arms Brewing starting at 5 p.m., and celebrating the release of a cool collaboration beer, Mixed Culture Kuit Beer, brewed with bay leaves, rosemary and yarrow. The bar will also tap Oats & Hose Porter from Call to Arms and two mixed-culture saisons from TRVE.

Jester King Brewery of Austin, Texas, will take over the taps at Fire on the Mountain, 3801 West 32nd Avenue. The wings joint will offer eight Jester King beers, a rare treat for Denver: Wytchmaker, RU-55, Demi-Tone, Ol' Oi, Omniscience & Proselytism, Beachtimez Sportzketball, Hibernal Dichotomous and Autumnal Dichotomous.

Join 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield for the release of Kilroy New England Style Double IPA in four-packs of cans. "This brew has a massive aroma of tropical fruits, orange peel and ripe peaches," the brewery says, adding that the beer has "a velvety mouthfeel and huge dry-hop addition of Motueka, Citra and Mosaic hops."

Friday, December 1

"When one door closes, another one opens. To celebrate the new co-taproom, Strange Craft Beer Company and Wit’s End Brewing bring to you Moving Day," an Imperial Session Belgian Pale brewed with oats, wheat and honey, married with Hallertauer Herbrucker and Denali hops, and fermented with Wit’s End and Strange Craft's Belgian yeast strains, the breweries say. "This big move includes quality handcrafted ale you’ve come to expect from two of Denver’s oldest small breweries. Ringing in at 5.5 percent...this beer will most certainly ease the exertion of moving." The bittersweet celebration honors Wit's End, which closed the doors to its taproom late last month but will live on inside Strange. "For every Wit’s End, there is a Strange new beginning."

Spangalang Brewery is tapping three special beers. The first is El-Mo, which the brewery describes as "our new super juicy IPA that was dry hopped with a hefty dose of El Dorado and Mosaic hops." The others are: Beatrice, a citrusy dry-hopped saison; and Grapefruit D-Train IPA, of which there is only a small amount. Crowlers of all three of these beers will be the same price as a pint through the weekend.

"He's not St. Nicholas. He's not Krampus. And he definitely isn't Santa Claus! He's Belsnickel! Why Belsnickel? Stop asking so many questions and come get a bottle." That's the word from Aurora's Ursula Brewery, which will tap this Belgian-style dubbel with plums at noon and sell bottles as well.

Odell Brewing in Fort Collins releases Fee Fi Fo Fum, a huge triple IPA from its Cellar Series. "This brew will club your tastebuds with notes of sticky pine, tropical fruit and citrus, all packed into a resinous hop punch," the brewery says. The beer is available on tap and in twelve-ounce bottles — limit of two per person.

Saturday, December 2

TRVE Brewing will release its first spontaneously fermented beer, Wavering Radiant, at noon — and this one is a big deal for the brewery, says head brewer Zach Coleman. The beer was 100 percent fermented (and then re-fermented in the bottle) with microflora caught in TRVE's coolship, an open fermentation vessel. “This beer was made with processes slightly different from our more traditional batches of spontaneous beer, which are still aging/fermenting in wood, and is meant to be a window into what we have coming down the line," he says. TRVE will have about 1,000 500-ml bottles for sale. There is a limit of four per person.

Join avid bourbon barrel-aged beer lover Brendan Keeley for Brendan's Bourbon Barrel Beer Bonanza Birthday Benefit, from 6 to 9 p.m. at RISE Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road. The event raises money for Re: Vision, a nonprofit working to improve access to healthy food in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. Keeley started the party five years ago as a private event, but decided to make it public this time around. Featured Breweries include Crazy Mountain, Beryl's Beer Co., Alpine Dog, Upslope and Spangalang. Tickets, $40, are available at eventbrite.com. There will also be a mystery beer wall raffle and and giveaways.

Loveland's Verboten Brewing will release this year's version of Mountain Man during a breakfast event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $36 each — there are only sixty available — and include a buffet breakfast, a commemorative Mountain Man mug, an eight-ounce pour of Mountain Man and a beer mimosa or beer Bloody Mary, as well as the first chance to buy twelve-ounce bottles of regular Bourbon Barrel Mountain Man and Coconut Rum Barrel Mountain Man (the first time the brewery has made this version).

Avery Brewing in Boulder will shake you out of bed with the annual release of Tweak, its 16 percent ABV barrel-aged coffee stout. There will also be a Tweak-inspired menu at the restaurant, including smoked duck leg, jalapeño corn waffles, cherry mojo and tweak red-eye gravy.

Sunday, December 3

Six brewers will descend on Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Rackhouse Pub at 1 p.m. to compete for "one of

the most prestigious and ugliest trophys in all of brewing," the brewery says, "at the Second Annual Ho Ho Ho Slapdown. The competitors — Greg Moore of Barrels & Bottles, Jake Gardner of Hogshead, Jon Cross of Call to Arms, Marks Lanham of Comrade, Brett Williams of Little Machine, and Ashleigh Carter of Bierstadt — will square off by tapping one winter brew each. "Shenanigans and smack talk are not only encouraged, but mandated," and each brewer will give a stump speech to garner fans. A popular vote will decide the winner. Tickets, $25, are available at nightout.com or at the brewery and include five-ounce pours of all six beers. The smack talk takes place at 4 p.m., and the final votes will be tallied at 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

SOLD OUT: The annual Bull & Bush Brewery Christmas Beer Tasting runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and will include the usual insanity. This year, there will be two ticketed sessions, one from 5 to 7 p.m. and one from 8 to 10 p.m. The brewpub will reach into its cellar and pull out more than 150 beers, which will be dispensed from bottles and kegs. Many are very rare and in very small quantities. When they're gone, they're gone. The brewery will also have some of its cold-weather specialties and rarities available.

Friday, December 8

Bruz Beers brings back one of its best offerings at 3 p.m.: Brut La Grande (Champagne beer) "resembles a fine Champagne, although many critics consider Biere Brut to be far more interesting," the brewery says. "Brut La Grande is a pale straw color with a dense moussey white head that leaves layers of Belgian lace” on the glass. Its perfumey aroma yields notes of apricots, allspice, black pepper and a touch of lemon. Its complex flavor profile hints at apples, peaches, vanilla, ginger and exotic spices. Brut La Grande is light and airy, with a silky mouthfeel, creamy pinpoint carbonation and a complex, spicy, bone-dry finish. Every sip is a celebration! Each glass of this 10.6 percent ABV beer will be served today with a Belgian chocolate. It will be available on tap and in bottles (limit of two per person).

Saturday, December 9

River North Brewery has aged its Mr. Sandman Imperial Stout for a year in a combination of whiskey barrels to give you Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman, the first cask-aged version of Sandman outside of the brewery's Single Cask Series. Both the standard and barrel-aged versions will be on tap and in bottles to go.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party highlighting several special beers. They include Year Five Golden Sour (Cuvée of one- to five-year barrels); 2017 Laws Rye Barrel Aged Fixed Blade Barleywine; Saison Trystero Batch 2; and Those Who Believe in Telekinesis, Raise My Hand Winter Solstice Mixed-Culture Golden Sour (a collaboration with Baere Brewing). The first 150 people in the door get a free fifth-anniversary glass with purchase of a pour.

Beyond the Mountain Brewery, a brand-new beer maker in Boulder, opens for the first time at noon at 6035 Longbow Drive. "Stop by anytime Saturday to experience our first offerings of 'improvisational ales,'" the brewery says. Timber will be playing from 4 to 7 p.m. The Burger Bus will be parked outside.

Saturday, December 15

Mockery Brewing is excited to announce the return of its very first bottle release, Schizophrenic Narcoleptic, which it describes as "a bigger, badder version of our Export Coffee Stout aged twice as long in Artisanal vanilla extract barrels that resulted in a harmonic melding of roasted grains, smooth cold brewed coffee and a semisweet dessert-like finish." The beer goes on sale at 2 p.m.

Bruz Beers will tap its Gingerbread Dubbel at 3 p.m. The seasonal release is brewed with Belgian yeasts, and it won't last long.