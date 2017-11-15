Beer Calendar: Yetis, Monsters and a Turkey Beer

Two small, homegrown breweries — both founded in Denver in 2012 — have teamed up on a new distribution arrangement. TRVE Brewing, which started a distribution arm last year to help sell beer for some of its brewery friends in other states (like Burial Beer, Finback Brewry and 7venth Sun), will now begin distributing beer from Our Mutual Friend Brewing. It is the first time TRVE has worked with another Colorado-based brewery.

"Our Mutual Friend has recently grown its infrastructure and capacity, including the addition of three new foeders, in order to increase the production of some of their award-winning mixed culture and Brettanomyces beers," the brewery says. "They will be ramping up production of these as well as their stainless fermented ales to bring their beers to both on- and off-premise accounts in Denver and the surrounding area. The agreement will mark the first time OMF beer is significantly available outside their own taproom."

"We’ve known the guys and gals at OMF since they opened and have been watching them grow in a way much like we’ve grown our own brewery," TRVE founder Nick Nunns says in a statement. "The similarity in our approaches to beer makes this relationship a no-brainer.”

"Though we fully intend to remain a small brewery serving the northeast Denver community, it has become clear as we've built a friendship with TRVE that our vision and principles for how we desire to operate are aligned. Craft beer has become an increasing arms race, but we do not believe (nor have any interest) in fighting for shelf space. TRVE's resources and expertise will allow us to approach where our beer goes with agility and intention through their strong, meaningful relationships with businesses that care deeply and want to know whose products they are selling," says OMF co-founder Brandon Proff in a statement.

EXPAND Dustin Hall/Brewtography Project

Wednesday, November 15

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a firkin of Grandma's Cookie Jar Brown Ale at 2 p.m. The beer is "a classic recipe with a little twist," Copper Kettle says. "We're adding chocolate and vanilla, as inspired by the chocolate chip cookies we used to sneak from grandma's cookie jar."

Big Choice Brewing in Broomfield brings the high octane at 2 p.m. with the release of two different beers. The first is Reactor #5 Russian Imperial Stout, a 10 percent ABV beer with "hints of roasted malts, chocolate and finishes a little dry," the brewery says. The second comes in at just over 10 percent; Malleus Maleficarum Belgian Quad "has dark fruit flavors of cherry, plum and fig." Seasoned Swine will be on hand with food.

Thursday, November 16

4 Noses Brewing will release El Jefe, an imperial stout with coffee and cinnamon, in cans and on tap at 3 p.m. "The flavor is loaded with a dark roastiness that transforms into a cinnamon cold brew. The flavor ends with a warm dose of dark and milk chocolates," the brewery says.

Great Divide Brewing

Friday, November 17

Join Great Divide Brewing at the Barrel Bar in RiNo for a celebration of the second annual National Yeti Day as it honors "the magical beasts we love so much." There will be more than ten varieties of Yeti on tap, including a hot and cold Yeti station for Yeti hot chocolate and Yeti floats made with Yeti ice cream from Sweet Action. Plus, there will be awesome specialty firkins, a food truck and the Yeti Cave. There will also be giveaways and raffles starting at 2 p.m., with prizes like a bar tab, Yeti Beer, new Yeti merch, Yeti Skis from Meier Skis, a Yeti Yoga Mat from Yeti Yoga and more. And finally, the Yeti himself will be in attendance. Great Divide is also tapping Vanilla Oak Aged Yeti, which is part of its Local Knowledge Series, but not in bottles this time. (Can we say Yeti one more time?)

Cerebral Brewing celebrates its second anniversary all weekend. Things kick off at noon with the release of two canned beers. The first is Remote Island, an 8 percent ABV double IPA brewed with oats and "aggressively hopped in the whirlpool and dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka and Hallertau Blanc," the brewery says. Remote Island has notes of guava, ripe melon, white grape and a hint of pine. The second beer is Gamma Knife, a brand new 6.4 percent ABV IPA brewed with flaked oats and hopped with "the hyper-focused combination of Galaxy and Hüll Melon." Both will also be on tap. The Adobo Food Truck will be out front.

Ursula Brewery in Aurora releases bottles of 11 Iron Men at noon. The 11 percent ABV triple IPA is brewed with 11 malts and 11 hops. The recipes changes every year "based on what we have available and what flavors we are seeking to experiment with," Ursula says. "Last year the single-keg fruited version was so popular that we've decided to make two batches this year. So we will have two draft and two bottled versions for sale this year, regular and blood orange." The beers will also be on tap.

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will release Coffee Baltic Porter in cans at 2 p.m. Part of its limited-release series, the beer "focuses on the art of coffee roasting, showcasing the uniqueness of this single ingredient," the brewery says. "Through conditioning of our Baltic porter with freshly roasted beans, we strive for a balanced coffee character, adding dark sugar, plum and cocoa notes to the robust porter base."

3 Freaks Brewery in Highlands Ranch brings back the unusual Adams Furking Turkey Beer when the doors open at 1 p.m. The beer will be available in Crowlers to go for $14 each.

Cerebral Brewing

Saturday, November 18

Wynkoop Brewing brings back its dark-beer showcase from noon to 4 p.m., serving dark, seasonal beers from more than thirty breweries, mostly from Colorado. Tickets, $35, are available at eventbrite.com, and include chocolate samples and unlimited tastings in a commemorative glass. Proceeds benefit local health organizations like Movember Foundation and the Colorado Cancer Research Program.

Cerebral Brewing continues its second anniversary weekend by releasing the latest round of Here Be Monsters in bottles; details of the beer are TBA. Copia Confectionery will be on hand "giving away and selling their delicious chocolates," the brewery says. The Farmer in the Hive food truck will be out front starting at noon, and there will also be raffles and prizes.Cerebral will wrap up its weekend on Sunday, November 19, with an egg-drop competition. Come pick up your kits starting when doors open at noon; the competition will begin at 2 p.m. Moe's Original BBQ Truck Denver will be out front. There will also be a customized photo booth.

"Double the fruit, double the vanilla, double the goodness." That's how Station 26 Brewing describes Peach Milkshake IPA, round two in its milkshake IPA series. "We lowered the bitterness and made for an even silkier pour. The peach flavor is prominent," the brewery says. There are three hundred Crowlers available starting at 1 p.m. (limit of four per person). The beer was brewed with Amarillo, Citra and Saphir hops and loaded with peach puree and vanilla beans. It will be on tap as well.

In November 2016, Lafayette's Liquid Mechanics Brewing began its quest "to make an IPA that could stand tall and compete with our favorite national and local examples," the brewery says. Over the next year, Liquid Mechanics tried eleven versions (some versions brewed multiple times), conducted blind taste tests against some of the best IPAs on the market, and had some heated arguments. But the brewery now believes it has "developed a recipe and process that makes this IPA stand out." The resulting 6.5 percent ABV IPA uses Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, El Dorado and Citra hops. It releases at noon in cans and on draft.

EXPAND Avery Brewing

Sunday, November 19

Avery Brewing in Boulder holds a brewery-only release at 1 p.m. for Flavus Cattus, the 48th beer in its acclaimed Barrel-Aged Series. This 16 percent ABV blonde ale was aged in tequila barrels and is "the passion project of Chief Barrel Herder Andy Parker," the brewery says. "After three years of toying with the idea of a blonde 'demon-strength' beer, Parker made it a reality." The beer — $12 per twelve-ounce bottle — goes on tap at 11 a.m., and a line may form then as well for bottle sales. Avery will also have a limited selection of some of its past beers available for sale form its cellar. Check the brewery's Facebook page for details.

Wednesday, November 22

Ratio Beerworks welcomes the return of two heavy-hitting winter seasonals to the taproom at noon. The first beer is the 8 percent ABV Nobody’s Darlin’ Blended Barrel-Aged Whiskey Ale. The beer blends "various barrel-aged versions of Reservoir Old Ale, Stone + Ratio’s Collaboration India Black Ale and Hold Steady," the brewery says. The second beer is Reservoir Old Ale, a 7.7 percent ABV brew that "imparts bold, toffee, nutty, malt forward flavors from the use of Maris Otter English malts and Muscovado sugar."

Black Shirt Brewing has given its Pistachio & Lavender Rye Pale Ale a new look and a new name: Bonzo. It will be available on tap and in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans to go. This is the first beer that Black Shirt has released in sixteen-ounce cans. This highly-anticipated beer will not last long, even though there is a one-case limit per person.

Copper Kettle hosts its annual release of Snowed In at noon. This 12.8 percent ABV oatmeal stout was aged twelve months in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels and has "strong notes of chocolate, coffee and (of course) sweet, sweet local Colorado bourbon," the brewery says. It is available in 22-ounce bombers and on draft.

Something Brewery in Brighton saved a few thin mint Girl Scout cookies from earlier this year in order to bring back Mint Condition, a minty chocolate porter made with the cookies. The brewery will start selling 250 Crowlers of the beer at 3 p.m. It will also be on draft.

Resolute Brewing in Centennial will tap its 8.1 percent ABV Baltic Porter when it opens at 11 a.m. "Full-bodied and smooth, this beer drips with rich, malty sweetness. Aromas of dark fruits, like raisins and cherries, complement a bouquet of caramel, molasses and dark chocolate flavors for a big, toasty brew," Resolute says. Ol’ Skool Que will be serving up barbecue starting at noon.

Station 26 Brewing

Friday, November 24

For the past few years, Station 26 Brewing has used the joyous-to-some-and-miserable-to-others Black Friday shopping day as an excuse to release its Dark Star Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, along with several variations on the beer. This year, however, Station 26 takes things up a notch with the inaugural Black Friday Invitational, which will include beers — mostly imperial stouts — from other breweries as well. During multiple ticketed sessions throughout the day, Station 26 will tap Dark Star along with beers from 4 Noses Brewing, Call to Arms, Powder Keg Brewing, River North Brewery, TRVE Brewing and more. (P.S.: Station 26 has been pre-selling tickets since November 14 on eventbrite.com, so get yours soon.)

WestFax Brewing has dedicated the day to dark beers. "Before, during, after, or instead of dealing with crowds at the mall come join us for a celebration of dark beer. We will be tapping six small batch dark beers and two full size limited release beers at noon, with the possibility of additional tappings throughout the day," the brewery says. Beers include: Bretter from the Barrel, a dark ale re-fermented with Brettanomyces; Nitro Dry Irish Stout; Hazelnut Brown Ale; Double Black IPA; Mango Chili Stout; Dirty Chai Stout; Tears of the English (Half and Half, Tears and Dry Irish Stout); and Venti Coffee Stout. Seasoned Swine will be on site with barbecue.

New Image Brewing in Arvada debuts the first in its series of canned imperial coffee stouts at 11 a.m., when it releases the 12.5 percent ABV Vanilla Maple Melanoidin. "Melanoidin is a massive American imperial stout, boiled for nine hours, packed with dark roasted malts and blended with coffee and spices," the brewery says. "It is a celebration of all things roasted and truly a labor of love, and labor, and more labor. For this release, the brewery added Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans, locally sourced coffee from Hotbox Roasters and maple syrup. The resulting flavors "start with heavy roast, tobacco and leather, followed by dense caramel and silky vanilla and finishing with a classic after-brunch pancake mouth." Four packs of sixteen-ounce cans are $20.

Chill Out Peppermint Stout returns to Big Choice Brewing at noon — this time at the brewery's new location in Brighton. The beer will be served with a crushed candy cane rim and a Peppermint Patty. There will be a limited number of four-packs available in cans to go, and the brewery will also be filling growlers. The Barbed Wire Reef food truck will be out front, and there will be live music from Dave Connelly from 7 to 9 p.m.

Resolute Brewing in Centennial taps its 5 percent ABV Vanilla Chai Brown at noon. "With a dark, malty body, the Vanilla Chai Brown offers an array of rich hazelnut, dark chocolate and toffee notes. An infusion of subtle hop varieties rounds out the beer, which is finished with a touch of raw Chai spice and fresh Madagascar vanilla beans for a sweet and spicy combination," the brewery says.

Lafayette's Liquid Mechanics Brewing releases bottles of Double Nut, a dark and decadent peanut butter porter with twice the peanut. The brewery will donate $2 from every bottle sale to the Movember Foundation, a non-profit working to fund men's health projects. Bottles are $13.99 each; limits are TBD.

Also in Lafayette, Odd13 Brewing will release four — yep, four — new taproom-only beers in cans. They are: Saint Newcole Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with subtle vanilla; Vanilla Coconut Saint Newcole Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout; Intergalactic Juice Hunter Double IPA; and Master of Buckets IPA with Sach Trois. Go to the brewery's Facebook page for prices and limits. Odd13 will also be hosting a canned food drive benefiting Sister Carmen Food Bank in Lafayette. Each canned good you bring gets you $1 off a six or four pack of cans.

Saturday, November 25

Wit's End Brewing will close the door to its taproom today after six years, and move its operations into Strange Craft Beer Company. Stay tuned for a few schedule tweaks for their last week as well with the holiday.

"This is it. The culmination of our most ambitious project to date," says River North Brewery about its Vicennial Series. "Join us on Small Business Saturday for the release of three barrel-aged behemoths intended to age up to twenty years (a vicennium)." The beers are: Vicennial I Barrel Aged God Complex, "an infallible abbey-style quadrupel fit for the daftest of monks"; Vicennial II Barrel Aged Shadowman, "a smoothly sinister block-out-the-sun style stout"; and Vicennial III Barrel Aged Father Time, "a dapper old ale, the quintessential style intended for cellaring." River North will have all three on tap and in bottles to go ($15 each, limit six per style). They will also have a limited supply of the 2016 Decennial Series – the same beers before they were barrel aged — on tap and in bottles to go ($12 each, limit six per style). All three beers will clock in at 16 to 18 percent ABV. Just like the Decennials, The Vicennials will only be available in the taproom. RagBag Mobile Bistro will be there.

Saturday, December 2

TRVE Brewing will release its first spontaneously fermented beer, Wavering Radiant, at noon — and this one is a big deal for the brewery, says head brewery Zach Coleman. The beer was 100 percent fermented (and then re-fermented in the bottle) with microflora caught in TRVE's coolship, an open fermentation vessel. “This beer was made with processes slightly different from our more traditional batches of spontaneous beer, which are still aging/fermenting in wood, and is meant to be a window in to what we have coming down the line," he says. TRVE will have about 1,000 500-ml bottles for sale. There is a limit of four per person.

Tuesday, December 5

The annual Bull & Bush Brewery Christmas Beer Tasting runs from 5 to 10 p.m., and will include the usual insanity. This year, there will be two ticketed sessions, one from 5 to 7 p.m. and one from 8 to 10 p.m. The brewpub will reach into its cellar and pull out more than 150 beers, which will be dispensed from bottles and kegs. Many are very rare and are in very small quantities. When they are gone, they are gone. The brewery will also have some of its cold-weather specialties and rarities available.

Saturday, December 9

Beyond the Mountain Brewery, a brand new beer-maker in Boulder, opens for the first time at noon at 6035 Longbow Drive. "Stop by anytime Saturday to experience our first offerings of 'improvisational ales,'" the brewery says. Timber will be playing from 4 to 7 p.m. The Burger Bus will be parked outside.

