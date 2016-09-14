Beer Calendar: Your Cup of Fresh-Hop Beers and Oktoberfests Runneth Over

EXPAND Left Hand Brewing Facebook page

Beer recalls are never fun — for the brewery or the beer drinker — particularly when it's a brewery's best-selling beer. But earlier this week, Left Hand Brewing in Longmont had to issue a recall for certain batches of Milk Stout Nitro because of a yeast strain that was changing the nitrogen gas ratio. Here is part of the statement from the brewery. For more, go to Left Hand's web site.

To Our Valued Left Hand Fans, Left Hand is issuing a recall of Milk Stout Nitro bottles with specific best by dates that do not meet brand specs due to a foreign brewing yeast. In addition, we will be eliminating in-process beer and packaged beer in our coolers which were impacted. Recalled beers include Milk Stout Nitro bottles with best by dates of 10/16/16 to 2/28/17 as well as Milk Stout Nitro that is included in Mountain Mixers, our variety package, with codes 130B to 242A. Like other breweries, Left Hand uses specific yeast strains for our ales and lagers. Each yeast strain gives specific desirable characteristics to the beers and are a key ingredient in our recipes. Unfortunately, a foreign brewing yeast, which looks just like our own yeast, came into contact with our house ale yeast and impacted the gas in our bottles for specific periods of time and under certain conditions. Because the yeast looks similar to our own ale strain, it was not identified until the Milk Stout Nitro bottles arrived in the market, with the gas mixture further impacted under specific conditions. We have discovered that the foreign yeast strain is creating a secondary fermentation inside of the bottles and is causing an increase in CO2. The resulting effect is changing the gas qualities of the beer and causing the beer to overflow and disrupt the customary nitro cascade. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your understanding and continued loyalty. Left Hand is proud to be a brewery of integrity, quality, and transparency from our kettles to the glass. From all of our employee-owners to all of our beer drinking fans, we appreciate your continued faith in our unwavering commitment to provide you the best beer drinking experience.



Wednesday, September 14

River North Brewery, known for its Belgian-style brews, has announced new direction: hops. Today at 4 p.m., the brewery will tap Hooray for Hops Vol. 1, Inexplicable Hoppenstance. This is the first in River North's upcoming series of American IPAs. Brewed with Columbus, Cascade, El Dorado, Falconer’s Flight and Simcoe, this one will be followed in a few weeks by Hooray for Hops Vol. 2, Electric Lupuloo. "From here on out, we’re spreading our wings," the brewery says. "But don’t worry, we aren’t abandoning any of the classic River North favorites. Beers like White, Quandary and J. Marie built this house, and we’re not about to pull any cornerstones." River North also has a pilsner now, and plans to add porter next week.

Ratio Beerworks and Stone Brewing will tap their collaboration brew, India Black Lager, today at 5 p.m. "This beautifully complex, malt forward India Black Lager features a blend of four malt varieties. That combination of Pilsner, Flaked Rye, Munich 1 and Carafa III malts lends to it's dark appearance and subtle spiciness," Ratio says. "Also in true Stone fashion, the beer was double dry-hopped with 100 percent Azacca hops. This late addition adds a fresh, unique tropical fruit aroma onto what you would typically find from a Schwarzbier, providing an extra pronounced hop bitterness."

"It's smooth and satisfying — full of complex notes of coconut, pineapple, and just the right amount of Citra hop aroma and flavor. It's going to be hard to stop drinking this," says Black Shirt Brewing about its new Tropical Sour on Nitro. The brewery's 42nd One Keg Wednesday features the initial showing of a project that Black Shirt has been working on for some time. "The sour base was conditioned on heaps of fresh pineapple and coconut, allowed to re-ferment, then subtly dry-hopped with Citra. An abundance of wheat, coupled with the choice to serve this beer on nitro leads to a wonderfully tart, fresh, and bright beer with a silky texture and head that lasts until the last sip."

To launch its fall small-batch series, Mu Brewery in Aurora has made a kettle-soured brown that was dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin. There is only a limited quantity.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield will tap the first in its planned series of Ad Hoc beers today. "This round is a Proboscis Pale Ale made up of 100 percent Galaxy Hops," the brewery says. "The Ad Hoc Series will allow us (Brewers) to be creative and experimental. It will allow you (Beer Drinker) to try new flavors and styles and take them home for repeat drinking. Every month we release a new style available for purchase in cans, at the tap room. Enjoy the experimentation."

Crooked Stave will release Blueberry Origins today at 5 p.m. in its taproom at The Source. "We aged our burgundy sour for several months in oak with copious amounts of whole blueberries from Northwest Washington," the brewery says. "The result is a heightened blueberry and ripe dark fruit character that melds with the light spice from the extended aging in French oak barrels."

Copper Kettle is tapping a series of fresh-hopped firkins this month. Today's is a mystery beer made with ten pounds of unknown hops at Voss Farms in Arvada, believed to be American in style. The Wing Wagon Grill will be on hand.

Thursday, September 15

Call to Arms Brewing will release two beers today as part of its Carriage House series. The first is a Cabernet barrel-aged dark sour blend called Sneakin' Lindsey Through The Alley; it was named after a Robert Palmer classic and Phish cover. There are 100 bottles available, with a limit of two per person. The second is a single barrel-aged dark sour with blackberries; it is called Tim Blackbarry after "the whiskey-drinking Punk-Americana of Tim Barry." There will only be 25 bottles of this beer available.

Station 26 will tap Fresh Hop Juicy Banger today. The brewery added 420 pounds of Colorado-grown Cascade and Chinook hops to this batch, or two pints of fresh hops per pint of beer.

Comrade Brewing will also tap fresh hop beers today at 5 p.m., two of them. The first is Super Damp, an award-winning version of Super Power IPA. The other is a surprise.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield will host a tapping party today, starting at 3 p.m. for its Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale. The beer is an award winner. There will also be games and pumpkins.

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft-beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery, and a brewery expert will be on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Prost Brewing.

Friday, September 16

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales will tap Fresh Hop Hypersonic (AKA: Hyperfresh) today. The beer was made with Chinook hops, "as well as a few other varieties to round out that piney hop flavor and create something magical," the brewery says. "This Wild American IPA is brewed with a strain of wild yeast that we isolated from our neighbors' apple tree in the Baker neighborhood... This beer is NOT sour, however the fruity characteristics of this yeast play well with these hops to create a beer that is fragrant and bursting with hop aroma, without all the bitterness. We used more pounds per barrel than we've used in any beer, and still (and always) dry-hopped eight times." One batch only.

Diebolt Brewing plans to celebrate its third anniversary with a weekend filled with beer, food and events. They will kick things off today by tapping Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout, Magdalena Double Pale Ale and others. Baby E's BBQ and American Cultures Kombucha will be on site, and there will be a comedy show at 8 p.m.

Comrade Brewing will tap the Hunt for Red Oktoberfest, an Oktoberfest Marzen beer is brewed with a rich blend of German barley malt and Mandarina Bavaria hops, today at 5 p.m. "Cold fermented with Bierstadt Lagerhaus’s proprietary house yeast and lagered for eleven weeks for a smooth amber body with an incredible spice bouquet and clean crisp finish," the beer is 6.4 percent ABV, Comrade says. To make the reslease into a party, the brewery is also offering a deal so that for $15, you get a liter Maß (German beer mug) of Oktoberfest and you get to keep the glass. There will be brats from the Wing Wagon Grill.

The Loveland Oktoberfest returns to Grimm Brothers Brewhouse today from 3 to 9 p.m. and tomorrow, featuring beer from seven Loveland breweries: Verboten, Loveland Aleworks, Crow Hop, Big Beaver, Buckhorn, Big Thompson and Grimm Brothers. There will also be food from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, The Road Grill, Bedrock BBQ, Styria Bakery, Chaulkboard Gourmet Express, and Artisan Pops. Neue Polka Colorado, a CSU polka band, will kick off the live music at 6 p.m.

The huge new MillerCoors-owned Blue Moon Brewery has been open now for several weeks in River North, but the brewery and restaurant will celebrate its grand opening today starting at 6 p.m. There will be limited edition beer, food, art and music (from Family of the Year and Mayer Hawthrone." Admission is free, but you must RSVP to www.BlueMoonRiNoOpening.Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, September 17

Join Station 26 Brewing today for an Oktoberfest celebration with Oktoberfest lager served by the liter in Station 26 branded maßkrüge. There will also be a live punk oompah band, brats from Matt's Snack Shack, pretzels by City Pretzel Company, and a masskrugstemmen (stein-holding contest).

Baere Brewing will release four different bottles today. They are: the brewery's house saison, bottle-conditioned with Brettanomyces ($10 for a 750 ml bottle); Cannebruin, a mixed-culture barrel-fermented sour brown aged on cranberry puree ($12 for a 375 ml bottle); Ceribruin, a mixed-culture barrel-fermented sour brown aged on tart cherry puree ($12 for a 375 ml bottle); and Raspberry Table Sour, Baere's table sour aged on raspberry purée ($12 for a 750 ml bottle). There is a limit of two bottles per person.

Lost Highway Brewing will celebrate its birthday and tap a pumpkin beer, Pumpnik Pie-Eyed, today starting at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks, a pumpkin-carving contest, prizes and live music.

Diebolt Brewing will continue its third-anniversary celebration today by tapping Wethers Weizenbock and Cabernet BA Biere de Triomphe. There will also be a cornhole tournament at noon, live music from the Gold Company from 8 to 10 p.m., and food from Pavlo's Taste of Ukraine and Pink Zebra Cupcakes.

Alpine Dog Brewing will tap a firkin of Blueberry Pancake ESB today at noon. The beer, made from the brewery's Arse Over Elbows base beer, has blueberry and maple syrup flavors.

Celebrate hops with Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden today when it releases Project Alpha #10, the tenth in a series of experimental IPAs that will feature ten different hop varietals. The series has gained attention for its excellent quality. A previous favorite in the Project Alpha series will also be on tap, along with several other special releases, the brewery says. In addition, il porcellino salumi will be offering a meat-and-beer pairing flight for purchase, and Mybeer Pickles will be sampling and selling Mindbender IPA pickles. The Crock Spot food truck will also be on hand. A free pint glass will be given to the first 120 guests who purchase a pint of Project Alpha X. There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

River North Brewery will release Corundum today at 11 a.m. The beers is the brewery's tart red ale aged in wine barrels with cherries and hibsicus. "Like an adult cherry pie, we'll have 2016 Corundum on tap and in bottles to go ($10 each, no limit)," River North says.

Gravity Brewing in Louisville will celebrate its fourth anniversary today starting at 1 p.m. with more than twenty beers on tap, including some rare or special ones. There will be live music from Jazz Ram and Full Belly, along with food from Gastronauts.

Parry's Pizza in Highlands Ranch in pouring an amazing La Folie five-year vertical today featuring the 2012-2016 versions of this New Belgium sour beer pioneer. "La Folie is one of few sour beers in this state that just about everyone that like sours knows and adores. It is typically readily available at both the small corner liquor store and the large, sprawling liquor stores which allows just about any craft beer enthusiast the opportunity to purchase, sip and revel in it's fine flavors. It just so happens that we were thinking plenty in advance when we stashed away our first keg of this crafty sour back in 2012," Parry's says. The tasting starts at 11 a.m. Parry's will sell them a la carte or in verticals or three ounces each, for $30.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton is bringing the bier today and tomorrow with its second annual Oktoberfest celebration. Seven beers will be tapped today: Friend of the Devil Schwarzbier, Kolsch, Das Litre Beer Marzen, Monica Berlinski Berliner Weisse, Locavator Dopplebock, Muncher Dunkel, and Uberweizen Hefeweizen. Also, look for German-style food offerings from Pile High Burgers and hot Bavarian pretzels from Baker Street Pretzels. Pre-order your custom Locavore Maß in the tap room by September 10 for $20 (first fill included). Extras will be available for purchase on the day of for $25 (first fill included). Keep that Maß with you throughout the year and become part of the Locavore "Litre Club," where you can get an $8 fill on select styles of beer every Monday.

The Loveland Oktoberfest continues at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse today from noon to 9 p.m., featuring beer from seven Loveland breweries: Verboten, Loveland Aleworks, Crow Hop, Big Beaver, Buckhorn, Big Thompson and Grimm Brothers. There will also be food from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, the Road Grill, Bedrock BBQ, Styria Bakery, Chaulkboard Gourmet Express and Artisan Pops. Today, there will be live music from Dave Beagle, William’s Reserve and Hazmat. Also, wear your dirndl and lederhosen for the best-dressed contest at 2 p.m. and a stein-hoisting contest at 4:30. The Loveland Big Thompson Kiwanis Club will run hammerschlagen, cornhole, carpet ball, ladder ball, washer toss and more. Money raised from playing games will go directly to Kiwanis Club.

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, located in an old jail in Buena Vista, will host an all-Colorado Oktoberfest today featuring German-style brews from only Colorado breweries. "Didn't know there were enough Colorado made German beers to fill our taps? Guess again," the Jailhouse says; a beer list is TBA. There will be hot pretzels and a German eats from The Divide, a food trailer, as well as traditional Oktoberfest games like barrel races. Costumes encouraged.

Sunday, September 18

Factotum Brewhouse will bring back Oatmaha today, a beer brewed in honor of Peyton Manning and his connections to both Indianapolis and Colorado. And although Peyton has retired, the Indianapolis Colts will be visiting the Denver Broncos for a game today. The brewery will open early for this special tailgate party, including lawn games and the Streetz food truck. They will also be offering an Oatmaha swag bag that includes an Oatmaha shirt (blue or orange), an Oatmaha koozie, and two free pours of Oatmaha. The game will be on all TVs and Factotum's 100-inch projector screen.

Fiction Beer Company will kick off its anniversary celebration week today by continuing its Sunday Synchronic Sour Series at 3 p.m. The third Sunday of every month the brewery taps a limited amount of a small-batch barrel-aged sours. Today's is Rakua Dry Hopped Synchronic Sour Blend.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton continues its Oktoberfest celebration today with seven beers (see above), as well as German-style food from 808 Fusion Grindz and Bavarian pretzels.

Wednesday, September 21

It's Fresh Hop Cask Month at the Copper Kettle which is tapping a different fresh-hopped beer each Wednesday. Today's was made from eight pounds of Chinook hops grown at Voss Farms in Arvada.

Thursday, September 22

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Odd 13 Brewing.

Friday, September 23

Join Black Shirt Brewing for the release of its new cans. "They are colorful and unique, perfectly encapsulating the BSB essence and culture," the brewery says. They include: "Frontman, A mic'd up, hoppy and loud IPA; Stringbender, an amplified, resonant and expressive Saison; and Timekeeper, a precise, balanced and crisp Rye Pale Ale." DJ Details will be spinning tunes on the patio.

Saturday, September 24

The Rackhouse will host the first RiNo Oktoberfest today, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring fall seasonals and Oktoberfest beers and ciders from Bierstady Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders (both located inside the Rackhouse building), Epic Brewing, Ratio Brewing, Our Mutual Friend, Beryls Beer, Black Shirt, Zephyr, Mockery and Stem Ciders. There will be classic German food, Oompah bands, a Masskrugstemmen Competition and more. Tickets are $20 at rinobeers.com and include mug rental, one liter of beer and a donation to the RiNo Art District.

River North Brewery will release the latest beer in its collaborative series with Mr. B's Wine & Spirits, B'Side Quandary. This time, it's the brewery's signature quadrupel, Quandary, aged sixteen months in a Laws Whiskey Barrel with black currants. This is a single cask release and will be very limited. As with B'Side Avarice, Mr. B's will have a pre-release through their email system the Monday prior to the taproom release (draft and bottle). More details TBA.

Alpine Dog Brewing will tap its Fresh Hopped IPA today at noon. "This magnificence in a glass is loaded up with pound after pound of just-picked Colorado hops from the Western Slope and brewed for your sipping pleasure," the brewery says. Beef King food truck will be on hand.

Wednesday, September 28

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will release Surette Reserva Prunus Persica today at 5 p.m. at its taproom in The Source. Based on the brewery's rustic saison, this beer has been given a heavy handed addition of Colorado peaches, "creating super fruity and tropical stone fruit characteristics layered with white wine notes, Crooked Stave.

Thursday, September 29

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Funkwerks.

Saturday, October 1

It's time again for Gratitude!, Our Mutual Friend's annual anniversary celebration of friendship and the beer made possible by it. "Every year [the Saturday before GABF], we take the opportunity to celebrate you! We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family, and countless people in the craft beer industry," the brewery says. "To show our appreciation we will have $4 standard and $5 special release pours all day and more than twenty beers on tap." There will also be food trucks, music, giveaways and at least six bottle releases. Those releases include: Gratitude 3 Sour Ale, 2016 American Wild Ale, 24FPS Golden Sour (2015 GABF Silver Winner), Thanatoid RIS aged in Laws Bourbon Barrels, Barleywine aged in Laws Bourbon Barrels, Barlerywine aged in Laws Rye Barrels, and Barleywine aged in Laws Wheat Barrels. For the taplist, go to OMF's Facebook page. No tickets needed.

The Post Brewing in Lafayette will host Townie Fest today from 1 to 5 p.m. "Guests will enjoy a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired food, limited-release beers from Brewmaster Bryan Selders, carnival games, swag giveaways, and a raffle. The festival will be held on the grounds surrounding The Post," the brewery says. There will also be all kinds of food, games, stein hoisting, kids activities, raflfes, dunk tank, costumes, and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $100. Proceeds benefit the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

Lone Tree Brewing will release its annual Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA today at 11 a.m. "Hop Zombie comes in strong at 8.9 percent ABV and 90 IBU. A hop lover’s dream, this beer is deep red? ?in color, with rich malt character balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma," the brewery says. "Eight different hops? ?spanning from North America to New Zealand are used to craft this brew, including? ?experimental varieties that showcase citrus, floral, pepper, and dark fruit notes." The brewery will also offer a three-year Hop? ?Zombie vertical? ?flight tonight, along with special merchandise, a Zombie costume competition and food.

