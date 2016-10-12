Beer Calendar: Zwickelfest, Death by Coconut and an IPA Showdown

EXPAND Festivus returns in December. Brewtography Project

Tickets for the fifth annual Festivus — a festival for Denver-only breweries — went on sale last week; this year, more than 65 breweries have been invited to participate. Organized by Two Parts, the festival takes place December 17 at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Lowry. "In the spirit of the holiday season, the Denver [only] Beer Festivus brings beer, a jolly crowd, music, airing of grievances, and a shiny Festivus pole together to create one heck of a celebration. This festival highlights Denver’s growing craft beer scene. The city is now home to more than 65 craft breweries, with new ones opening each week," Two Parts says. Tickets, $40 to $65, are available at two parts.com.

Here are this week's craft-beer events.

Wednesday, October 12

Did you miss the big IPA showdown in Denver last week? Well, Backcountry Pizza & Taphouse will host its own East vs. West event today, starting at 5 p.m. There will be a crazy list of the some of the best IPAs from both coasts (and a few in between), including many that aren't usually available in Colorado. They include: Melvin Brewing 2x4, IPA and Carlton; Lawson's Finest Liquids Super Session #2, Sip of Sunshine and Double Dose IPA; 3Floyds Brewery Zombie Dust; Maine Beer Company Another One; Station 26 Fresh Hop Juciy Banger; Fathead Head Hunter; Comrade Brewing Fresh Hop Black IPA; Half Acre Gone Away IPA; Fremont Brewing Cowiche Canyon Fresh Hop IPA; Cannonball Creek Techno Viking; Russian River Blind Pig and Pliny the Elder; Bootstrap Brewing Insane Rush; Beachwood BBQ and Brewing Amalgamator; Boneyard Beer RPM; Crux Fermentation Project Off the Fence Fresh Hop; Societe The Pupil; Two Roads Too Juicy; Fort George Brewery Ophilia and Vortex.

Black Shirt Brewing will tap a saison brewed with pear water and Saigon cinnamon today at 11 a.m. "This beer is refreshingly alive with the flavors of fall," Black Shirt says.

Friday, October 14

It's a pumpkin-beer bonanza today at Launch Pad Brewing in Aurora. The brewery will be tapping four pumpkin beers: Pumpkin IPA, Pumpkin Brown, Imperial Pumpkin Ale, and Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale. There will also be a food truck on hand.

Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15

Denver Beer Co. will host its first Zwickelfest today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in order to introduce its newest canned beer, Pretzel Assassin. A classic Vienna Lager, the 5 percent ABV Pretzel Assassin was brewed with Munich and caramel malts "to create a malty flavor with a touch of breadiness and a light sweetness," the brewery says. "German noble hops round out the flavor profile of this clean, authentic amber lager." The fest will highlight beer poured right of the Zwickel, a photo booth, a pretzel-necklace station and live music from Chain Station from noon to 2 p.m., Klaw from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and the Royal Surf Band from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be a giant pretzel-eating contest at 5 p.m. in which teams of five people will try to down a five-pound pretzel from City Bakery. And finally, the brewery will roast "a spanferkel whole hog the German way, slathered with a spice-scented seasoning paste, spit roasted over wood, and glazed with three ingredients near and dear to any German's heart: dark, malty German beer, honey, and ginger — the flavorings of Nuremberg's beloved lebkuchen (gingerbread)." There are various ticket packages. Go to Denver Beer Co's Facebook page for more information.

Chain Reaction Brewing will host a late Oktoberfest party today from noon to 5 p.m. featuring German-style beers (though not the traditional Marzen), like an altbier, German rye pale and a wheat-beer firkin, with a stein deal for $25. There will be music from The One and Only Jon Ham, free burgers and brats, and a dunk tank.

Copper Kettle Brewing will celebrate the return of Well Bred today at 2 p.m. This 10.3 percent ABV "regal English strong ale is aged in Woodford Reserve Barrels for four months, which adds some faint hints of vanilla and sugary, caramel notes from the bourbon and some malty notes of fruit, slightly nutty, with a touch of molasses," the brewery says. There will be bottles for sale, and it will be available on tap.

Oskar Blues brings back its acclaimed Death by Coconut seasonal beer today with a party in the Tasty Weasel taproom in Longmont, starting at 1 p.m. There will be a pig roast, four-packs for sale, music from Mitchell Evans and the Mangrove at 2:30 and chocolate from Cholaca, the chocolate used in the beer.

Sunday, October 16

The Colorado Let's Talk Craft Beer Facebook group will hold a meetup today from noon to 4 p.m. at Little Machine Beer, where there are fifteen beers on tap, including a new Sweet Potato Stout. The Broncos don't play that day, but there will be TVs airing other NFL games. A food truck will be on hand as well.

Saturday, October 22

The Brewability Lab, a new brewery dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment in the brewing industry, will celebrate its grand opening today at 2 p.m. in the former Caution Brewing space in east Denver. There will be food from Johno's Food Truck and Spooked Rabbit Waffles, music from The One and Only Jon Ham and Rick Newell's band, and a silent disco. More details TBA.



Friday, October 28

River North Brewery will host Bach & Beers today at 7:30 p.m. when internationally recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe plays there. "Denver audience members will discover the connections between the art of brewing and the art of playing the music of Bach. Just as many brewers follow a recipe that was used hundreds of years ago, Steuart's approach to playing Bach also looks back on old 'recipes' and methods of playing," organizers say. "The program of Bach’s Cello Suites will be interlaced with short explanations of Steuart’s historical, interpretive approach along with comments from the brewery on the historical brewing method of each beer. Each of the three suites will be paired with one of River North’s own brews."

