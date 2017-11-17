Hidden Gems: Flaky Pastries and Filling Sandwiches at Beet Box

Beet Box Bakery & Cafe is located at 1030 East 22nd Avenue, on a quiet corner where the Uptown, Five Points and City Park West neighborhoods come together. The inconspicuous cafe offers an eye-catching array — if you care to look through the window — of pastries and doughnuts baked from scratch. But unlike other Denver neighborhood bakeries, everything at Beet Box is vegan, and a sizable portion of the pastries are gluten-free.

Since opening as a wholesale bakery and farmers' market vendor in 2008, Beet Box has morphed into a neighborhood bakery and cafe that also makes gluten-free and soy-free items to serve customers with a range of dietary restrictions.

At the heart of all of the food lie quality raw ingredients. “We grind up raw beets for our beet brownies, cook caramel for turtle brownies, blend cashews to make milk for lattes, bake the bread for our sandwiches, mix gluten-free flour blends for our gluten-free items, and so on,” says owner Blair Ednie. Ice cream fans may find the caramel familiar: Beet Box sells some of it to Sweet Action Ice Cream.