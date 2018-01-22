Dish of the Week: The Penny Lane at Belfiore Genuine Italian Sausage

Even for those of us who keep an ever-watchful eye open for every kind of food, especially in the most unlikely places, something unique or wonderful can escape our attention. Such is the case with Belfiore Genuine Italian Sausage, at 5820 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, a tiny deli that's been turning out quality sausage and sandwiches since 2006.

The history of Belfiore goes back even further, though. Gino Scarafiotti purchased the business twelve years ago from a family that had run it in north Denver for more than sixty years. Now the little deli turns out fresh and dry-cured sausages, sandwiches and other housemade Italian foods. You can pick up sausage by the pound to cook at home, but if the strong aroma of spices in the shop prove too tempting, grab a Penny Lane sausage sandwich (all of Belfiore's sandwiches are named after Beatles songs) for the road.