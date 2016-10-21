Big Nights: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 17-21
|
EatDenver's Harvest Dinner setup at the GrowHaus, which provides fair-priced produce and other groceries to the Elyria, Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods.
Mark Antonation
It was a great week in Denver for multi-course dining events, with EatDenver's Harvest Week dinners at the GrowHaus from Sunday to Thursday, A Taste for Life hosted at the Grand Hyatt by Project Angel Heart on Thursday, and the James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour coming to 1515 Restaurant on the same night.
And Gretchen Kurtz checked out Masterpiece Kitchen to see if dining at the Lowry eatery was an event in itself or less than a masterpiece. In other news:
BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street
Brewability Lab (Saturday), 12445 East 39th Avenue
Clyde (limited service until November 3), 118 East Eighth Avenue
Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court
Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street
Public School 303, 1959 16th Street
The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street
BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING THIS WEEK*
Bowlero Lone Tree (name and concept change from Brunswick Zone XL), 9255 Kimmer Drive, Lone Tree
Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli, 725 East 26th Avenue
|
NuHu Mongolian Express stuck it out for a year and a half in the Golden Triangle. Tough neighborhood or just the wrong concept for the art district?
Mark Antonation
BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Jezebel's Southern Bistro, 3301 Tejon Street
NuHu Mongolian Express, 1147 Broadway
Small Wonder Food and Wine, at 3489 West 32nd Avenue
Taja Indian 575 Lincoln Street
Two Spoons, 1021 Pearl Street, Boulder
Vita, 1575 Boulder Street
*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.
|
The James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour hit 1515 Restaurant on Thursday, October 22. Colorado chefs included host Gene Tang of 1515, Mark Monette of the Flagstaff House and Laurent Mechin of the St. Julien Hotel.
Mark Antonation
