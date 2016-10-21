Big Nights: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 17-21

EXPAND EatDenver's Harvest Dinner setup at the GrowHaus, which provides fair-priced produce and other groceries to the Elyria, Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods. Mark Antonation

It was a great week in Denver for multi-course dining events, with EatDenver's Harvest Week dinners at the GrowHaus from Sunday to Thursday, A Taste for Life hosted at the Grand Hyatt by Project Angel Heart on Thursday, and the James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour coming to 1515 Restaurant on the same night.

And Gretchen Kurtz checked out Masterpiece Kitchen to see if dining at the Lowry eatery was an event in itself or less than a masterpiece. In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*

10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street

Brewability Lab (Saturday), 12445 East 39th Avenue

Clyde (limited service until November 3), 118 East Eighth Avenue

Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court

Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street

BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING THIS WEEK*

Bowlero Lone Tree (name and concept change from Brunswick Zone XL), 9255 Kimmer Drive, Lone Tree

Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli, 725 East 26th Avenue

EXPAND NuHu Mongolian Express stuck it out for a year and a half in the Golden Triangle. Tough neighborhood or just the wrong concept for the art district? Mark Antonation

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Jezebel's Southern Bistro, 3301 Tejon Street

NuHu Mongolian Express, 1147 Broadway

Small Wonder Food and Wine, at 3489 West 32nd Avenue

Taja Indian 575 Lincoln Street

Two Spoons, 1021 Pearl Street, Boulder

Vita, 1575 Boulder Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.