Biju's Little Curry Shops to Exit Whole Foods Locations

Biju Thomas, founder of Biju's Little Curry Shop, has been steadily growing his brand since opening his first fast-casual South Indian restaurant at 1441 26th Street in RiNo in 2014. In 2016, he added a second Biju's at 4279 Tennyson Street and also struck a deal with Whole Foods Market to open two walk-up kiosks inside the Whole Foods in Boulder and at Tamarac in south Denver.

The deal with Whole Foods is coming to an end, though, and Thomas will close both kiosks after lunch service on October 5 to focus on the placement of retail products and packaged foods. Thomas says the plan for the kiosks, which were a first for Whole Foods in any market, had always been short-term, to allow other local food producers the opportunity to take over the spaces. "The original plan was to be in there for six months to a year," Thomas notes. "We ended up staying a lot longer than I anticipated."

EXPAND Biju's spice blends will soon hit Whole Foods markets and other outlets. Courtesy of Biju's Little Curry Shop