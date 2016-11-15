menu

Bird Is the Word in Capitol Hill: White Fence Farm Is Frying Up Chicken

Bird Is the Word in Capitol Hill: White Fence Farm Is Frying Up Chicken

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 1:55 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Four pieces of chicken, two sides and pile of fritters for $9 — not a bad deal.
Four pieces of chicken, two sides and pile of fritters for $9 — not a bad deal.
Mark Antonation
A A

The wait is over for Capitol Hill residents: The chicken has landed. White Fence Farm is now serving lunch and dinner from its newest quick-service location at 1025 East Ninth Avenue.

For more than forty years, the original White Fence Farm was a solo operation, until founder Charlie Wilson sold the business to Tom Piercy and Craig Caldwell two years ago. Since then, Piercy and Caldwell have added a number of counter-service versions of the fried-chicken eatery, from the first in Green Valley Ranch to outposts in Westminster and at Elitch Gardens and the Pepsi Center.

The Capitol Hill branch offers four meals priced at $8.95 each: a four-piece chicken combo (bone-in or tenders), a chicken wrap or a chicken tender salad, all of which come with two sides and six of the Farm's famous corn fritters. Value packs for bigger appetites or groups are also available, along with homey treats like Rice Krispie squares, fudge and mint-chocolate truffles.

Get your bird every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — without having to head down to the farm.

The newest member of the White Fence Farm flock, at 1025 East Ninth Avenue.
The newest member of the White Fence Farm flock, at 1025 East Ninth Avenue.
Mark Antonation
City slickers are lining up for country-fried chicken.
City slickers are lining up for country-fried chicken.
Mark Antonation
White Fence Farm

White Fence Farm
1025 E. 9th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80218

303-935-5945

whitefencefarmco.com

