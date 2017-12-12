Review: Birdcall Has Reimagined Restaurants, but This Food Won't Fly

If I were a technology reporter or food blogger who’d been treated to a press lunch, with everything cooked and plated as if it were headed for a photo shoot, I’d be writing a different piece right now about Birdcall. (I’d also be making the name all lowercase, as the owners request.) Because the official story of Birdcall, a high-tech pioneer in the restaurant industry, is a page-turner. Who wouldn’t be captivated by how the owners of this fast-food chicken joint — the same crew behind Park Burger and Homegrown Tap & Dough — solved the dilemma of turning a profit in the food industry by replacing humans with bright-yellow ordering kiosks?

With a few taps on a touch screen to answer on-screen prompts — “Make this a combo?” — you breeze through the roster of sandwiches, salads, fries and shakes, adding sauces or other extras to get your food just the way you want it. Then you pay with a swipe and step aside, keeping an eye on the countdown clock with your name on it until your food is delivered to a shiny, beehive-like bin. Cool, huh? If you’re a tech junkie, your brain is probably on fire right now. If you’re a closet fan of fast food and ready to come out of hiding, you’re surely reading this on your device as you race to the car, since antibiotic-free chicken and scratch salad dressings take away some of the stigma. And forget those holiday visions of sugarplums: Food-industry folks will surely sleep sweeter tonight, dreaming of savings from no cashiers or servers to hire, train and compensate. Besides an expediter, who delivers paper sacks in about six minutes to the pick-up station, the only front-of-house employee is a “bird tender” (Birdcall’s term, not mine) whose role is to process cash orders and provide hospitality (again, Birdcall’s term, not mine, since hospitality seems almost oxymoronic in an automated fast-food joint).

Since this is a nascent industry, with San Francisco’s Eatsa the best-known restaurant in this soon-to-explode niche, Birdcall co-owner Peter Newlin lived out his own Hansel and Gretel narrative, traveling the country to try out point-of-sale systems, taking notes on what worked and what didn’t (like why it was so hard to remove an item once it was in his cart), and vowing to design a system intuitive enough for his mom to use. Along the way, he dropped breadcrumbs for the hordes of cost-sensitive restaurateurs who will no doubt follow, hot on the trail of his cutting-edge POS system designed with the user in mind. How hot? The owners already report strong interest in franchise opportunities, despite the fact that they only have two kitchens: the original, which took over the former address of the beloved Tom’s Home Cookin’ in Five Points, and now sits like a sleek glass cube you’d find in Dwell magazine, with yellow stools and garage doors that open onto patios; and a second in Whole Foods-Union Station, which feels friendlier than the first given its twelve actual seats at the bar, 25 draft beers and views into the kitchen. A third is in the works near the University of Denver.