Evergreen Restaurateur Aims for Rare Master Chef Certification

Earning the title of Certified Master Chef, the highest level of accreditation from the American Culinary Federation, is no easy feat. In fact, there are only 67 chefs in the U.S. who have gotten the certification (plus eleven Certified Master Pastry Chefs). There could soon be a Certified Master Chef in our midst, but it's likely you haven't heard of him. He's Travis Smith, chef/owner of Bistro Colorado, at 1552 Bergen Parkway in Evergreen.

Smith started Bistro Colorado as an upscale food truck in 2012 and then opened his Evergreen eatery a year later; he still operates two trucks in addition to the restaurant. But his path to becoming a Certified Master Chef began some thirty years ago as an apprentice at a couple of hotel restaurants in downtown Denver. Early in his career, he studied under mentors who had earned the certification and decided even then that it would be life's goal. In the intervening decades, Smith cooked for the Army for twenty years, and more recently was the executive chef at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

"I've been looking at this exam since about 1998," he explains. "I realized that these people [his mentors] are sharing this level of knowledge that's so hard to attain. It's one of the last things on my bucket list."